Duchess Meghan wears Antonio Berardi, gives speech at Invictus Games’ closing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the closing ceremony for the Sydney Invictus Games on Saturday evening. Prince Harry had made a speech at the opening ceremony, and he did a closing speech too, but what was remarkable was that… Meghan spoke too. Because they really are partners now. Before I get to Meghan’s speech, let’s talk fashion… she wore this Antonio Berardi dress and possibly the ugliest pair of Aquazzura pumps I’ve ever seen. The pumps make her look like she’s wearing orthopedic braces on her ankles or something. As for the Berardi dress… I dislike it, but I also think it looks like “classic Meg.” She loves the look of a trench, even if it’s a dress. Meghan is to trench wear what Kate is to buttons.
As for Meghan’s speech… she talked about how she was involved with military/veterans issues before she even began dating Harry, and how she made a USO trips to lift morale. Part of her speech:
“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago. In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with a camaraderie and close-knit community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit.”
“I’m not sure if many of you know this, but a few years ago, before I had met my husband, I had the incredible honor of visiting troops deployed all over the world, from the U.K. to Italy and Afghanistan, and several other countries. In traveling to these military bases, I was given a very special glimpse into the lives of those who serve our countries. I was able to see the unshakable bonds between service men and women on the ground together, but at the same time to feel the palpable longing for family and friends while deployed.”
She’s such a natural at this. I’m including the video below. I was going to say “can you imagine a certain other duchess doing this,” but then I really thought about it. You know what? I can’t really imagine any royal woman doing this, getting up at a major event and give a speech without notes to a packed house. Diana could do that (although she used notes most of the time), but other royal women tend not to be the major speechmakers at this kind of event. Which got me thinking… it’s clear that Meghan is incredibly good at this, but will there come a point where her natural charisma is seen as a liability, because stuffy British upper classes are stuffy? Or are the Windsors just flat-out thrilled that they’ve got a duchess who embraces this kind of thing?
"The support system on the ground here at @InvictusSydney is something unlike any other. Because it’s not just cheering on your own, but realising that by the end of this week, ‘your own’ becomes everyone in the Invictus family." — The Duchess of Sussex #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/F958H2YpQ1
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The ankle straps look like electronic police tags.
Came here to say the same thing.
HAHAHAHA can’t unsee it now.
That was my first thought as well
Yep was gonna say, thats too much of a house-arrest- ankle-monitor thing for me
They look like the meme of Ivanka Trump ankle monitors.
😂😂
Lmao!
Oh, snap! LOL!
They look like prison hobbles, and unfortunately they’re quite popular with designers. Someone came out with a man’s shoe that had that sort of strapping, and there was HUGE outrage because people said it was racist, a reminder of slavery. But they don’t say boo when it’s on women’s shoes.
What I like about her speeches is that not only is she very good at the delivery, they’re also obviously her own words and have a bit of her personality in there. Other speeches can be generic and flat. There’s a photo of Meghan going through her notes in Fiji and one of the royal reporters made a point of saying that her NZ speech was entirely written by her. It’s fantastic to see her putting in the effort on such a key part of the job.
Here is the NZ speech where she also threw in a bit of te reo Maori
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Daxj3C8LTrc
I so agree, Belluga. It’s impressive and so heartening to watch Meghan’s earnest, intelligent, and articulate delivery. She’s a real human being with opinions, convictions, warmth, and human empathy. I think the BRF really scored a win when Harry brought Meghan into the fold.
Are you sure she did it without any notes, I think that there was auto cue. Harry delivered a long opening speech which I cannot believe he memorised he must have had auto cue.
There was most likely a TelePrompTer at the foot of the stage. Almost all speakers on a stage like that have one. Doesnt take away from the fact that it was a great speech delivered with skill and confidence.
Isn’t it too early to wear the poppy?
No. Distribution and sales typically start during the last weekend of October.
We’re wearing poppies here in HK.
Poppies are on in Canada too. Just started.
There were teleprompters (the ones that look like clear glass being propped up). So she’s not completely without notes. There were a few snatches where you could see it. You could also see when her eyes lingered on a certain spot too long even though she started to move her head around.
So, no, not completely without notes.
However, still, credit where credit is due for her delivery. She delivered it with gracefully, and mirthfully and not robotic at all. She and Harry did very well at delivering their speeches. In addition to being natural speakers, it also showed that they had at least cared to read the material before hand or even rehearsed it.
Yes, re: teleprompters – the wider shots of Meghan/Harry showed massive screens around and above them, with the screens above showing the words of the speech in time with Meghan and Harry speaking so that the audience could read along with what was being said.
It’s certainly not to take away from the speeches which were really well presented, but just to reiterate that it wasn’t a “no notes” speech.
Teleprompters don’t necessarily equal or guarantee effortless and natural flowing speeches, just ask Donald Trump. If a person doesn’t prep, even a teleprompted speech can be a disaster.
Also giving people the ability to read along with what is being said is an ADA inclusive best practice for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. . (I’m sure there’s a corresponding law/guidelines in australia) which is a nice Touch if that’s how they meant it for an audience with a large proportion of disablied individuals.
Not without a script but the text sounds like her, so it’s likely she had a hand in writing it, in partnership with a professional speechwriter. Or she at least has a writer who grasps her speech style, or she takes something more British and edits for her own natural rhythms.
She might have a teleprompter but you can tell she practiced her speech numerous times which is a good thing.
I guessed as much , no way could Harry have memorised his long opening speech.
Yes,they were clearly reading the speeches. Harry also delivered a very long speech. It’s evident he didn’t memorize it.
She’s a confident public speecher and the comparisons with other royals don’t make much sense because Meghan is helped by her actress background. In fact,her delivery often comes off as very reharsed and actressy for that reason. E.g. I don’t like how she tends to puts emphasis on some words because it doesn’t look natural in her speeches.
Anne can and has given many speeches to packed rooms, without notes. Sophie can do it too. It’s just that the press doesn’t care very much about any of their events.
Yes I’ve heard Sophie and she does a good job. She dresses well too.
Sophie Wessex and Princess Beatrice are actually very good public speakers.
I like the shoes. 🤷🏽♀️
Same. She’s worn them before. I like her clothing choices.
Also imagine the shoes just may give her ankles a wee bit of support for the time she wore them.
Great speech, she’s so natural.
I think the BRF is very pleased that she loves this work. And I’d imagine they’re all proud of her. Well, I’m not sure about that old, racist snot Princess Michael of Kent, but we don’t desire her good opinion anyway.
Princess Michael is probably turning racist red with anger over how beautifully Meg has handled this trip.
She didn’t give the speech without notes, there was teleprompters. And every other royal woman except Kate can and does do it, the main stream media simply doesn’t cover it.
Agree
While they may all not speak english, Queen Letizia (who has almost daily engagements by the way), Queen Rania, Queen Maxima (the real charismatic queen) , Princess Marie of Denmark, Princess Madeline, and many many other have been giving wonderful and meaningful speeches for years. Queen Rania’s use of social media for civic causes has been wonderful!
None of them were actors – acting atleast gives Meghan an advantage of knowing to learn lines.In the BRF- Anne, Zara they all speak very well, on topics of organic farming Charles too. Kate is not the only benchmark, neither is William. And lets not forget there are teleprompters at these events.
None of the listed royals (above) were actors – acting atleast gives Meghan an advantage of knowing to learn lines.
I don’t think being an actress is such a huge advantage , loads of actresses are useless public speakers. Meghan has been good at this type of thing since her youth.
Apparently it’s not enough now, to compare Meghan to only Kate (with Kate coming up short every time). It has moved on to comparing Meghan to ALL current women who are Royal. And yes, these royal women come up short, too. It’s to the point of ridiculousness, and only serves to make me laugh because I wondered how long it would be before this very comparison was made. Meghan appears to be a kind, outgoing, accomplished and genuinely sweet, good woman who does her royal job very well. I am sure her actress career has helped prepare her for some of the duties she currently performs. I believe she and Harry make a fantastic couple and am looking forward to seeing the kiddies they have. One can’t help but be drawn to them both and I feel nothing but good will toward both.
But comparing Kate to Trump as is done in the comments?! Disgusting. And untrue. She doesn’t deserve that. And why is such a thing necessary…
Exactly! Not to mention, guys, she’s a professional actress! Queen Letizia is a journalist etc but she gives a short, nice speech. I appreciate it but it’s not groundbreaking. An actress is good at giving speeches, how crazy. It was literally her job. This and looking good.
Meghan is a natural with people, just like Harry. Kate tends to hold back so as to not outshine Will. I feel that each brother chose well for themselves when it comes to their wives, if not for the British people. 🤷🏻♀️
No, it’s not right, or true to compare Kate to Trump (!). It’s also not fair to write Meghan off because she was an actress.
Liriel, it’s really not productive to put either woman down. It’s the people who can’t put aside their bias to understand that these are all human beings, regardless of whom you like more, that throws these comments into a burning dumpster. If you feel certain comments are out of line, argue against the comment, stop taking it one step further and turning around to bash or reduce another woman, it’s a weak and childish argument.
You know what we say over her in Europe about Americans? That they are natural entertainers . The best shows, movies, performers, talkshowhosts, are American. We do not have one JLo, Britney, Beyoncé, Jay Leno, kimmel, fallon, letterman. Every country has its special skills. Germans with their cars, italians with food etc.
Meghan is a natural at this, but royals usually never needed to be like this. Look at the spanish house, norvegian, sweden. Megan is better then the queen, but again, its the royal family, not a tv show. But it seems like the royals today need this to save their position. i i hardly doubt that the European royals will last 100+ more years. However, Meghan is doing her new role really great, but i fear that in a few years, when the newlywed love calms down and Meghan overshadows harry, it could become a problem. I hope not.
There’s no way Meghan is gonna overshadow Harry, none. Prince Harry is famous and a very prominent figure in his own right. Meghan doesn’t define Harry nor Harry her, they each define and compliment the other in a equal kind of way. Harry was already performing on the world stage before Meghan came along, he had done a lot of mega projects like Sentebale, WWTW, and Invictus before he met Meg and he remains very popular figure worldwide. If they continue to work as a team in the way they’re doing, the Sussexes’ll be popular for a very long time and even past when George and Charlotte become of age and start taking some of the attention away from the Sussexes..
Actually Harry does define Meghan otherwise you nor anyone else would be talking about her. Just saying.
I was gonna say what @fean just pointed out – we know and talk about her because of Harry. Same with Kate and William. Meghan is better at what she does but she is a global icon because of her relationship with Harry, not because of everything else she’d done prior to it.
Best talk show hosts??? Graham Norton in the UK is hands down the best. Colbert is good and I enjoyed Jon Stewart in his time but the standard US late night has always been so boring to me.
ETO, yes, graham is the best, but to me, thats it.
Dali, Whew! I get nervous when someone starts to say what Europeans think if Americans. But I’ll take natural entertainers! Thanks.
Many of the brightest and best talents in the arts and entertainment industry have come from the UK both in the last century and this century. Far greater, one could argue, than the US. I’m Canadian and maybe that’s my bias (sorry Bettyrose 😋)
Meghan has skills for public speaking and it’s great she has a voice and uses it. Remember that Diana was in no way a natural yet worked very hard to improve her public speaking.
Mego,
Completely agree. British actors tend to be held to a higher standard of ability than U.S. movie stars, and some are actually better at affecting regional U.S. accents than American actors. Meanwhile, Canada, on a per capita basis, probably has the world’s highest percentage of brilliant comedic actors.
But right now it’s a warm fuzzy to hear that Americans make some positive impressions overseas.
Why does one have to be better than the other?
I wonder why she had to give a speech, though? This is Harry’s thing, through and through. The dress and shoes aren’t great – wear more jewel tones and bright colors, please!! Even though someone will probably say it’s inappropriate, I love the halter neck and how semi-daring she is being!
Harry said publicly that he wants Meghan to be part of Invictus and this was underlined by Meghan making a speech. They come as a package , as a team, as a partnership.
Such a class act! Go Meg!
I see why she favors the trench coat styling, it is neutral, professional, and has sharp angles that echo her features and linear body type. It’s why the floral and ruffled clothes look a little “off” on her.
Yes, it’s simple and flattering. The color is a little drab, I prefer her in jewel tones, but it’s subdued and appropriate. Those shoes, though, look so silly.
Minx, It Is drab but I think it’s meant to reflect the military as this is the color of most military clothing.
It doesn’t matter if she or any of them use notes or teleprompters.
What matters is the preparation and the engagement with the subject and audience.
They all are better public speakers than me. I hate having to stand in front of audience!
I actually think Charles and William are probably thrilled they have her as a rep for their family. To survive, they need to constantly evolve their image and she is a part of that. Even if they are jealous of the crowds that she and Harry attract, they can’t deny that they need them as ambassadors to keep the monarchy going.
And I 100% think Meg has brought Charles and Harry closer because I’ve never seen Harry talk so effusively about his father as he does now.
Perhaps Harry appreciates his father love more now seeing a certain father other kind of love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Possibly grown more appreciative of Prince Charles and has matured himself.
I think that’s part of it too. Maybe he was resentful earlier but he has seen that while his dad wasn’t perfect and made mistakes, he was there for him and doesn’t use him the way TM has done.
If William and Kate know what is good for them, they need to stick close to the Sussexes and wheel out the Fabulous Four on a regular basis, so that some of this popularity is shared between them. If they fight against the more popular Sussexes it will in the end count against them.
Meghan was great in her speech. The acting background helps in this area. For Kate she needs to step up. She has been with the Firm for seven years and she is a future queen. In a moment of crisis she should be the one to take the lead along with William. There will be eventual comparisons to the Oceania tours of the Cambridges and the Sussexes and I don’t think Kate is going to come out good.
I don’t agree with “Kate needs to step up.” She is a future queen but that doesn’t mean she has be an excellent performer. I cannot remember a single amazing speech the current queen has given, do you? And I’m sure it’s not for luck of charisma on Elizabeth’s side. It’s just not what a monarch’s image is about. And Kate’s is in a lucky position of being what she appears to prefer best – mother and a wife.
Giving speeches does not a monarch or leader make. That’s the hollywood version of leader. Leadership is about doing the right thing and knowign the right thing to do. Being the monarch is making sure that the constitution is followed and the politicians do not go beyond their roles. The UK does not have a written constitution, unlike the USA and other countries, which makes the monarch’s role more important.
Don’t forget, Meghan was (is) an actress with many years doing public speaking, as well.
The ankle straps on the shoes are terrible, especially since she has such skinny legs.
The outfit is terrible and it’s unfair to judge Meghan (while applauding her for reading without notes when it turned out not to be true) who was a pro actress. She acted, partied and this was part of her job.
I think it’s entirely fair to appreciate Meghan making an effort to do her job well. Period. She is under enormous pressure, pregnant and functioning very well. She deserves credit for that alone.
Quote:You know what? I can’t really imagine any royal woman doing this, getting up at a major event and give a speech without notes to a packed house. ”
Well, if Meghan’s only comparison was Kate then you would be right. But as you wrote no other royal woman can do this- that is quiet incorrect. While they may all not speak english, Queen Letizia (who has almost daily engagements by the way), Queen Rania, Queen Maxima (the real charismatic queen) , Princess Marie of Denmark, Princess Madeline, and many many other have been giving wonderful and meaningful speeches for years. Queen Rania’s use of social media for civic causes has been wonderful!
None of them were actors – acting atleast gives Meghan an advantage of knowing to learn lines.
In the BRF- Anne, Zara they all speak very well, on topics of organic farming Charles too. Kate is not the only benchmark, neither is William. And lets not forget there are teleprompters at these events.
None of the listed royals (above) were actors – acting atleast gives Meghan an advantage of knowing to learn lines.
Actually all the ones you listed do speak English!
Cate -yes, but what I meant was their maximum engagements are in their respective countries and in their own languages….for example Letizia – her Spanish is way more impressive than English obviously. Similarly, while Princess Marie speaks English very well, her French and Danish are far better. Also they need to use their first language ofcourse to address their people so english is not the benchmark of public speaking finesse
Princess Mary’s and Princess Marie’s Danish is actually very good considering that it is a VERY difficult language to learn. Princess Marie is a native french-speaker and her Danish is so much better than her late father-in-law’s was (he was also French).
It isn’t easy to learn a new language as an adult and it is almost impossible to speak a foreign language without an accent unless you have a natural affinity for languages – the former Princess Alexandra is very much the exception to this rule.
@ARtHistorian – well said.
Some people make fun of Mary and say that she sounds robotic – but there are certain sounds in Danish that are just extremely difficult to pronounce for a non-native speaker.
Exactly! They all do it and just some of them have much background. Meghan was an actress so it gives her a huge advantage.
I wonder how many languages she speaks, she could give in several.
Many people give speeches for their jobs all around the world and they aren’t actresses but are good at it anyway. It’s called practice. Meghan is putting the work in and writing or helping to write her own speeches and it shows. Is she the only royal who does this? No. So if she is part of the well prepared royal women norm, then it only shows just how much Kate is lacking if Anne, Sophie, Letizia, CP Victoria, etc are all doing what Meghan is doing but Kate still can’t after 7 years.
This trip proves Prince Harry can work as hard as, his father, the Queen and Princess Anne.
70+ events in four Countries.
Since his Las Vegas strip poker episode, PH seems to have settle down, to do his Royal duty.
When they get back, after briefing the Queen, they should go the Cotswolds for a few days.
Meghan was aided by a TelePrompTer. Kate’s lacking is her own doing, after so many years it’s seems as though she doesn’t really put the effort in to do and be better.
Other British royal women are good public speakers: Zara, Ann and Sophie.
I love the dress, while the color of the shoe worked, the design/style of shoes did not.
As many have noted, there were TelePrompTers and she was an actress. Yes, that helps her prepare. But what a TelePrompTer can’t do is give a speaker warmth and enthusiasm. Many commenters are saying that she’s good at this because she was an actress. But maybe it’s the other way around and she became an actress because she was good at her delivery. She cares, is happy to be there, is in love with and proud of Harry, and it all shows. Bravo Meg!
Telemprompters. Kaiser, you gave kudos for not having notes, well.. here you go.
I appreciate the effort though. I dislike the look, liked the speech.
That being said she’s an actress so it gives her a huge advantage! Just wanted to be fair. She’s not like “one of us”, she chose this profession because she was extraverted and liked fame. Nothing wrong with that. Just like there is nothing wrong with me for hating attention on me, pictures and being introverted.
Acting has little to do with public speaking talent. There are plenty of actors who cannot give a good speech, even with teleprompters helping them. Memorizing lines to recite in a static setting (with people you know) is very different from giving a speech in front of an audience. I feel like some posters who keep referencing her acting are a bit on the bitter side to be honest.
Yeah, the shade is obvious. I guess some people forgot or didn’t know that Sophie ran her own PR firm, Maxima was a corporate sales and marketing exec and Letizia was a news anchor and journalist. Just like Meghan, I’m sure they all needed a high level of self-confidence and drive to hone their speaking skills for their chosen careers. Acting isn’t the only job that gives competent speakers an advantage.
Thank you very much Beach Deams…public speaking is a completely different art, just as theatre is different from TV, only a few excel at both. Meghan was a good public speaker before she became an actress.
I guess only time will tell if the enthusiasm & passion are genuine or merely acting…
Lots of female royals are great public speakers. What Meghan did is not that unique; female royals have been doing this for years – some of whom do it in multiple languages or had to learn new languages. I’m starting to be turned off by the over the top fawning over every thing Meghan does – and the suggestion that it’s never been done and no other Royal woman is capable; neither is true.
Also Meghan has been married for less than six months; everything is fun when it’s new, different, and exciting. Let’s see what she’s up to next year, the year after, and a few years down the road before suggesting she’s the best thing since sliced bread.
Count me in among one of the people getting irritated by the over the top fawning of Megan. I admire her and what she brings to the table but the constant comparisms and over the top fawning for doing what is essentially her job which by the way comes with enormous privilege is annoying and before anyone accuses me of being racist, I am a black West African Woman.
East African woman here, count me in too.
This fawning is beyond ridiculous. I can only assume that it’s because she’s an American and this is an American site. As much as i like her and her eagerness to do well, she’s not the second coming of Ghandi in a Givenchy dress. Only time will tell what her actual impact on the world or at the very least on the UK will be.
Thank you.. It’s also pretty annoying to promote her as a feminist and first ever feminist in a family led by a female that rules a country and where a few hundred years back Queen Victoria was the most powerful human! Meghan is a professional woman that has built her own career and a successful personal life, through networking and marriage to a rich man. Good for her. but this workship is like screaming teenagers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, another thing: It seems some people are annoyed by others who consider the Duchess a feminist? Are they not aware that feminists have been defining and redefining the definition of feminism for years. Meghan herself said feminism equals equality. Is that what bothers some people? She can’t be pro-equality and a royal at the same time? Or is it just plain old envy of her that compels some to slate others for allowing her to define herself and acknowledging she has the talent and intelligence to make a difference if she so desires? If she sat on her ass for weeks at time, looked sullen and shell-shocked during engagements, lacked public speaking and social skills, what would these same detractors think of her then? Right, just as I thought.
The fawning over Meghan here is ott, and I believe it will actually harm her in the long run to be so overexposed. Also, the real possibility of jealousy and resentment with Harry after the first blush or romance wears off is real.
I think she is accomplished, beautiful and warm, and she should tread carefully to build acceptance in GB and not try so hard so fast to make a big impression.
No, it’s not fair that a woman might have to tone down her light to get along, but it’s the world we currently live in.
I do agree that Kate needs to continue practising, she may not become a great public speaker but she doesn’t have to be, she just needs to be capable. And on a positive note the speeches she makes now are much better than the ones she made in the early days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope that rumour is true. It would be a very positive move for them imo. Harry and Meghan that is.
This just means that the press will be more even more vicious to M and H. Even though he’s no longer the spare technically, the press will still go after him and compare him to Will. Will will always be shown in a more positive light since he’s the heir. The press will protect him and his family before giving M and H any benefit of the doubt.
Wow! Really? I wish I could read that article. I think its a bad idea, as it will create rivalry but I suppose they want a bit of independence, and their styles are so very different.
Well, I think those shoes are fantastic. They look really good with her delicate ankles and long legs.
She is comfortable in front of an audience – this is a natural strength of hers. They/she are/is using it to the fullest (and why not).
[*People have different strengths; yes, even the royals.*]
I think the BRF know they have a genuine, charismatic, caring woman in their family who complements Harry extremely well. She can give a speech and it doesn’t come off as someone reading words written by someone else. They are probably thrilled with her. Last night, she gave a speech on feminism and wow! Standing in front of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, she blew away everyone from her hubby to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern.
I like this dress. She speaks very well, too, and her interest in the topic shines through,which is lovely.
I think she is great speaking in front of audiences. No one can deny her that. And I’m sure there will be haters. She isn’t stuffy and she seems so genuine and her interest is genuine. Can we say that she may even become a humanitarian ???
I don’t like the shoes but I don’t care. I’m blown away by her ease at speaking.
I too read some of the article about the schism between Harry and Wills. Whatever the reason, it will benefit Harry. Those two are awesome at the royal “work”.
I wonder about the financial aspect in the distant future after Charles passes away. The queen now holds the purse strings , choosing who gets what, or am I incorrect? If so then when William is king he could be less than generous or very generous with his brothers household.if the $ isn’t all doesn’t then who gets it then?doesit stay in some kind of fund rolling over to the next year? I mean what happens to Anne, Andrew, Edward when their mother passes away money wise. I’m curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If someone said a lawyer did a good job in court, no one (I hope) would say, ‘Yeah, but they were in a debating society at school and had loads of practice arguing a case, so it doesn’t really count as doing well’.
It is a good thing and downplaying the effort required to give these speeches because she was an actress is also odd. I’m sure Meghan felt a lot less pressure reciting her lines on Suits than giving speeches in her new life where everyone is looking for flaws. Here is a woman who does seem to want to use her position to do good, and that should be applauded. Good for her.
Considering that Harry and William are not just the grandsons of the Queen of England but the sons of the future King, comparisons to Kate are not unrealistic. If Kate appears lacking in her commitment to public service compared to Meghan, the blame lies with her (and William). She can do other things besides give speeches.
Duscussing if the monarchy is really about public service is useless at this point. But starting with this premise,commitment to public service should come with a reasonable use of the money they are allowed to spend by taxpayers. None of them seem to understand even this basic concept,going by the crazy spending habits they all have. This tour is not exception.
There was a teleprompter at the back of the stadium. I saw it on TV when Harry gave his speech.
This dress does her no favours at all, and the shoes scream bad 90′s or early 00′s fashion. Huge nope.
