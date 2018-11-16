Idris Elba’s 16 yo daughter is not impressed that her dad is SMA

I am already looking into the Sexiest Man Alive constitution to see if we can amend a SMA’s term beyond one year because dammit if I’m not enjoying Idris Elba’s reign. And, from what I’ve read, so is Idris, which makes it even better. One person who is not having that much fun with it is Isan Elba, Idris’ 16-year-old daughter. Not only does she have to avoid every magazine stand in the country, her friends at school are taking every opportunity to remind her that her father is the Sexiness in Chief, so poor Isan cannot escape the Rule of Idris. To make matters worse, it doesn’t sound like her father is doing anything to help.

Unlike the rest of the world, Idris Elba‘s daughter wasn’t totally rejoicing over the news that her famous father had been named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive this year. When asked how she found out about the title, Isan, 16, told PEOPLE, “Actually, I was on Instagram. PEOPLE said, ‘Oh, we’re announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yes, can’t wait.’” But she was less than enthused when she found out who the winner was. “I wake up in the morning and it’s my dad. I was like, ‘This is not what I was expecting. This is not very fun,’ ” Isan joked at a press event announcing her role as the Golden Globe Ambassador. And her father’s reaction may have made it even more awkward. “When I called him the day after, not even about it, he was like, ‘Do you have anything to say to me?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Then he said, ‘I’m the Sexiest Man Alive.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. That. That thing. Uh, okay, cool. You’re welcome,’ ” Isan explained.

I can’t stop laughing at Isan’s reaction. I have this image of her flying out of bed to check who got SMA online and throwing her phone to the ground when she found out. As everyone else was crying out, “FIIINNNNAAALLLLYYY!” Isan was the solitary “eeeewwwww, Dad!” I get it, I would walk the entire year in a proper mope if my dad were crowned His Sexiness (fyi – my father would tell you he’s been SMA since birth). And his reaction the day after when she called, “Do you have anything to say to me?” That’s a riot. And sexy. It’s riotously sexy. Fortunately, it sounds like Isan is finding the humor in this, if not the sexiness.

Also fortunate is that Isan has the perfect opportunity to get back at Dear Ol’ Dad. Isan has just been announced as the next Golden Globes Ambassador, which, by the way, means Idris will be at the Globes and likely presenting. All Isan needs to do is switch out a few of the awards for the new $1,000 Montel Williams Romany Malco Idris Elba dolls and let recipients play with them on stage. You know you want to see that, come on.

Idris Elba doll?! More like Romany Malco pic.twitter.com/84ZBkqO2gs — bmwgirl85 (@bmwgirl85) November 13, 2018

