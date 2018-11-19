“Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas have a wedding registry on Amazon” links

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ wedding registry makes me think that their marriage is being sponsored by Amazon. [Jezebel]
Photoshopping your kids is pretty low
Not for a Kardashian.
Paris Hilton and her Fiancé Split. WOMP WOMP!
That sentence is recycled every couple of years, isn’t it?
😂😂
Anotha one (**in my DJ Khaled voice**)
You think she’s already “gave him back the ring”…? 😏
Lol, you mean the one she bought 😂
Does anyone have any pearls I can clutch???? Smelling salts????
I totally expected this!
I’m starting to get the sense this whole relationship is sponsored. The THIRST of these two is wild! 😂
Wow that review of Fantastic Beasts! So it really is that horrid? And I’m screaming that they diversify the cast by ***** and then they just **** ? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
No wonder the box office is down. Woof!
That People article about the gift registry is ridiculous. Her commentary on the items is weird, and it’s so obviously a product placement gig that I’m actually embarrassed for her. I can’t imagine selling out my wedding like that, especially if I was already wealthy! I wouldn’t even ask for gifts if I were wealthy.
Wtf is that? I can’t imagine Amazon needs to sponsor stuff like that. Maybe the individual brands of things she’s including/promoting are giving her freebies or something? Rollerblades and record players? So bizarre and cringeworthy.
The rollerblades were the worst. She did that in high school, and doesn’t know if Nick ever has? Sure, then put those on a wedding registry! It was like they gave her a list and told her to make up a story for everything to justify it. And she asked for a record player by talking about what’s already on her…record player.
It’s so embarrassing.
YES! I noticed the record player thing too and thought that it made no sense. Unless they just have a cheapy record player that isn’t working well or something? I mean, it’s not rollerblade weird, but still.
Nick and Priyanka’s “relationship” makes Bradley Cooper and Irina S. look like Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.
It is the fakest relationship I’ve ever seen, but they are barreling towards a wedding. Are they going to actually go through with it? Why do either of them need this much attention?
I think she saw how much publicity Meghan got marrying Prince Harry and she just wanted that for herself or something.
Lol!
I just don’t get these two.
I don’t either
Wow, all I can say is tacky central – for someone who is already presumably wealthy to even want gifts for a wedding is just beyond embarrassing. It makes me really wonder about this relationship for sure as most celebs, you either never hear about a registry or you read that they want donations to charities in lieu of gifts which is the more classy thing to do in my humble opinion.
Priyanka is ghastly at this point. Doesn’t she have advisors to stop her from drowning her “brand” in the tsunami of her massive thirst? Or does this sh*t actually work with the People magazine crowd?
This.. I really admired her for everything she’s accomplished and on her own. This wedding registry thing is too much and cheapens her brand..
I used to really like Priyanka before I read any interviews with her. Or saw her instagram. She is so full of herself. This is the woman that took a selfie with her brother at a holocust memorial. Remember that.
Amen!
I don’t like her from the very beginning. I find that she very pushy. And fake? She loves attention. I do understand, that actors in Bollywood considered demi-gods, but in Hollywood … she is famous for being famous.
Trust me – we don’t like her in Bollywood too … that’s why she went out to find work … too full of herself !!
