“Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas have a wedding registry on Amazon” links

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ wedding registry makes me think that their marriage is being sponsored by Amazon. [Jezebel]

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sounds awful. [LaineyGossip]

Gwyneth Paltrow deigned to chime on the Bieber marriage. [Dlisted]

RuPaul finally guested on The Simpsons. [Towleroad]

Halsey attended the Latin Grammys. [Go Fug Yourself]

$90 million for a David Hockney painting… really?? [Pajiba]

Now Lisa Vanderpump says she’s not quitting RHOBH. [Reality Tea]

Janelle Eason & her husband seem so messy and gross. [Starcasm]

Is Kim Kardashian Photoshopping her children? [The Blemish]