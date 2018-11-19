“Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas have a wedding registry on Amazon” links
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ wedding registry makes me think that their marriage is being sponsored by Amazon. [Jezebel]
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sounds awful. [LaineyGossip]
Gwyneth Paltrow deigned to chime on the Bieber marriage. [Dlisted]
RuPaul finally guested on The Simpsons. [Towleroad]
Halsey attended the Latin Grammys. [Go Fug Yourself]
$90 million for a David Hockney painting… really?? [Pajiba]
Now Lisa Vanderpump says she’s not quitting RHOBH. [Reality Tea]
Janelle Eason & her husband seem so messy and gross. [Starcasm]
Is Kim Kardashian Photoshopping her children? [The Blemish]

25 Responses to ““Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas have a wedding registry on Amazon” links”

  1. Jadedone says:
    November 19, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Photoshopping your kids is pretty low

    Reply
  2. ITSNOTABOUTTHEPASTA says:
    November 19, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Paris Hilton and her Fiancé Split. WOMP WOMP!

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    November 19, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    I’m starting to get the sense this whole relationship is sponsored. The THIRST of these two is wild! 😂

    Wow that review of Fantastic Beasts! So it really is that horrid? And I’m screaming that they diversify the cast by ***** and then they just **** ? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

    No wonder the box office is down. Woof!

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    That People article about the gift registry is ridiculous. Her commentary on the items is weird, and it’s so obviously a product placement gig that I’m actually embarrassed for her. I can’t imagine selling out my wedding like that, especially if I was already wealthy! I wouldn’t even ask for gifts if I were wealthy.

    Reply
    • BB says:
      November 19, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      Wtf is that? I can’t imagine Amazon needs to sponsor stuff like that. Maybe the individual brands of things she’s including/promoting are giving her freebies or something? Rollerblades and record players? So bizarre and cringeworthy.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        November 19, 2018 at 2:36 pm

        The rollerblades were the worst. She did that in high school, and doesn’t know if Nick ever has? Sure, then put those on a wedding registry! It was like they gave her a list and told her to make up a story for everything to justify it. And she asked for a record player by talking about what’s already on her…record player.
        It’s so embarrassing.

      • Erinn says:
        November 19, 2018 at 2:47 pm

        YES! I noticed the record player thing too and thought that it made no sense. Unless they just have a cheapy record player that isn’t working well or something? I mean, it’s not rollerblade weird, but still.

  5. Michel says:
    November 19, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Nick and Priyanka’s “relationship” makes Bradley Cooper and Irina S. look like Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    I just don’t get these two.

    Reply
  7. Elizabeth Rose says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Wow, all I can say is tacky central – for someone who is already presumably wealthy to even want gifts for a wedding is just beyond embarrassing. It makes me really wonder about this relationship for sure as most celebs, you either never hear about a registry or you read that they want donations to charities in lieu of gifts which is the more classy thing to do in my humble opinion.

    Reply
  8. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Priyanka is ghastly at this point. Doesn’t she have advisors to stop her from drowning her “brand” in the tsunami of her massive thirst? Or does this sh*t actually work with the People magazine crowd?

    Reply
  9. Kiki says:
    November 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    I used to really like Priyanka before I read any interviews with her. Or saw her instagram. She is so full of herself. This is the woman that took a selfie with her brother at a holocust memorial. Remember that.

    Reply

