Portia de Rossi gave Ellen gardening tools for her birthday

Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday is January 26. Ellen likes to make a big deal about her birthday, which I say with much affection because I love making a big deal about mine. But last year was her 60th birthday so it was obviously a great reason to go huge. And that’s exactly what Ellen’s wife, Portia de Rossi did. Portia gifted Ellen with The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fosse Gorilla Fund in Rwanda that will continue Dian’s fight for the preservation of Mountain Gorillas. It was an amazing moment and still makes me teary when I watch it. The groundbreaking for the campus just took place in Rwanda and, as Ellen had to work, Portia went to represent the both of them. She’s just returned and stopped by her wife’s show to talk about he ceremony. However, before they could speak about the groundbreaking ceremony, another question had to be answered: when you give your wife an entire building to help save a species, how do you follow that up? The answer: a nice trowel, apparently:

So that was my 60th birthday, and then in January, just last month, I turned 61 and, what’d you get me? Tell everyone what you got me Gardening tools. But – she likes to garden.

True story – my mother had my brother on Father’s Day and announced that she’d never be able to top it so she was never giving him another Father’s Day gift. When she told him my due date was on his birthday he told her to cross her legs because he still wanted birthday presents (I obliged by being a month late).

But yeah, if someone gets an entire gorilla-preserving campus as a gift, expect socks for a few years. It’s a cute story and it’s obvious that why Ellen had Portia tell it. They continued to talk about Portia’s visit to Rwanda and Ellen played video of their trip last year, when it was pouring rain and the gorillas were all shivering in their jungle homes. Then she showed Portia’s visit a few days ago and it’s sunny and clear-skied and there are little baby gorillas frolicking in the grass. Portia said everyone suggested maybe they shouldn’t tell Ellen about how amazing it was and Portia was all Nope! We’re rubbing this sh-t in! They’re a fun couple, one of the celebrity marriages I’m rooting for.

And Ellen might not want to joke too much about gifts. Her offering to Portia this year, whose birthday is only five days after Ellen’s, was to invite people to follow her on Instagram. And for their 15th anniversary of their first date, Ellen had a less-than-impressive banner flown in front of their home:

class="alignnone size-large wp-image-610621" />