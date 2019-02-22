Stephen Colbert has known Amy Sedaris since 1988, they were so broke they shared food

Amy Sedaris and @StephenAtHome look back on how they managed to make a living as young comics. #LSSC https://t.co/V8sK7lr4nS pic.twitter.com/a21wjTpive — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 19, 2019

Amy Sedaris stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote season two of At Home with Amy Sedaris. Amy, Stephen and one of The Late Show producers, Paul Dinello, have known each other over three decades, since their Second City touring days. Stephen said at one point that all spoke once a day for at least 15 years. Amy is godmother to Paul’s two sons and they have all appeared on each other’s shows. Amy and Stephen shed a little more light on why they remained such close friends throughout the years: their lives depended on it:

SC: You and Paul and I were just fast friends, and we never had any money because Second City did not pay anything, to purposely “keep you hungry.” We’d physically be hungry. We wouldn’t be paid for two weeks after being on the road for four weeks, and you and (points to Paul) Goofy had, like, coins in your pockets and I was the rich guy with three singles. I remember you snatching it out of my hands. AS: I made chicken, rice and side salad all for under six dollars. I can still do that today. SC: But I remember going to your house to eat it and, if I’m not mistaken, spending the night on your couch so I could eat some of it the next day. When people ask me how you get by in show business, I say find someone like Paul and Amy because we kept each other alive, like, literally fed each other AS: Yeah. But I think I already had the rice

The fact that Amy felt the need to clarify that she already had the rice is the most Amy part of this interview. Like, Stephen is making this huge testament to their friendship and how they pulled each other through the lean times and Amy’s contribution is, “I had the rice so I can’t really count that in the six bucks.” However, she does say right after that that it’s good to have those kinds of staples in your larder and I cannot agree more. My roommate and I would buy one of those five-pound bags of rice and a flat of Top Ramen at Costco at the start of every college semester. We relied heavily on them in between paychecks. These are the kinds of broke actor stories I prefer to the ‘I was down to my last $10 when I got cast in my big break’ stories. Not to take anything away from those who tell the latter, but I think a network of friends supporting each other until fame hits is a more accurate portrayal.

I watched the first episode of season two of AHwAS. I remember why I like the show, it’s all the little asides and dumb jokes scattered throughout. It’s not a side-splitting humor but it’s well done satire – true satire that goes dark in its comedy. In the clip with Colbert, Amy described it as “It’s like Martha Stewart being attacked by wild turkey, with blood” and I think that’s probably the best tag line for the show.

