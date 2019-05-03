Brad Pitt will be going to Cannes, but what’s up with his film ‘Ad Astra’?

The Cannes Film Festival competition line-up was announced several weeks ago, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wasn’t part of the announcement. The Cannes organizers said that Tarantino hadn’t completed the edit and postproduction yet, but they were leaving the door open for the film to be added at the last minute. It’s especially important for the Cannes organizers this year, the 25th anniversary of the Cannes premiere of Pulp Fiction. Cannes loves QT and QT loves Cannes. So QT worked nonstop and completed his film. Now it will premiere (likely out of competition?) at Cannes:
Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is officially headed to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Though there were fears Tarantino wouldn’t be able to finish the film in time, the festival announced the movie’s inclusion on Thursday and confirmed that the filmmaker and his stars will make an appearance at the premiere.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as actor Rick Dalton, while Brad Pitt, 55, plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, 28.
I imagine Brad, Leo, Margot Robbie and many others will clear their schedules to go to Cannes for several days for this. But here’s something interesting: Brad Pitt was supposed to be in the middle of promotional tour for Ad Astra exactly at that moment, but now it looks like Ad Astra isn’t coming out this month??
Brad Pitt’s science-fiction adventure movie “Ad Astra” has quietly vanished from the release schedule, three weeks prior to its previously announced May 24 opening date. Fox had originally dated “Ad Astra” for Jan. 11, 2019, then decided in late 2018 to move it back four months to the Memorial Day weekend on May 24. Disney closed the deal for the 20th Century Fox film assets in March and has not done any promotion for the movie since then — no trailer or stills have been released. “Ad Astra” was not included in early tracking numbers released Thursday for the Memorial Day period, expected to be dominated by Disney’s live-action “Aladdin.”
The studio had no comment Thursday. Disney distribution head Cathleen Taff told exhibitors last month at the CinemaCon convention that the studio would be moving around distribution dates on some of its titles.
James Gray directed “Ad Astra” from a script he co-wrote with Ethan Gross. Regency Enterprises and Fox produced in association with Bona Film Investment Company, which will distribute in China. Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy, and Donald Sutherland are also starring in “Ad Astra.” Pitt is playing a man who journeys across the solar system in search of his missing father, a dangerous renegade scientist. Jones is portraying the father.
As much as I want to start screaming about how Brad’s career is in the toilet and no one wants to see his sad-bro-astronaut movies, I genuinely think that MOST of this is just about Disney and their schedule – they want that weekend to be about Aladdin, and they don’t even want to deal with Brad Pitt or his movie during that weekend. But yeah, it’s still not good that this film keeps getting pushed back. If Disney/Fox announces a new release date in August, we’ll know for sure that this film is a stinker. August is one of the “graveyard” time periods for film releases. Of course, if they give it an August release date, that means they might try to enter the film into the Venice Film Festival, which could be fun – Brad in Venice, doing his thing. Maybe he’ll have a new girlfriend by then.
Can we cancel this clown already? I’m so done with Brad Pitt. He needs to go out with a shred of dignity left otherwise he’s just going to turn into Johnny Depp pretty soon. Just retire already. No one wants to see him try to pretend he’s still sexy.
Just like Depp? 🙄
Yeah. Brad needs to be taking notes about what not to do because this could be his future.
Huh? He owns one of the most successful production companies in Hollywood and he continues to make interesting films. So no, he’s nothing like Johnny Depp.
He has two good producers who are hands on and make the decisions regarding films for his company.
ha! I love that you keep using that image as a header and thumbnail for all things Pitt.
I think it’s perfect and should be used until the end of time.
I came to say the same thing! Lol, it creeps me out more each time!
Yes!! It’s the best.
The cast for Ad Astra is pretty solid. That is something I was looking forward to.
LOL!
Say what you will, but Pitt is a solid actor and has produced quality films that focus on POC. 12 years a Slave; Moonlight etc. We don’t know what happened in that marriage and it’s unfair to condemn someone when we don’t know the facts. He seems to have sought treatment and is trying to rebuild his relationships with his family.
we kinda DO know what happened.
Pitt got drunk on a plane and shoved/”hit-but-not-in-the-face” his son.
what led up to that incident we don’t know but it’s easy to speculate that his drinking got bad and he and Jolie were not doing well for a while.
she split, with the kids. ghosted him, from what we know. and the kids didn’t want to see him and had court-appointed-therapist-supervised visits. and he bashed her pretty badly in the press.
yeah, we know.
Tarantino is so overrated! He should of been cancelled a very long time ago. Maybe he can bring his two mentors Polanski & weinstein to Cannes with him while praising fellow Abuser Emile Hirsh.
Pitt has done nothing but gaslight his soon to be ex wife for last three yrs & Leo with his Pussy Posse…….. Yeah, great group of people!
Reality check Leo is going to carry BP in QT film. BP handlers had to get a great actor to help put BP back on top. Question will Leo be able to help get him back to the top.
Its so funny to see some of the comments on the daily mail saying that Disney blocked the release of his movie because they love Angie wow who knew Angie was that powerful to be controlling Disney
@Pringer
Dailymail commenters are the most hateful, deranged, sexist, racist, homophobic people you will ever come across. Angelina is the devil incarnate & the sun shines out of Pitt’s ass as far as any of them are concerned.
exactly i dont know why i even went there. that site is so vile
Ho hum.
Brad and Jonny Depp will never have real girlfriends again just sad young wannabes
You just made my day with the photo that keeps on giving!