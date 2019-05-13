Amal Clooney in Prabal Gurung in Rome: golf-retiree realness or plaid-pretty?

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooneycut sophisticated figures when in Rome!

Another day, another weird ensemble from Amal Clooney. These are photos of George and Amal Clooney in Rome over the weekend. They apparently did a smallish Rome premiere of Catch-22, the miniseries based on the book of the same name. George & company filmed the series IN Italy, so it’s more than possible that George wanted to do some kind of premiere event to thank Italian crew members and party with them. If I was in Rome this week though… I would be headed to the Italian Open, where all of the tennis greats are playing on clay. I mean, George has all of that crazy tequila money! Why not spend it watching Serena Williams and Roger Federer?

Anyway, Amal wore this utterly wacky ensemble by Prabal Gurung. I just… I mean… it’s a lot. Taken on their own, I think the pants could have been interesting, perhaps with a navy turtleneck? They would have looked like a retiree’s golf pants, but they would have made some kind of kitschy sense. But the top is a trainwreck with the too-puffy peplum AND the fringe on the peplum. Prabal Gurung is insane for designing this, and Amal is crazy for wearing it.

In a recent interview on Ellen, George said that the twins are taking after Amal and they have little British accents, and they’re already speaking Italian too, because their nanny is Italian. He said Ella was already a little fashionista who goes into Amal’s closet and claims purses, and Alexander goes outside and hugs cars because he loves cars so much. I never really thought George would be the type of person to sit there, telling stories about his kids, but here we are.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

22 Responses to “Amal Clooney in Prabal Gurung in Rome: golf-retiree realness or plaid-pretty?”

  1. JanetFerber says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:43 am

    She can’t put a wrong foot forward. Is that the expression?

    Reply
  2. Aang says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:47 am

    She wears even ugly clothes really well. I can’t handle pants that drag on the ground. It’s gross and dirty and don’t they get ruined after one outing?

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:50 am

    I’m sorry but I really don’t like this. It’s way too much. Especially before I’ve has coffee. The colors are beautiful but it’s way too much of it all over the place. You can’t give your eyes a rest except to look away.

    Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      May 13, 2019 at 9:57 am

      Lol, yes. I like Kaiser’s “golf-retiree realness”! That made me mis-swallow my Earl Grey tea down my windpipe.

      Thanks a lot, Kaiser.

      Reply
  4. Aims says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:51 am

    The outfit is really weird. I’m also shocked that George is talking about his kids. Never would I believe that he would marry and be a father. But here we are. When the right person comes into your life , it can change you.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 13, 2019 at 10:20 am

      Amal could wear anything she wanted to wear from any designer and she chooses “THIS”???

      I agree with you Aims, this is one WEIRD outfit.

      Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Oh no no no no.

    Do not like. I mean – I like that she wears things that are interesting. But I just don’t actually like the outfit at all haha.

    Reply
  6. Other Renee says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Except for the fact that the pants are dragging on the floor (which I dislike intensely), I love this outfit. Only certain people could pull this off and she’s one of them.

    Reply
  7. chlo says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:00 am

    I love this! It’s weird, but she pulls it off so well. I generally enjoy the way she dresses though.

    Reply
  8. Capepopsie says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:04 am

    She is wearing this train-wreck so that people won’t notice
    how sloppy George looks without a tie! 😐

    Reply
  9. 2lazy4username says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Call me crazy, but I’m all over it. Love it!

    Reply
  10. Fiona says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:09 am

    She often wears pieces with swatches of material hanging from one side or the other. It would annoy the heck out of me to wear something like this pant suit.. I would like it much better without it.

    Reply
  11. t says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:09 am

    I thought it was going to be a beautiful dress… but then the scroll down revealed trousers! I’m not sure I like it, sometimes yes, sometimes not… at the moment edging towards “not”.

    “I mean, George has all of that crazy tequila money!”

    Yes he does – they were in The Sunday Times’ UK Rich List, yesterday, listed as a couple at number 464 in the top 1000: according to the paper, they are worth £270 million of which £2 million is from Amal. Number 1 on the list, the Hinduja family, are worth £22 billion, so there’s a little bit more tequila to be sold before they get there!

    Reply
  12. anniefannie says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:12 am

    I have a girlfriend who dresses exactly like Amal. She’s beautiful w/Amals coloring and
    totally self assured. At 1st I thought her style was all over the place but after decades of being friends a pattern has emerged. Boring they’re not!

    Reply
  13. KidV says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:12 am

    I love the pants and agree the outfit would be great with a plain top. This top is so overboard, but I find I’m liking it more and more. I think it’s a great outfit. Not everyone could wear this, it would look pretty bad on someone not built like a model.

    Reply
    • Kristen820 says:
      May 13, 2019 at 10:25 am

      Like Kaiser said, it’s a LOT. Get rid of the fringe and weird tail thing on top, and streamline the peplum, it would be adorable with dark jeans. The pants are cute, too. It’s very sensory overload all together, though.

      Reply
  14. LaraK says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:14 am

    Actually, the top minus the fringe and longer would make a cute above-the-knee dress

    Reply
  15. Rae says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Eye wateringly bad.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:19 am

    I actually don’t mind this. Initially I thought “eek” but the more I look at it the more I like it. I’m not sure why.

    Reply
  17. Michael says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:31 am

    Did I just read somewhere that he made 40 million for a commercial?

    Reply
  18. Wendy says:
    May 13, 2019 at 10:41 am

    I really like it, on her. I think for anyone without the model body it would need either peplum OR flares, I personally couldn’t pull off both together. A solid turtleneck with the pants and either a dark cigarette pant with the top or the plaid in a slimmer cut.
    On second thought I couldn’t pull off the top ever…le sigh

    Reply

