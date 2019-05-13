Amal Clooney in Prabal Gurung in Rome: golf-retiree realness or plaid-pretty?

Another day, another weird ensemble from Amal Clooney. These are photos of George and Amal Clooney in Rome over the weekend. They apparently did a smallish Rome premiere of Catch-22, the miniseries based on the book of the same name. George & company filmed the series IN Italy, so it’s more than possible that George wanted to do some kind of premiere event to thank Italian crew members and party with them. If I was in Rome this week though… I would be headed to the Italian Open, where all of the tennis greats are playing on clay. I mean, George has all of that crazy tequila money! Why not spend it watching Serena Williams and Roger Federer?

Anyway, Amal wore this utterly wacky ensemble by Prabal Gurung. I just… I mean… it’s a lot. Taken on their own, I think the pants could have been interesting, perhaps with a navy turtleneck? They would have looked like a retiree’s golf pants, but they would have made some kind of kitschy sense. But the top is a trainwreck with the too-puffy peplum AND the fringe on the peplum. Prabal Gurung is insane for designing this, and Amal is crazy for wearing it.

In a recent interview on Ellen, George said that the twins are taking after Amal and they have little British accents, and they’re already speaking Italian too, because their nanny is Italian. He said Ella was already a little fashionista who goes into Amal’s closet and claims purses, and Alexander goes outside and hugs cars because he loves cars so much. I never really thought George would be the type of person to sit there, telling stories about his kids, but here we are.