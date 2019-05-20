Sophie Turner ‘isn’t bummed at all’ about how Sansa Stark’s story ended on GoT

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones

I was rather ambivalent about Sansa Stark’s final season arc – she got what she wanted almost completely, she kept her eye on the prize and…whatever. I was never one of those “Sansa should be queen of the Seven Kingdoms!” people. Because I didn’t even think Sansa was all that – yes, she survived, and yes, she got smarter, but people acted like she was some kind of strategic genius in politics and war. She was not. She was just someone who survived several ordeals, and someone with the right name. Sansa ends up arguing that the North should be independent and King Bran the Broken is like “meh okay.” So Sansa becomes Queen of the North. How does Sophie Turner feel about that?

Sansa Stark was a huge fan favorite to end up on the Iron Throne. But in the Game of Thrones series finale, Bran Stark is declared king instead while Sansa is crowned Queen in the North. Sansa gets the North finally declared an independent country that will no longer be ruled by the King’s Landing capital. It’s a major victory for her character who has long sought security and independence and has felt a responsibility toward her house and its Northern banners. But how does actress Sophie Turner feel about her character’s fate? Was she bummed Sansa didn’t end up on the Iron Throne instead? “I wasn’t bummed at all,” Turner tells EW. “Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable [of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms] with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”

[From EW]

Notice that no one within the Westeros world thought “she doesn’t want to be queen, therefore she would make a good queen” like they did with Jon Snow. But yeah, I’m fine-to-meh with Sansa getting what she wanted. She gets to be in charge of Winterfell and basically be head bureaucrat of the North. I kind of feel like she would have greatly benefited from someone we know as her Hand – like Ser Davos, or Brienne. But I guess not. And worse comes to worse, Jon is King Beyond The Wall now, I guess?

Also: Sophie’s Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain had a lot of thoughts!

My theory:

Sansa ends up on the Iron Throne

Arya becomes the hand of the Queen

Daenerys kills Jon Snow

Arya kills Daenerys

Tyrion continues to sh💩t the bed

And I miss all of it because I'm traveling. #gameofthrones @SophieT pic.twitter.com/VxQxkzH6Ah — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 19, 2019

And Sophie had some nice things to say on Instagram: