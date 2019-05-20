Sophie Turner ‘isn’t bummed at all’ about how Sansa Stark’s story ended on GoT

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones
I was rather ambivalent about Sansa Stark’s final season arc – she got what she wanted almost completely, she kept her eye on the prize and…whatever. I was never one of those “Sansa should be queen of the Seven Kingdoms!” people. Because I didn’t even think Sansa was all that – yes, she survived, and yes, she got smarter, but people acted like she was some kind of strategic genius in politics and war. She was not. She was just someone who survived several ordeals, and someone with the right name. Sansa ends up arguing that the North should be independent and King Bran the Broken is like “meh okay.” So Sansa becomes Queen of the North. How does Sophie Turner feel about that?
Sansa Stark was a huge fan favorite to end up on the Iron Throne. But in the Game of Thrones series finale, Bran Stark is declared king instead while Sansa is crowned Queen in the North. Sansa gets the North finally declared an independent country that will no longer be ruled by the King’s Landing capital. It’s a major victory for her character who has long sought security and independence and has felt a responsibility toward her house and its Northern banners.
But how does actress Sophie Turner feel about her character’s fate? Was she bummed Sansa didn’t end up on the Iron Throne instead?
“I wasn’t bummed at all,” Turner tells EW. “Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable [of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms] with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”
Notice that no one within the Westeros world thought “she doesn’t want to be queen, therefore she would make a good queen” like they did with Jon Snow. But yeah, I’m fine-to-meh with Sansa getting what she wanted. She gets to be in charge of Winterfell and basically be head bureaucrat of the North. I kind of feel like she would have greatly benefited from someone we know as her Hand – like Ser Davos, or Brienne. But I guess not. And worse comes to worse, Jon is King Beyond The Wall now, I guess?
Also: Sophie's Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain had a lot of thoughts!
My theory:
Sansa ends up on the Iron Throne
Arya becomes the hand of the Queen
Daenerys kills Jon Snow
Arya kills Daenerys
Tyrion continues to sh💩t the bed
And I miss all of it because I'm traveling. #gameofthrones @SophieT pic.twitter.com/VxQxkzH6Ah
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 19, 2019
And Sophie had some nice things to say on Instagram:
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Er, Sophie T said Sansa didn’t want to rule the Iron Throne….not that she didn’t want to rule in the North.
I liked that she became the Queen in the North. Her ending and Arya’s are the only ones that actually made sense to me in last night’s ending.
She had one of the best arcs and ended where she was supposed to, as a queen of the place she really loved and cared about.
Another mediocre white actress, one good thing about no more GOT is not having to see her sulkily wafting about- although I guess jon snow had her beat in the emo stakes oh and we also get king emo! Urgh the starks, if only the Lannisters had won, at least they were interesting.
Sansa hates Kings Landing and didn’t want the Iron Throne so it’s bizarre anyone would ask if she was “bummed.” She got one of the happiest endings! People who don’t like the character are actually pissed that she’s a queen. I’m not. Sansa was the driving force of northern independence from the moment she escaped the Boltons. No one wanted it more than her, she never bent the knee to anyone, and she’ll be a good leader. She would not have been good down south.
In the South, she was chattel, something to own and control because doing so gave them a claim to the North. In the North, people were willing to die for her.
Perhaps Brienne is her representative? Probably not as a separate north, but she still might need to know what the rest of the world is doing. In any case, out of the Stark crew, she was good for the region.
The show ended with the starks, just as the show begin. They were pivotal characters. The starks looked like they were decimated at one point but the starks survived. Bran, Sansa and Arya all got to live the life they wanted.
My biggest Wtf moment was Bran becoming king, but whatever. Jon’s ending doesn’t really make sense either, there was no reason to send him away when the unsullied were leaving anyway, and there doesn’t need to be a night’s watch anymore anyway. Where were the Dothraki going?
Anyway, I’m glad the stark girls survived and the North is independent.
Meh, the ending didn’t say. I was reading some of the reddit guys complaints and most of them are right. Like the unsullied and dothraki not doing anything when their queen dies lol. Wtf. And Bronn suddenly ruling people…