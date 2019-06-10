Brad Pitt’s ‘go-to therapeutic outlet’ has been sculpting: ‘He doesn’t want to stop’

Last week, The Sun published yet another bizarre article about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The Sun has been one of the go-to outlets for Team Pitt, or maybe just Team Pitt wannabes. The Sun has carried dubious gossip items about Brad and Charlize Theron, and they’ve been repeatedly wrong about various stories involving the Brangelina divorce. Last week’s story basically amounted to this: Brad Pitt wants the divorce finalized now and Angelina is holding it up because she secretly wants to get back together and so Brad wants the court to start fining her if she doesn’t sign the papers. Keep in mind that they haven’t even worked out the financial stuff yet, so there’s still a ways to go. Gossip Cop had even more to nitpick about The Sun’s story:

For starters, the outlet glaringly omits when Pitt’s supposed deadline is before the alleged cash fines are to come his way. If the publication truly had information about a proposed plan like that, it would mention the timeframe. Additionally, the actress’s camp has repeatedly assured us she wants to have everything resolved as well. In fact, contrary to it taking “another three” years, it was widely reported that Jolie was pushing to finalize the divorce by the end of 2018. Additionally, the narrative about Jolie dragging out the divorce because she wants Pitt back has been repeatedly disproven. The Oscar-winning actress’ camp has confirmed to Gossip Cop on several occasions that it’s a complete fabrication. In sum, much of what the tabloid asserts is provably untrue. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a Pitt confidante who tells us that, while the actor would like to finalize the outstanding issues in the divorce, he’s not seeking to impose cash fines. And a Jolie insider also guarantees us the article is bogus.

[From Gossip Cop]

While this isn’t the most notable thing about the divorce story, I’d like to point out that ever since Laura Wasser stopped being Angelina’s primary divorce attorney, it’s been like night and day with the drama and the tabloid stories. TMZ practically went dark on the divorce, and there are no longer weekly smears on Jolie. Do I believe that Jolie’s team is really running to Gossip Cop to dispute the handful of sh-tty stories which are published? Eh. But I do think Brad’s team needs to stop pushing this stuff. And they also need to come up with a better story than “Brad SCULPTS because the Villainous broke his brain!”

Art helped Brad Pitt get his groove back. In the wake of his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, the eligible bachelor turned to sculpting to help heal — and it quickly became a huge passion. “It’s very therapeutic for him; it’s his go-to outlet,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the actor, 55, spends much of his downtime in the studio. “He can get caught up in it and carried away to the point where he doesn’t want to stop.” When Pitt does take a break, he “hangs out with his guy friends,” according to the source. He has made “some new pals too,” the source tells Us, in addition to getting even tighter with longtime pal and British sculptor Thomas Houseago, with whom Pitt recently visited Venice, Italy. “Brad loves to travel with friends and loves seeing the world,” the source tells Us. “He’s grateful that all the animosity is in the past,” the source tells Us of the Oscar winner. “He’s most excited about being a dad and sharing his life with his children.”

[From Us Weekly]

How many times is Brad going to reboot his narrative? I’ve been hopeful that he would actually meet a woman and enjoy a summer romance this year, just to change the narrative around him, and because it would fun to gossip about that for a change. But instead we get fake threats about imposing fines on Angelina, and Sculpture Boi fluff pieces.