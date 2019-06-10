‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ bombed at the box office, how long until Marvel reboots?

For several years, I was an apologist for the rebooted, vintage-flavor X-Men, starring Michael Fassbender as Magneto and James McAvoy as Professor X. I still say that X-Men: First Class was a really good film, and an outstanding way to reboot the franchise with new people and a new energy. Unfortunately, they ruined it all. And now the stand-alone X-Men franchise is a thing of the past – it will be folded into the current Marvel Comics Universe at Disney, and the last movie from 20th Century Fox, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, bombed in its opening weekend.
Dark Phoenix failed to rise at the North American box office over the weekend, where the superhero installment was beaten out by the animated offering The Secret Life of Pets 2. Overall, it wasn’t a high-earning frame at the nationwide box office, although the specialty box office proved lucrative for Mindy Kaling’s Late Night.
Dark Phoenix bombed with $33 million in stateside ticket sales on 3,721 screens, becoming the lowest-earning debut for an X-Men film ever. Previously, 2013′s The Wolverine was the lowest-opening X-Men title, with a bow of $53.1 million. The last X-Men movie, 2016′s Apocalypse, opened to $65 million. Dark Phoenix, which is the supposed end of a 19-year-long X-men franchise, currently sits at a 22 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a B- CinemaScore. The audience was largely male (57 percent), with 56 percent of moviegoers falling between 18 to 34 years old.
Elsewhere, box office holdover Godzilla: King of Monsters sits at $78.6 million after its second weekend domestically, where it dropped 67 percent to gross $15.5 million over the three days. The latest installment in Warner Bros. and Legendary’s kaiju franchise is heavily underperforming at the North American box office, with Warner Bros. picture group chairman Toby Emmerich saying that it is likely that the series’ next film, Godzilla vs. Kong, will be pushed back off of its March 2020 release date.
Honestly, I was surprised that Godzilla even made that much, it looked like an utter trainwreck. So did Dark Phoenix, to be fair, and now I feel sorry for Sophie Turner a little bit. She has always been an underwhelming choice for Jean Grey, and now her legacy in the franchise is this utter turd. Oh well. As for the future of the X-Men franchise, I still say that within five years, Marvel Studios will have probably greenlighted a massive reboot AGAIN and they’ll pretend all of the previous films didn’t exist.
Photos courtesy of 20th Century Fox/Dark Phoenix.
The MCU will pretend the previous X-Men films didn’t exist because they weren’t under the MCU umbrella and aren’t interconnected with the films and storylines in the MCU. Rumors are that only Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool will be retained and the rest of the characters will be recast and reworked so their stories intersect with those in the MCU.
Yeah anyone who expects to see anyone from the Fox movies outside of Reynolds is going to be horribly disappointed. It will be a few years before you see the XMen and when you do, it will be all new faces. End of story.
It’s too bad though – i thought the Fassbender – McCavoy casting was genius. Both could have done so much more with those roles if they’d had better stories to tell
Agree. Fassbender and McAvoy were perfect picks, there just wasn’t any writing or direction or creative vision to give them a chance to shine. I feel the same about Henry Cavill as Superman. Great casting, terrible franchises.
Dark Phoenix flopping didn’t have anything to do with Sophie Turner and everything to do with the terrible script and soporific plot.
Sophie Turner will be just fine. I feel like the biggest issue is when you have a kids movie, you bring the ENTIRE family. That equals double, or more, ticket sales automatically! I love kids movies and those types of movies will always dominate. Plus, anything following endgame will seem weak. They just set all these records. Just don’t open your movie at the same time as a kids movie.
Sophie will be fine. But this movie did “bomb” and families can’t save it. It will be the only xmen movie not to cross $100m in USA, and is tracking poorly in foreign markets too which is wear they normally pick up ticket sales slumps. Before marketing and promotion the movie cost over $200m to make so yeah it’s the largest failure of the franchise. That didn’t rest on Sophies shoulders though.
But this was a kids’ movie, also. My family was really looking forward to seeing this, but since the reviews were so bad, I will wait for video release. We are now waiting for Spider-Man.
This is PG 13 and looked kind of scary if you were a kid. I wouldn’t take a 4 year old to this, but I would take them to Secret Life of Pets 2.
Ironically that opening number for Secret Life of Pets 2 is pretty terrible too. After Avengers, only Aladdin has broken out with families and has been a smash hit.
I think Aladdin benefited from being better than people expected. I went into it with low expectations, and REALLY liked it, so I have been telling everyone to go see it. I think people were vaguely interested in seeing Will Smith as the genie, and once word got out that it was actually good, people showed up. I think its been a while since we’ve seen word of mouth (or reviews, etc_) really boost a movie like that.
I saw it. It was fine. You just have to ignore the fact that its set in the 90s and James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender should basically be Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan at this point. Really you needed to throw logic out the window and go to be entertained and it was entertaining enough. Meh
BTW, the audience I saw it with (about 30 people in a theatre for 300) was 80% female.
It probably wasn’t helped by no Hugh Jackman, either. (Assuming he’s not a secret cameo.)
Hugh definitely would bring crowds, he’s a professional and enthusiastic. But I think you could tell all the “old” actors were done. JLaw couldn’t run away fast enough away from promotion. Who wants to see a movie where the actors who built this arm of the franchise are phoning it in because they’re bored with the character and material?
Too bad. I’m hoping to one day discover what happened to Batman’s parents.
I feel bad for Sophie too, but I’m sure she’ll be fine. I just hope people don’t go blaming her for the movie flopping.
Sophie Turner will be fine. She just needs to think her next movie career step carefully, but at the end of the day she is Sansa! James McAvoy and Jeniffer Lawrence will be fine too, James has been making great career choices and he has been showing a wide range of performing. JLaw has charisma and she is going to interrupt her break to work again. Jessica has been receiving the worst critics for her role here, but she couldn’t do much with a poorly writing part. The one with big troubles is Fassbender, is his 5 or 6 flop in line, and no matter some reviews said he is the best part of the movie, he is became box office poison for his bad career choices. It is sad because he is a great actor, like few nowadays. He needs to fire his agent and PR team asap and start to taking his career seriously if he wants to keep working. Stop the shenanigans (nobody cares or buy) is a good idea too. The racing career is just a midlife rich man hobby.
The main issue with DP is the scrip, poorly written.
Saw it this weekend. Sophie Turner wasn’t bad but Jean Grey is supposed to be taller and lankier. Plus the guy who played Hank should have been cyclops bc actual cyclops looked like a teenager and it was awakened watching a teenager chase after a grown woman. James McAvoy was the best part of the film and Jennifer Lawrence always does very well as Mystique. The writing was a bit slow paced and cliche but with a stronger cast ensemble it would have worked. The casting just looked like a bunch of misfits thrown together
Which is funny because the cyclops guy is the same age as Sophie.
Not a good look for Sophie Turner, but not her fault. It’s not great to be the “face” of a flop, but everyone knew this one was doomed and it is not her fault. “Stars” don’t open films anymore. She wasn’t Sansa here and no one goes to a movie because you married a Jonas brother (take notes Priyanka). Actors have to be so SO careful when they are trying to branch out. She should take a supporting role in something big and re-calibrate. She will be fine.
Oh and note to Jessica Chastain? Don’t do favours for your friends. I’m sort of joking, but they did her dirty here!
The series started well with First Class but everything after is a disaster. Apocalypse was abysmal. I know mcu fans are annoying with a false sense of superiority but I don’t blame anyone who is not interested in whatever fox has had to offer.
For the record Dark Phoenix isn’t as shitty as apocalypse but that is a low bar.
Sophie can’t carry a movie and JLaw looked done durimg the whole thing.
I would give it about 5 years as well.
X-Men should be a tv series full stop. It would be too expensive to pull off, but it should be tried over another limp movie reboot. Trying to distill the Xmen into a two hour movie has not worked in the 19 years this films have been out. (I cannot believe I just wrote that. I remember going to the theater to see the first film with friends. ugghhh). Too many characters, too many plots and personalities to go through in such a short amount of time. Plus, that wack ahole director wrote the same plot twice. He wrote the first DP with Famke and then made a worse script with Sophie. Why would you pay to see the same story twice? The animated series handled her story a lot better. If Disney cared to look for the right writers (not professional hacks who have never touched the source material) a tv show could work.
Wolverine and Jean Grey are the most overrated of all the X-Men. Rogue (animated version, not the film version), Storm, Gambit even Jubilee were way more interesting than both those clowns.
Jessica Chastain and Micheal Fassbender need to stop attaching themselves to these huge films because they really are starting to put a chink in their armour. Michael needs to look at Colin Farrell’s career and take notes. Hell, he should steal those notes and read them every night. This is his fourth bomb in a row.
I don’t hate the other films as much as others do but I do think they made some choices that made it hard for them to dig themselves out of.
Putting Mystique front and center was a mistake. Not casting good versions of and/or using Storm, Rogue, and Gambit were all mistakes. Not using a Jean Gray throughout the series was a massive mistake. Using the dude who jacked up writing a previous Dark Phoenix to control this telling is unforgivable.
And I’ll never forgive them for squandering Apocalypse, a big baddie on a Thanos scale.
Sophie will be fine. Everyone knew this was a lame duck movie.
I adore Days of Future Past. I just feel like saying that.
I love Days of Future Past, too! More than First Class, which I also really enjoyed. Apocalypse was just awful and I’ll probably watch Dark Phoenix when it comes out on one of the movie channels, but I have no interest in seeing it in the theater.
Doubt they’ll do X-Men as a team in that line up or anything near it for a long time (and I hope they skip Prof X, Magneto, Wolverine and Jean Grey entirely: they’re overdone). Just add mutants to their Avengers teams. And skip the Dark Phoenix saga entirely, as there are newer more relevant Phoenix force stories to tell.
Introducing individual mutant characters to various character franchises, and developing them there, is a better way to go.
Sophie is the worst actress of all the GOT cast – on par with Kit Harington I guess, whose film career also sort of bombed – but this was of course not down to her. She’ll be OK though. She’s beautiful and has the GOT fame, and there are always roles in Hollywood for beautiful women.
I think Sophie will be just fine in the end. I do agree with others that she needs to pick her next few roles carefully. George Clooney is someone to look at – he tried to be a big movie star right away, it didn’t really work, so then he took some quirkier roles (O Brother…) and it helped him to move beyond being ER’s George Clooney.
For this movie – well I don’t see superhero/comic book movies in theaters, so I wasn’t going to it anyway, but I feel like I did not see a single commercial for it. I knew it was coming out because of this site and because Sophie has mentioned it in interviews about the end of GoT, but I have not really seen the heavy promotion for it that you see for the Avengers movies. I’m sure I’m not the only one who missed the promotion for it.