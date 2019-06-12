Brandi Glanville has a new French boyfriend, only she will just call him a ‘man-toy’

Brandi Glanville wants us to know that she has a new boyfriend. She revealed all on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, which… I totally forgot that she’s back on RHOBH, honestly. Is that why Lisa Vanderpump is leaving? Anyway, Brandi is back and she’s got a new man. Don’t call him a boyfriend though, she hates that. She does love talking about what he’s like in bed though. Oh, and he’s French. And a waiter??
Brandi Glanville doesn’t use the word boyfriend. What she will do is call someone her “man-toy.” That’s a new one. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom broke down for us what exactly makes a man-toy, what he does, and what age approximately you have to be to qualify as one on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 After Show.
When asked if she had a French boyfriend, Brandi said, “I wouldn’t say he’s a boyfriend, number one.”
“I don’t like that word,” she added. “Number two, I don’t want him to think I like him that much. Number three, I don’t know, he’s 10 years younger than me and he’s a waiter.”
He also “has a huge penis and he’s really good in bed,” she said. But he is not a boy-toy, she stresses. “I guess … but he’s 35. He’s a man-toy,” Brandi says. Oh and he walks her dog, so there’s that.
I agree that a man in his 30s can’t be a “boy-toy.” Once you cross the 30 threshold, “boy-toy” isn’t the word. It’s boyfriend (which yes, sounds juvenile) or partner or sex friend or lover or hook-up or f-ckboi or “I don’t know him.” That being said, Brandi and French Dude are probably already over. She’ll never learn to stop oversharing her sh-t in interviews and social media. Speaking of oversharing, she also said this recently:
Brandi Glanville has claimed that Calum Best is a much better lover than actor Gerard Butler. Talking to new! the Real Housewives star, 46, who was previously married to actor Eddie Cibrian, 45, said: ‘Calum, [38].was definitely better. Calum’s f***ing good. He’s had a lot of practice. It’s always nice when you get someone who knows what he’s doing, but then maybe he knows what he’s doing too much.’
Brandi met Calum when they starred on Famously Single in 2006, and her tryst with Gerard, 49, took place a number of years ago.
Calum Best never really became a thing here in America, but he’s something of a legendary tabloid swordsman in the UK. And I’ll also believe that when Brandi hooked up with Gerard Butler, G-But was not at his best physically. So… yeah. I mean, I like to gossip too (obviously), but I feel like Brandi needs to stop spilling all the tea about her lovers?
Idk, I’m kinda ok w her rating them. Men do it, why can’t we? Calum is definitely a bad boy but i think he is hot af! Much more so than Gerard.
“Men do it, why can’t we?”
Because its inappropriate when they do it also. Thats why. We don’t solve problems with misogynistic behavior by adopting it.
How respectful of her “man-toy” to be speaking about him in this manner. He may be a man but she still acts like she’s an idiot kid with this crap.
I’m sorry, this woman is trash.
The way she talks about this guy is NOT ok (man toy? Demeaning his job? Really?). And don’t tell me men do it all the time – that’s also not ok.
Gross.
The “well men do it” argument angers me so deeply. Dehumanizing misogynistic behavior isn’t okay. I can’t respect women who use “men do it” as an excuse to be awful. Its the ‘boy’s will be boy’s’ equivalent for excusing poor behavior.
Awww Ive always had a soft spot for Brandi but this is pretty cringeworthy and so demeaning for her French waiter.
Imagine if a guy talked about his lady having a tight p*ssy? Hmmmm yep exactly as I thought…