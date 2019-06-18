Kendall Jenner was secretly working for Coca-Cola this whole damn time

Kendall Jenner steps out in yellow for snacks at a New York deli

Back in 2017, Kendall Jenner was paid a fortune to appear in a Pepsi commercial. The hype around the commercial – before it aired – was that this was going to be Kendall’s big Cindy Crawford moment, that the commercial would be super-iconic. Well, it was iconic… an iconic moment of stupidity and offensiveness. It involved Kendall and Pepsi co-opting protest culture and solving, like, Black Lives Matter by handing a Pepsi to a cop. I maintain that it wasn’t solely Kendall’s fault – Pepsi should take a lot of the blame, but Kendall should have known better too, let’s be real.

Why bring this up? Because two years after the Pepsi debacle, it looks like Kendall is getting paid to promote Coke. OR MAYBE SHE WAS PROMOTING COKE THE WHOLE TIME. Seriously, that would be a next-level move in the Soda Wars: Coke secretly hires Kendall Jenner, encourages her to take a Pepsi endorsement and manipulates it so that Pepsi does a really stupid and offensive commercial. Kendall is a Instagram influencer SPY.

Anyway, yes, Kendall stepped out yesterday in New York in what was clearly a pap stroll designed to promote Coca-Cola. She went to a bodega and bought an Orange Coke, while she wore an orange dress, and she made sure that the label was facing out for the photographers. This should be a bigger conversation: Kendall tanked the Pepsi ad, and she’s been working for Coke this whole time.

Kendall Jenner stops by a deli on her way to an event at Cafe Clover

She even ‘grammed this sh-t.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

25 Responses to “Kendall Jenner was secretly working for Coca-Cola this whole damn time”

  1. Birdie says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:22 am

    Why do I love this theory..

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:26 am

    She got paid for this?? Why? Is this in place of coke running actual commercials??

    I usually skip the Kardashian/Jenner posts but once in a while I click on one and I remember why that is lol.

    Reply
  3. Harryg says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I’m SO sick of their airbrushed-robot faces. I would never ever in a million years pick any of them to promote my products.

    Reply
  4. bored at work says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:27 am

    How desperate is Coca Cola?!?!?!?!

    Reply
  5. Tw says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Can you imagine having to sit through a conversation with her?

    Reply
  6. Cafecito says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Ok, Coca Cola is definitely not targeting my demographics.

    Reply
  7. Jesus says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:36 am

    Its truly remarkable how she looks like a poor mans Emily Ratakowski.

    Reply
  8. Swack says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:39 am

    No wonder she is doing very few runways.

    Reply
  9. DP says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Kendall has never seemed very nice, but at least she seemed like the most natural looking. What happened?! She’s clearly getting nipped and tucked and starting to look so much more like Kylie. It makes me sad to see these young woman going under the knife to change their looks. It’s unnecessary and it sets up unrealistic standards for young people.

    Reply
  10. Elizabeth says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Is she carrying cigarettes with that Coke?

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I liked orange Coke. Now ruined.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      June 18, 2019 at 9:52 am

      LP- if it makes you feel better, I think that’s actually the new Orange Vanilla Coke. So not the regular orange coke.

      Reply
  12. tealily says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:57 am

    For whatever reason, I read the headline and thought you meant she was, like, secretly working in the marketing office at Coca Cola and holding down a real job and being a normal human on the sly. Silly me!

    Reply
  13. whatWHAT? says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:16 am

    off-topic but I HATE IT when people deliberately wear their sunnies down on their nose so their eyes show.

    I have to do that if I’m trying to see something up close when I have my reg glasses on, and it hurts my eye muscles. why do people do that deliberately? WTF is the point of wearing sunglasses if they’re NOT BLOCKING THE SUN?! it looks so GD stupid/try-hard. you want people to see your eyes/eye makeup? TAKE OFF THE GLASSES.

    sorry, rant over.

    Reply
  14. ME says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:21 am

    No she’d get sued for that. What I don’t understand is WHY Coke would hire her AFTER such a poorly managed Pepsi Ad that almost ruined her career? Is Coke running out of celebs?

    I also find it hilarious she posted a pic from the security camera at the convenience store. Could you make it more obvious this was all set up?

    Reply

