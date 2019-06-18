Kendall Jenner was secretly working for Coca-Cola this whole damn time

Back in 2017, Kendall Jenner was paid a fortune to appear in a Pepsi commercial. The hype around the commercial – before it aired – was that this was going to be Kendall’s big Cindy Crawford moment, that the commercial would be super-iconic. Well, it was iconic… an iconic moment of stupidity and offensiveness. It involved Kendall and Pepsi co-opting protest culture and solving, like, Black Lives Matter by handing a Pepsi to a cop. I maintain that it wasn’t solely Kendall’s fault – Pepsi should take a lot of the blame, but Kendall should have known better too, let’s be real.
Why bring this up? Because two years after the Pepsi debacle, it looks like Kendall is getting paid to promote Coke. OR MAYBE SHE WAS PROMOTING COKE THE WHOLE TIME. Seriously, that would be a next-level move in the Soda Wars: Coke secretly hires Kendall Jenner, encourages her to take a Pepsi endorsement and manipulates it so that Pepsi does a really stupid and offensive commercial. Kendall is a Instagram influencer SPY.
Anyway, yes, Kendall stepped out yesterday in New York in what was clearly a pap stroll designed to promote Coca-Cola. She went to a bodega and bought an Orange Coke, while she wore an orange dress, and she made sure that the label was facing out for the photographers. This should be a bigger conversation: Kendall tanked the Pepsi ad, and she’s been working for Coke this whole time.
She even ‘grammed this sh-t.
Why do I love this theory..
IT MAKES PERFECT SENSE
That’s a very smart theory cause Kendall is so dull no one would believe she is a spy.
shhh, what you don’t see is that she attacked a guy with the can…
*she is, in fact, working for RedBull*
She got paid for this?? Why? Is this in place of coke running actual commercials??
I usually skip the Kardashian/Jenner posts but once in a while I click on one and I remember why that is lol.
I’m SO sick of their airbrushed-robot faces. I would never ever in a million years pick any of them to promote my products.
How desperate is Coca Cola?!?!?!?!
Can you imagine having to sit through a conversation with her?
Ok, Coca Cola is definitely not targeting my demographics.
Ditto. Also, orange coke sounds just awful.
I like it!
Its truly remarkable how she looks like a poor mans Emily Ratakowski.
I always mistake these two for each other
No wonder she is doing very few runways.
Kendall has never seemed very nice, but at least she seemed like the most natural looking. What happened?! She’s clearly getting nipped and tucked and starting to look so much more like Kylie. It makes me sad to see these young woman going under the knife to change their looks. It’s unnecessary and it sets up unrealistic standards for young people.
She hasn’t been natural in years. Not sure why she was described that way ever.
She left her body alone for longer than the others.
Is she carrying cigarettes with that Coke?
No, it’s a nutella to go snack, like small breadsticks and nutella
I liked orange Coke. Now ruined.
LP- if it makes you feel better, I think that’s actually the new Orange Vanilla Coke. So not the regular orange coke.
For whatever reason, I read the headline and thought you meant she was, like, secretly working in the marketing office at Coca Cola and holding down a real job and being a normal human on the sly. Silly me!
Lmao! Now THAT would be a real story
off-topic but I HATE IT when people deliberately wear their sunnies down on their nose so their eyes show.
I have to do that if I’m trying to see something up close when I have my reg glasses on, and it hurts my eye muscles. why do people do that deliberately? WTF is the point of wearing sunglasses if they’re NOT BLOCKING THE SUN?! it looks so GD stupid/try-hard. you want people to see your eyes/eye makeup? TAKE OFF THE GLASSES.
sorry, rant over.
No she’d get sued for that. What I don’t understand is WHY Coke would hire her AFTER such a poorly managed Pepsi Ad that almost ruined her career? Is Coke running out of celebs?
I also find it hilarious she posted a pic from the security camera at the convenience store. Could you make it more obvious this was all set up?