Pamela Anderson reveals split with her boyfriend of two years, Adil Rami

I honestly didn’t know that Pamela Anderson had a boyfriend for the past two years? Did you know that? She dated Adil Rami, a French footballer. I’m not even going to pretend to know who he is, so you can read his Wiki page here. He’s of Moroccan descent and he’s 33 years old. Pamela is 51 years old. I honestly thought she had something happening with Julian Assange, but I guess they really were just “friends.” Anyway, Pam and Adil were happening only now they aren’t. Pam posted this to Instagram:

It’s hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.

I was scammed,

led to believe … we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated

to find out in the last few days.

That he was living a double life.

He used to joke about other players

who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives.

He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all.

How is it possible

to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this -

I’m sure there were others.

He is the monster.

How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial

and not be wise enough or able to help myself.

[From Pamela’s Instagram]

I guess he was cheating. He had a mistress on the side or maybe a full-on girlfriend on the side. Apparently, they were living together in France, but Pam might maintain a home in LA too. Considering I’m only learning about this relationship now, I guess props to them for making it work in a general sense for two whole years. I always get the feeling that ALL of those European football/soccer players are complete dogs though. As for the poem… I actually sort of like it? I mean, who amongst us has not written a sh-tty poem or done a sh-tty journal entry after a heartbreak? Pam is just like us.

