Netflix cut the suicide scene from season one of ’13 Reasons Why’



Spoilers for season one of 13 Reasons Why follow

When 13 Reasons Why debuted on Netflix two years ago, it was subject to intense criticism due to its treatment of suicide. The scene that provoked the most outcry, understandably, was the one in which main character, high school student Hannah Baker, dies by suicide. Hannah left 13 cassette tapes for explaining why she made the choice to end her life. (You can see some scenes from that here, trigger warning.)

Selena Gomez, an executive producer of the show, along with other cast and crew members, addressed the controversy. Netflix worked to proactively address the concern that the series might be glorifying suicide by including pre-episode warnings and by creating a website, 13ReasonsWhy.info, to provide resources. Netflix also created a half-hour special, Beyond the Reasons, which features interviews with the cast and crew and with mental health professionals who discuss the topics that inform the series. Following continued criticism, Netflix added more warnings to the beginnings of several episodes, including those that depict rape and Hannah’s death.

Though crew members (and 13 Reasons Why author Jay Asher) defended the inclusion of the scene depicting Hannah’s suicide in the final episode of the first season, Netflix has removed the scene. Engadget has more:

If you decide to rewatch the first season of 13 Reasons Why, don’t expect to see the controversial three-minute-long scene showing Hanna taking her own life in graphic detail. Netflix and the team behind the show have decided to tone down that part of the episode ahead of the third season’s debut and following advice from medical experts. In an announcement posted on Twitter, the team said they’re aware of the ongoing debate surrounding the show and have heard concerns about that scene in particular from Dr. Christine Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and other experts.

[From Endgadget]

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted two statements, including one from show creator, Brian Yorkey, about the decision to remove the scene:

A statement from our show creator Brian Yorkey. pic.twitter.com/J6XiD9LVkU — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) July 16, 2019

Engadget also discusses studies that have been conducted to examine the show’s potential impact on people’s decisions to die by suicide. The National Institute of Mental Health found “a 28.9 percent increase in suicide rate among people ages 10 to 17 in April 2017, a month after the series began streaming.” This of course doesn’t prove causation. Numerous mental health organizations and advocates support Netflix’s decision. Some, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and American School Counselor Association, have issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We support the decision to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from 13 Reasons Why. There has been much debate about the series in the medical community. But this positive change will ensure that 13 Reasons Why continues to encourage open conversation about mental health and suicide prevention — while also mitigating the risk for the most vulnerable teenage viewers.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

I’m glad that Netflix removed the scene and is supporting viewers with mental health struggles, and people who have lost loved to suicide. I’m sure that viewers are divided about the choice. I understood why Netflix included the scene initially, but as the above mental health professionals point out, removing the scene is “a positive step.” As they note, the most important action we can take is having open and honest discussions concerning mental health and suicide prevention. We can support people with mental illnesses and fight the stigma.

If you are in the United States and are in crisis and in immediate need of assistance, text HOME to 741741 for confidential assistance 24/7 (http://www.crisistextline.org). You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255 (http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org).

In Canada, text HOME to 686868 (Crisis Text Line).

In the United Kingdom, call Samaritans, 116 123 (free)

(http://www.samaritans.org).

If you are in another country, please visit https://13reasonswhy.info/ to find contact information for national crisis groups.