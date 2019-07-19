“The final trailer for ‘It: Chapter 2′ is so scary!” links

The final trailer for It: Chapter 2 is super scary I got goosebumps! [Just Jared]
Miley Cyrus is so self obsessed she thinks she can twerk. We talk about her on the new podcast, that’s out Monday! [Dlisted]
Meghan McCain also makes everything about HER [Pajiba]
Would Leonardo DiCaprio ever do TV or is that beneath him? [Lainey Gossip]
Diane Kruger looks like she stepped off the set of Mary Tyler Moore! [Go Fug Yourself]
Pose’s latest episode has great 80s dance sequences [Towleroad]
Natalia Dyer is looking cute [Tom and Lorenzo]
Is Love & Hip Hop Hollywood entirely scripted? [Starcasm]
Why on earth would you take your own child to DERRY?????
*throws phone*
I cant get over how much that clown looks like Carrot Top, only less scary. It ruins the movie for me.
Wow…that looks scary AF and way better than Part 1.
Eh. Looks scary I guess. But it’s no Cats trailer. 😏
Leo will do TV. Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep, Robert DeNiro, Cate Blanchett. The industry has seen a major shift. The narrative is starting to take hold that TV is where the “prestige” work is being done (largely true). He will want to get in on that.
I have no idea how I am gonna watch that at the movies. I’m soooo looking forward to it but at the same time I’m so not, lol.
I am just here for Bill Hader…and Bill Hader in glasses. I would “go to dinner” with that guy in a heartbeat.