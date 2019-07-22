Are you here for Tom Hanks in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’?

Several months ago, I sat down to watch the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor about Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers, the iconic children’s television host. Rogers passed away more than a decade ago, and for the most part, his memory remains unproblematic and lovely. Like, he held up. His decency and kindness held up. There were no stories about him years later where we learned that he was secretly a misogynist or an abuser or anything like that. Won’t You Be My Neighbor showed that to great effect – he was, at his core, just a man of profound decency who genuinely believed that he was doing the lord’s work by talking to kids and entertaining them and educating them on how we should all be treated in a civil society.

Anyway, the documentary is wonderful and it surprisingly did not make me cry as much as I thought it would, but it did move me. I would recommend it to anyone. But because Hollywood is gonna Hollywood, they decided to do a “based on a true story” feature film about Mister Rogers, with Tom Hanks playing Fred Rogers. They frame Mister Rogers’ story through a journalist profiling him and, like, trying to write a hit piece about him or something? What a bizarre way to frame this particular story of this particular man. The first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is here and it just looks like… Tom Hanks.

There’s a reason why Hanks was cast as Fred Rogers and it’s not because Tom looks like Fred. He does not, at all. Tom Hanks is probably the only actor in Hollywood who can present himself with the profound decency of Fred Rogers without the character seeming like there’s some dark, mysterious underbelly. That being said… I hope people check out the documentary, because this feature film was unneeded.

Also: after watching the documentary, you know what part of Fred Rogers’ life would have made a great feature film? His Congressional testimony on funding public broadcasting and early childhood development. That was the most riveting footage I’ve ever seen in my life.