Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott post photo that looks like they’re using an accessible spot



As a disability advocate, few things make me angrier than people without the proper hangtags (or license plates) parking in, or otherwise blocking, accessible spaces that are supposed to be used only by people with disabilities. I see it often. It doesn’t matter if someone is “running into the store” for 2 minutes. If they don’t have the proper tags or plates, they shouldn’t be parking in an accessible space. Period. It doesn’t matter what the weather is like or how far away the nearest appropriate spot is. That accessible space also has a curb cut so that anyone who might benefit from it can use it, so blocking accessible spots/curb cuts is also on the “Do Not Do That” List.

Apparently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be the latest people to ignore this bit of courtesy:

Kylie Jenner‘s latest Instagram photo with Travis Scott has landed her in trouble with a leading disability organization. On Sunday, Jenner, 21, posted a picture of the couple posing by one of their cars in what appears to be an underground parking lot. A sign indicating a disability accessible parking spot can be seen behind them. And on Monday evening, disability inclusion group The Ruderman Family Foundation condemned the photo. “Accessible parking is meant for people with disabilities who need it,” said Jay Ruderman, the foundation’s president, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “As a role model to many, this is an opportunity for Kylie Jenner to use her celebrity status to help society understand why accessible parking is a basic right for people with disabilities to be included in daily life.” The Instagram had also prompted outrage in the comments section. (Note that some used the term “handicap” or “handicapped,” which is no longer in use.) “@kyliejenner what gives you the right to park in a handy cap your [sic] just out of line that’s for disabled people,” added another. “As accessibility advocate I am disappointed you appear to be parked in front of accessibility parking spaces,” someone said. “Are we ignoring the fact that they’re parked in handicap,” another person observed. “Or maybe it’s just the angle.” “I guess celebrities can park wherever they want?” another follower wrote.

[From People]

As I said, this sh-t annoys me big-time, so I am thrilled that they are being called out for it, assuming that they are parked in the space and it’s not just the angle of the photo. Someone else may have been driving (who snapped the photo?) and should have known better, too. If Kylie or Travis or another passenger has an actual need for accessible parking, they need to make sure to display the hangtag. We can’t see the windshield, so perhaps it’s there, but I’m going to assume that it’s not until I read otherwise. On a related note, the article reminded me that Kylie posed in a wheelchair for Interview magazine back in 2015. I’d blocked that garbage out.

As a disability scholar, I’m actually pleasantly surprised that People commented on the fact that the words “handicap” and “handicapped” aren’t used now (which isn’t strictly true; they are used in very specific ways). The magazine is absolutely right, though, that the words should not be used to refer to people’s disabilities, which was the point here. They also shouldn’t be used to describe locations that are designed for people with disabilities, like parking spots or restrooms. Designated parking spots and restrooms are “accessible,” because they provide/enable access for people with disabilities. Hopefully, Kylie and Travis will see this as a “teachable moment,” and they, and any of their Instagram followers who may have done the same thing will think twice next time and leave those spots for people who are legally permitted to use them.