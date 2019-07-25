Captain America was going to get decapitated at the end of Avengers: Endgame

SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: ENDGAME (and other Avengers stories)

Joe and Anthony Russo plotted to murder Chris Evans! After their panel at San Diego Comic Con last week, the Brothers Russo were interviewed by Devan Cogan with Entertainment Weekly. Devan asked if there was anything in Avengers:Endgame that the directors put a lot of work and thought into that the audience and critics maybe didn’t catch. They said there wasn’t anything in the movie, but there was something they clung to for a very long time that was not in the movie/storyline, and that was having Thanos toss poor Captain America’s head at the feet of the defeated Avengers.

They wanted to do what?!

During a visit to EW’s San Diego Comic-Con video studio Friday, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo discussed a shocking plot point that they once hoped to include in the film. Late in the movie, the 2014 version of Thanos (Josh Brolin) would have massacred all the Avengers, only to then come to the present and throw the severed head of Captain America (Chris Evans) at the feet of our heroes. “We clung to that story line for so long just for that moment of Thanos walking through a portal and dropping Captain America’s severed head,” Anthony said. Added Joe, “We had most of the script working except for the third act, because Anthony and I were clinging to this concept that we wanted Thanos to walk up to the Avengers and throw Captain America’s head on the ground. We couldn’t give up on it, and finally we said, ‘All right, what if we don’t do that, can we find another way into the third act?’ And that’s when it turned into what it is now.”

[from Entertainment Weekly via DListed]

Devan kept mentioning that having the decapitated head of our beloved Captain America casually bowled to the broken Avengers was probably a bit dark for audiences to take, to which I would add a hearty “UH-HUH!” In the interview, which is posted below, the Russos said a 2014 timeline Thanos killed Cap. I don’t know if Cap would have stayed dead or if giving him his pretty head back allowed them to move forward with the ending. All I do know is watching his head roll along the ground would have been a crime against humanity…. and an exceptionally cool visual so I can totally see why they clung to this for as long as they did. I would’ve gasped as loudly as when Vision picked up Mjolnir. Ultimately, I think letting Cap live but retire was the way to go. We all guessed he and Tony were being killed and yet it was still too much to have it actually happen. I’m glad they only killed one of them. And that they left all body parts intact. Plus, having Cap’s alternate timeline gives me a fantasy that we will actually get justice for Agent Carter, which should have never been cancelled.

You know who got the beheading cut – Dodger. He just kept chewing up their notes until they scrapped the idea altogether and promised to never speak these words again. Good boy, Dodger!

At the end of the interview, Devon asked a few lightning round questions about the cast. Again, the video is below but here were Anthony (AR) and Joe’s (JR) answers:

Real quick, I want to go through a real quick lightening round about Avengers cast members: So, who complained the most about their costume? JR: Ruffalo, because he had to wear a loin cloth and he was in a very skintight…

AR: You know, this is when he is performing as Smart Hulk so he’s not himself So, for the big finale with everybody in the fight against Thanos, who geeked out about having all those cast members together, who geeked out the most? JR: Probably Pratt Who was the worst about spoilers? JR: Spoilers… well, Holland. I mean, Holland or Ruffalo, it’s like a neck in neck race Who got the nerdiest about understanding the time travel and the timelines? JR: Benedict And then finally, who picks up the fight choreography the fastest? (together)JR: Evans AR: Chris Evans JR: He has an incredible physicality. The only way we were able to pull off Winter Soldier is because of Chris Evans, sort of adept physicality and the way that he was able to execute those fight scenes by himself.

So they wanted to rip the head off the man who put them on the MCU map with his adept physicality? No wonder they took The Beard from us, these men are monsters!

“You wanted to do what, now?”

