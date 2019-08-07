Is Gigi Hadid really dating ‘Bachelorette’ castoff Tyler Cameron or what?

I tend to believe that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette worlds are separate from the regular old celebrity gossip world. I know that People Magazine, In Touch and Us Weekly all cover the Bachelor/ette people and even give them cover stories, but that’s all part of corporate synergy. Basically, I really look for any excuse to ignore gossip-narratives from the Bachelor/ette franchise because I feel like it’s fake gossip. But Fake Gossip is having a very strange crossover with real gossip and now I don’t know how to feel. Should I start watch The Bachelor or what? Okay, so the backstory is that Tyler Cameron was one of the guys on this just-finished season of The Bachelorette. Tyler was not chosen by Bachelorette Hannah in the finale – Hannah chose Jed Wyatt, who turned out to be a liar (and an idiot), and their engagement is already over. But Tyler Cameron was brought back in on the final show and he asked out Hannah and so everyone thought that Hannah would get a second chance with a good guy. Turns out that Tyler is enjoying his new fame though, and now he’s… dating GIGI HADID. What.

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are two dates in, and there may be more to come. “Their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Bachelorette runner-up, 26, and the supermodel, 24, who were spotted together Sunday night, and then confirmed to be hanging out one night later. Still, labels should be put on the pairing, as the source explains, “it’s too soon to say Tyler and Gigi are ‘dating.’ “ “They’re both being purposefully coy,” the source adds. Cameron, who finished second on Hannah Brown’s recent season of The Bachelorette, was spotted with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday in a photo that surfaced on Twitter. While the photo was taken from behind, obscuring their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day. (Reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.) Just one night later, Cameron and Hadid hung out again, this time at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, they enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke. Cameron’s first date with Hadid came two days after he was photographed leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings on Friday morning. An insider told E! News they spent the night together. “I thought it went great. I think he did, too,” Brown, 24, told PEOPLE of their time together. “We had a great time. We talked everything out. It felt very normal.” Now, the source says that “Hannah is not thrilled” about news of Cameron and Hadid’s outings. “It’s not that she doesn’t think he’s allowed to date other people, but it’s embarrassing,” the source explains.

[From People]

So… wait, this dude was spending the night with the former Bachelorette lady, then he immediately went on two big dates with Gigi Hadid? And now Hannah is upset about it? I mean… this whole thing is probably going to be at least three tabloid covers, right? Also: Chris Harrison says that Cameron will not be the next Bachelor, which… I can understand, because why would you want to be The Bachelor when you’re already dating Gigi Hadid? Honestly though, I know the argument will be “Gigi can date whoever she wants, it’s not about fame for her,” but I seriously would have thought that Gigi is famous enough where she doesn’t have to date Bachelorette cast-offs? Is it just me or is that really weird branding for her?