Is Gigi Hadid really dating ‘Bachelorette’ castoff Tyler Cameron or what?

I tend to believe that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette worlds are separate from the regular old celebrity gossip world. I know that People Magazine, In Touch and Us Weekly all cover the Bachelor/ette people and even give them cover stories, but that’s all part of corporate synergy. Basically, I really look for any excuse to ignore gossip-narratives from the Bachelor/ette franchise because I feel like it’s fake gossip. But Fake Gossip is having a very strange crossover with real gossip and now I don’t know how to feel. Should I start watch The Bachelor or what? Okay, so the backstory is that Tyler Cameron was one of the guys on this just-finished season of The Bachelorette. Tyler was not chosen by Bachelorette Hannah in the finale – Hannah chose Jed Wyatt, who turned out to be a liar (and an idiot), and their engagement is already over. But Tyler Cameron was brought back in on the final show and he asked out Hannah and so everyone thought that Hannah would get a second chance with a good guy. Turns out that Tyler is enjoying his new fame though, and now he’s… dating GIGI HADID. What.
Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are two dates in, and there may be more to come.
“Their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Bachelorette runner-up, 26, and the supermodel, 24, who were spotted together Sunday night, and then confirmed to be hanging out one night later. Still, labels should be put on the pairing, as the source explains, “it’s too soon to say Tyler and Gigi are ‘dating.’ “
“They’re both being purposefully coy,” the source adds.
Cameron, who finished second on Hannah Brown’s recent season of The Bachelorette, was spotted with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday in a photo that surfaced on Twitter. While the photo was taken from behind, obscuring their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day. (Reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.) Just one night later, Cameron and Hadid hung out again, this time at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, they enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke.
Cameron’s first date with Hadid came two days after he was photographed leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings on Friday morning. An insider told E! News they spent the night together. “I thought it went great. I think he did, too,” Brown, 24, told PEOPLE of their time together. “We had a great time. We talked everything out. It felt very normal.” Now, the source says that “Hannah is not thrilled” about news of Cameron and Hadid’s outings.
“It’s not that she doesn’t think he’s allowed to date other people, but it’s embarrassing,” the source explains.
So… wait, this dude was spending the night with the former Bachelorette lady, then he immediately went on two big dates with Gigi Hadid? And now Hannah is upset about it? I mean… this whole thing is probably going to be at least three tabloid covers, right? Also: Chris Harrison says that Cameron will not be the next Bachelor, which… I can understand, because why would you want to be The Bachelor when you’re already dating Gigi Hadid? Honestly though, I know the argument will be “Gigi can date whoever she wants, it’s not about fame for her,” but I seriously would have thought that Gigi is famous enough where she doesn’t have to date Bachelorette cast-offs? Is it just me or is that really weird branding for her?
Hannah asked him out, not the other way around
I’ve side eyed Gigi and her dating antics ever since I’ve heard how her and Zayn got together (and how she handled it with Joe Jonas). I don’t think it’s off brand for her- she loves to get attention with the guys she sees, and she’s definitely getting it.
How did Gigi and Zayn get together? How did she handle it with Joe Jonas? Give me the dirt please!
Also want to know more !
That guy was cute in the oldenday cowboy way, but he chewed gum all – the – time.
Please don’t judge me—I watch the Bachelor/ette franchise. Yes, as already noted, Hannah asked Tyler out in the finale, giving all the fans hope because Tyler seemed to be the unicorn in Bachelorette history—a genuinely good guy. Perhaps not entirely if he jumps from a sleepover at Hannah’s straight into Gigi’s fantasy suite, but hey, they’re all really young. Have fun, kids.
No judging from me, I do too.
Honestly, zayn seemed to have so many issues, and the relationship seemed so troubled and codependent (I say this as someone who has lived codependency) that I’m thrilled she’s finally moving on, and with a seemingly healthy guy who goes out and does stuff. Almost anything that prevents her from going back to zayn seems like a good option.
I’m thinking him going to Hannah’s might have been more of a closure thing? He was also supposedly seen hanging around other models but he signed a contract with an agency I believe so that’s probably why.
I just don’t know if people should rag on him for it, he was genuinely into her on the show and she kept choosing terrible guys over him. I would probably stop at just friends with someone like that lol
She had a horrible picker.
I could not believe she liked that guy Jed so much, he seemed to have no personality at all!
Hahaha I love it! I think the shows are truly trash with trashy fame whores. That said hearing that the bachelorette is embarrassed this dude hooked up with someone right after hooking up with her is **chefs kiss**!! Tgese people truly deserve each other
I feel like the ultimate goal of these bachelor/bachelorette people is to claw their way to dating actual celebrities. (Example: Wells/Sarah Hyland, nick/January Jones).
That said I don’t see how him dating Gigi is any more embarrassing than Hannah dumping him for Jed. Plus he couldn’t really say no to her asking him out on live TV after her engagement was busted up. That would be just cruel.