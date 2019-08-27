Halsey had rainbow roots and wore Dundas Couture to the VMAs: predictable?

Halsey brought the weirdness to the VMAs last night in a Dundas Couture gown that was just a ruffley sheer overlay over a bra, granny panties and a studded corset. She always dresses like this but I think she took it up a notch with the styling. Her roots were painted to look like a rainbow and she had some kind of orange stuff on her cheeks. It wasn’t in the typical highlighting or contouring areas either, it was on the sides, which was weird, and on camera it didn’t look even on both sides! Come on with that. The rainbow roots should have been longer, in my opinion. I’ll say something nice, she’s so pretty even with all this weirdness.
This is what she wore during the show. Normani did it better
Embed from Getty Images
Alison Brie was in Elie Saab. This is just OK for the VMAs but wouldn’t fly most other places. She presented with French Montana and I swear he was staring at her boobs.
Embed from Getty Images
Presenter Hailee Steinfeld was working this red Aadnevik dress. Love the detailing on this and how it falls. This looks like it should be sheer, but it’s not. She can really sing and her tracks are surprisingly good, but she only has a handful of songs out. I’d like to see a full album from her.
Keke Palmer was in a gorgeous yellow Yousef Aljasmi column dress with Swarovski crystals. I’m including her because her old school bedazzled cell phone purse is the best. I want it! This reminds me of Lady Gaga’s purse at the Met Gala, remember that?
photos credit: WENN, Backgrid and Getty. Thanks to RedCarpet-FashionAwards for finding the designers!
I really like Ash but I can’t for the life of me figure out her style. Most of the time I simply don’t get it.
Keke Palmer looks stunning – like old school Hollywood glamorous with playful accessories.
Halsey’s eye/temple/cheek makeup looks like she’s cosplaying a Misfit from Jem and the Holograms.
I love how Halsey stuck by Bella’s side so she would not feel left out by Gigi and Taylor and Gigi and Tyler. They are very good friends having met through Halsey’s good friend The Weeknd
As usual, Halsey is all LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME. Hailee is gorgeous. Keke is gorgeous. Allison Brie needs to stop messing with her face, she looks totally different. That’s all I got.
My cats like to lay in sunbeams, and sometimes when the sun comes through in just the right way, it’s diffracted like a prism, turning them into fuzzy little rainbows.
That’s what Halsey’s hair looks like.
YES! That is literally the perfect comparison and I’m dead!!! And thank you for making me think of my two precious kitties this morning while I’m at work and making me smile.
Some people simply shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves fashion designers or be allowed to design clothes in the first place. So tacky.