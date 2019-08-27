Halsey had rainbow roots and wore Dundas Couture to the VMAs: predictable?



Halsey brought the weirdness to the VMAs last night in a Dundas Couture gown that was just a ruffley sheer overlay over a bra, granny panties and a studded corset. She always dresses like this but I think she took it up a notch with the styling. Her roots were painted to look like a rainbow and she had some kind of orange stuff on her cheeks. It wasn’t in the typical highlighting or contouring areas either, it was on the sides, which was weird, and on camera it didn’t look even on both sides! Come on with that. The rainbow roots should have been longer, in my opinion. I’ll say something nice, she’s so pretty even with all this weirdness.

This is what she wore during the show. Normani did it better

Alison Brie was in Elie Saab. This is just OK for the VMAs but wouldn’t fly most other places. She presented with French Montana and I swear he was staring at her boobs.

Presenter Hailee Steinfeld was working this red Aadnevik dress. Love the detailing on this and how it falls. This looks like it should be sheer, but it’s not. She can really sing and her tracks are surprisingly good, but she only has a handful of songs out. I’d like to see a full album from her.



Keke Palmer was in a gorgeous yellow Yousef Aljasmi column dress with Swarovski crystals. I’m including her because her old school bedazzled cell phone purse is the best. I want it! This reminds me of Lady Gaga’s purse at the Met Gala, remember that?

