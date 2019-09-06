Celine Dion’s stylists: ‘The last word, and final touches, are always hers’

Last month, in a story about Celine Dion, I mentioned that I loved what she said about being confident and how her clothing, her makeup, and her hair styling contributed to her sense of feeling empowered. So this new story doesn’t surprise me: Celine’s stylists, Sydney Lopez and Pepe Muñoz, chatted with People about how seriously she takes her “street style.” (Pepe has returned!):

The styling duo are very quick to credit Dion for making [the] outfits [that she wore in Paris] have that certain je ne sais quoi. “She is very involved,” Lopez tells PEOPLE. “She loves fashion, loves designers, loves discovering new designers and talent. Céline allows us to bring her what we want to see her in, what we are excited by, and she creates the character for it. She owns every moment in each outfit, which is why I think people enjoy seeing what she wears every day.”

And she always has the final say in what she steps out in. “She has never made an appearance wearing something she did not want to,” says Muñoz. “The last word, and final touches, are always hers.”

Commenters notice when Celine wears outfits that are considered a tad (or, sure, a lot) “out-there.” But, oftentimes they think that the outfits “work” because Celine completely owns them and feels comfortable, and that always comes through. Lopez mentioned that Celine “owns” every style she wears, and also explained why Celine makes the choices that she does:

[E]very look has a reason and it’s usually to honor the artists she admires. “I think Céline and us as a team like to send a lot of messages,” says Lopez. “Mostly love, love for art, for talent, for the people who work hard and are passionate about fashion too. She respects and loves designers and houses, and we love to show our appreciation back.”

[From People]

This last bit makes me love Celine even more. Not only is she choosing to wear what she wants to wear because she loves it, but she’s also very consciously choosing to champion and promote designers, including new ones. She knows that people will pay attention to what she’s wearing even when she’s walking down the sidewalk in Paris, and so she actively uses that attention to benefit designers, too. She was also included on People’s 2019 Best Dressed List. Of course she was. The list would be meaningless if she weren’t on it.

7 Responses to “Celine Dion’s stylists: ‘The last word, and final touches, are always hers’”

  1. Miley_Serious says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:24 am

    She should really think twice about her last words and early touches.

  2. SilentStar says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:28 am

    OMG GODDESS!
    I can’t stand her music but I just adore her as a person and fashionista! I love all of these over the top styles on her. She’s having fun, she’s art in motion.

    Thank you for being you, Celine!

  3. Becks1 says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:38 am

    I love her style. Am I going to wear 99% of the things she wears? of course not. But I feel like we are seeing Celine really asserting herself, and really being Celine, through her fashion choices. She is in control, and she is loving herself and what she wears, and that comes through.

  4. lisa says:
    September 6, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    I love the clothes but not on her. Let’s be real, if one of us had a friend who walked up to us with a 6-inch upper-thigh gap in a miniskirt, we would be concerned, right? I think she is in an emergency anorexic state and I wish these people who are supposed to be her friends would intervene.

