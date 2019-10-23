Angelina Jolie: We don’t have to be ‘a perfect person’ to be a good mother

Angelina Jolie is very close to her children. They all seem to adore their mom. Considering all but the twins (Vivienne and Knox) are teenagers, that’s quite a feat. Teenagers are angsty and moody by nature. Maybe the Jolie-Pitt kids are angsty and authority-defying too, but in public, they just seem like happy, well-adjusted kids who have a great relationship with their mom. Whatever happened on that plane in 2016 was a wake-up call and Angelina got them therapy and she took time off work to make sure everyone was okay. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil covers the subjects of motherhood, growing up and leaving the nest. So of course Angelina got some questions about how she is handling motherhood these days. Some quotes:

Raising her children well: “I feel I like being an artist [is important] of course, but I’d like the other aspects of my work to take over my life a little bit more in the years ahead. Really I just want to raise my children well, they’re all at those very special ages where you don’t want to miss a moment and just get it right before they’re out in the world on their own and having to face it. You hope you get all the good stuff in, so that’s my main focus. But I have some other crazy ideas for future things, let’s see what happens.” What she learned from Maleficent: “’That [parenthood is] not easy, that even Maleficent can have trouble and worry whether she’s a good enough mum. I think what it means to be a mum and I think in her mind she has this idea, I did before I had kids, that to be a perfect mother we have to be a perfect person. that’s not true. You just have to do your best and be willing to put your child before you, and I think she has that. So she loves being a mum, I love being a mum.’

[From Marie Claire UK & The Daily Mail]

“I think in her mind she has this idea, I did before I had kids, that to be a perfect mother we have to be a perfect person. that’s not true.” This is true. Not that I know from experience – I’m not a mother – but from what I’ve seen, there is never a perfect mother, because there is no perfect person. Everybody is just making it up and trying to figure it out as they go along. It’s so weird to think about Jolie raising her kids in LA, the same city where hyper-competitive mothering led to federal indictments, right? Angelina would never, because she doesn’t need to compete through her children, nor does she have any desire to have them leave the nest completely unprepared. The Jolie-Pitt children turning out to be well-adjusted, nice kids wasn’t what was predicted for this brood.