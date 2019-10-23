Angelina Jolie: We don’t have to be ‘a perfect person’ to be a good mother

Angelina Jolie is very close to her children. They all seem to adore their mom. Considering all but the twins (Vivienne and Knox) are teenagers, that’s quite a feat. Teenagers are angsty and moody by nature. Maybe the Jolie-Pitt kids are angsty and authority-defying too, but in public, they just seem like happy, well-adjusted kids who have a great relationship with their mom. Whatever happened on that plane in 2016 was a wake-up call and Angelina got them therapy and she took time off work to make sure everyone was okay. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil covers the subjects of motherhood, growing up and leaving the nest. So of course Angelina got some questions about how she is handling motherhood these days. Some quotes:
Raising her children well: “I feel I like being an artist [is important] of course, but I’d like the other aspects of my work to take over my life a little bit more in the years ahead. Really I just want to raise my children well, they’re all at those very special ages where you don’t want to miss a moment and just get it right before they’re out in the world on their own and having to face it. You hope you get all the good stuff in, so that’s my main focus. But I have some other crazy ideas for future things, let’s see what happens.”
What she learned from Maleficent: “’That [parenthood is] not easy, that even Maleficent can have trouble and worry whether she’s a good enough mum. I think what it means to be a mum and I think in her mind she has this idea, I did before I had kids, that to be a perfect mother we have to be a perfect person. that’s not true. You just have to do your best and be willing to put your child before you, and I think she has that. So she loves being a mum, I love being a mum.’
“I think in her mind she has this idea, I did before I had kids, that to be a perfect mother we have to be a perfect person. that’s not true.” This is true. Not that I know from experience – I’m not a mother – but from what I’ve seen, there is never a perfect mother, because there is no perfect person. Everybody is just making it up and trying to figure it out as they go along. It’s so weird to think about Jolie raising her kids in LA, the same city where hyper-competitive mothering led to federal indictments, right? Angelina would never, because she doesn’t need to compete through her children, nor does she have any desire to have them leave the nest completely unprepared. The Jolie-Pitt children turning out to be well-adjusted, nice kids wasn’t what was predicted for this brood.
That’s true! Real mothers aren’t perfect because perfect mothers don’t exist.
I think the most important thing is to always keep in mind that as adults we can control our emotions compared to children but when we stumble to be honest and humble enough to ask for their forgiveness.
Yesterday was such a trying day as my 3 year old son kept refusing his antibiotics so I had to resort to giving it to him via oral syringe just so he can have it in his system. At one point, I told him that I needed to stay silent for a bit as I was losing my patience. He nodded and went off to play for a bit and then came back and started talking to me about something but because I was still trying to calm myself down, I just looked at him then he said “mummy, please talk to me!” which broke my heart and I apologised for losing my temper with him.
It’s funny when you look back at all the Angelina haters back in the day who used to talk crap about the Jolie-Pitt children. Alleging they were brats and that they were out of control or being raised by nannies. And yet every person who has ACTUALLY encountered or met them has said how kind and mannered they are. None of the kids want to be actors. Maddox is in college. Zahara is doing jewelry collabs that benefits a battered women’s charity. They all seem to be happy, well-adjusted kids and considering everything that went down in 2016 that is a true testament to Angelina as a mother.
I’m not surprised they are turning out to be well adjusted, nice kids. The fact that Angelina was so invested in adopting the least privileged children and doing charity and diplomatic work showed she has great compassion and empathy, which in my opinion are the foundations of being a good parent. I think the celebrity kids who grow up insulated in rich bubbles in LA probably have a greater likelihood of being more self-centered aholes.
Her children’s smiles are all the proof needed to show Angelina is a good mother.