Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding menu involves beef, s’mores, liquor… and no pizza?

My top-five favorite things to talk about regarding celebrity weddings, in order: 1) the dress, 2) the food, 3) the cake, 4) the bridesmaids’ dresses, 5) the guests’ outfits. What can I say? You can tell a lot about a person from what they serve at their wedding. And g–damn it, please have a cake. The worst wedding stories involve “a fruit tart in lieu of a wedding cake.” Anyway, Jennifer Lawrence is getting married to Cooke Maroney. I thought the wedding would happen over the summer, but no. She’s going to be an autumn bride. An autumn bride with an amazing wedding reception menu! Jennifer and Cooke will apparently get married this weekend in Rhode Island (???) and TMZ found out all the details about the…menu. And I’m here for it.
Jennifer Lawrence is about to walk down the aisle this weekend — but the big scoop here is what she and her guests will feast on … a smorgasbord of fancy eats and drinks. We got some deets on JLaw’s wedding — which is going down Saturday at a swanky venue in Rhode Island, 8 months after she got engaged. We gotta say, for a relatively short engagement … they’ve put together a pretty elaborate affair. Clearly, Jen and hubby-to-be Cooke Maroney pulled out all the stops … hiring celeb wedding planner Mark Seed to do the party for about 150 people.
Let’s start with the grub, shall we? According to the menu, folks are gonna have their pick from a variety of hors d’oeuvres ..
.– sweet potato flat cakes
– brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk
– smoked pork belly with pickled apple
– salt cod beignet
Moving on to the main course options — here’s what Jen and Cooke, or their hired help, will be serving up …either wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter OR 5-week-aged leg of beef with forager’s sauce. There are veggies too — heirloom roasted carrots, smoked new potatoes, whey braised cabbage … blah, blah, blah. Let’s get to the good good.
Dessert’s coming in hot! Fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate; salted caramel and fresh apple; cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar; house-made marshmallow s’mores. As for drinks, specialty cocktails appear to boil down to either a bourbon old-fashioned or gin cucumber lavender champagnes … served at a cash bar. JK!!! Like we said, it’s gonna be extravagant. Dare we say … decadent???
BEEF. And lots of dessert options! And potatoes! LOTS OF POTATOES. I love Jennifer so much for this menu, I would marry her right now as well. You can really see Jennifer’s Southern/Kentucky influences in the desserts too, as well as her taste for more “fun” things. I mean, s’mores! Why not have s’mores at your wedding? BRING IN THE DORITO CAKE!! And I’m shocked that there’s not also a pizza option. She’ll probably have pizzas for the after-after party though, don’t you think?
Is it just me or does this couple look like they have no chemistry?
You can tell that from a few paparazzi photos?!
I she has a type, it is bland guys.
Is she really having a cash bar? I’m here for the menu, but the cash bar is strange and I’m not even a drinker. It’s not like she can’t afford it so why?
Pretty sure that was a joke.. hence the JK after it.
Its says JK, Just Kidding.
As long as we see her bridal get-up. 💜💜💜 That’s all my nosy self cares for.
It just occurred to me how many actresses/models weddings have happened and we don’t see the dress.
Only reality TV weddings! 😶🙄😶🙄
Ummmm, a cash bar at the wedding of someone worth tens of millions? That is a tacky little detail.
Umm… JK means just kidding.
You did see the “JK” after the cash bar reference right?
It says right after it that they were kidding. JK= Just Kidding. She is not having a cash bar.
The cash bar is a joke. There is no cash bar. RIF
No vegetarian option entree? As a vegetarian that jumps right out at me, I consider it so rude. But I would eat the sides and drink the old fashions. I love bourbon old fashions! Still, I’d be like, you couldn’t add a pasta?
Maybe they’re not inviting any vegetarians? My wedding was about 150 people and I knew none of them were vegetarian, so we didn’t bother with that option.
Possibilities you’ve apparently not considered:
1. There are no vegetarians or vegans.
2. There are options that are available for the few that will attend
and that has been seen to.
The idea that you are considering something rude re an event to which you aren’t invited seems a bit much so early in the day.
To be fair I don’t think this is her actual menu but they got their hands on a list of food the venue provides and are sharing as if they wouldn’t customize. I’m sure there’s a vegan/vegetarian option, even if not on this “menu”, most people coordinate any dietary need (vegan, allergy, medical etc.) for guests.
I’d assume if anyone invited preferred a vegetarian or vegan option, they let the chef know and accommodated them. This is just the main menu.
I would have SUCH A GLORIOUS TIME AT HER WEDDING…STRICTLY BECAUSE OF THE FOOD!!!!!!!!
I want to know what swanky venue in RI! Splurging on brunch Sunday at Ocean House, which is one of the swankiest spots in the state AND only minutes from her friend Taylor’s house. Wondering if I should be on celeb lookout, lol!
Bring back deets!!!😉😉
The menu sounds amazing.
Omg I can’t imagine planning a wedding with that kind of money….hope I get to see pictures because it will be gorgeous!!!!!
… and no tacos?