Christina Hendricks & Geoffrey Arend are splitting after 10 years of marriage

This surprised me, and yet… I guess I should have suspected something. Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend are splitting after a decade of marriage. They were together throughout Christina’s rise to fame on Mad Men. He’s also an actor, mostly a character actor taking smallish roles in film and television, and his career got overshadowed by hers for all of their marriage. Still, he seemed so proud of her and he just looked as happy as can be with his bombshell wife. But they haven’t been making many public appearances together this year. Hm. Here’s their joint statement, posted on Christina’s Instagram:

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities. Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.” “We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

[From Christina Hendricks’ IG]

I’m sad about this. They seemed to love and support each other a lot. I have zero clue as to what was behind this split, but if I had to guess… it was probably a mix of “Christina’s career was always the priority for both of them” plus “disagreements about whether to start a family.” Christina always seemed like she wasn’t really interested in having kids. Maybe he was fine with that…until he wasn’t. In any case, I wish them both the best and I hope this split doesn’t get messy.