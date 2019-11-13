“Rihanna is overwhelmed & overworked, so she’s taking a break” links

Rihanna appears to announce that she’s taking a break. [Just Jared]
Werner Herzog keeps up with the Kardashians. [Dlisted]
Shawnmila lives! And performs their love. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lopez is still hustling! [Go Fug Yourself]
Veronica Mars is not getting a fifth season right now. [Pajiba]
I honestly don’t care about this stupid “OK Boomer” debate. [Jezebel]
There’s a drag queen at the impeachment hearings! [Towleroad]
The first trailer for the Selena series. [OMG Blog]
A Friends reunion on HBO Max? Perhaps. [The Blemish]
Pregnant?
If she is I hope she had a heart-to-heart with Janet Jackson first.
The Drag Queen at the impeachment hearings is giving me life!
The Criterion Channel is THE BEST! And I prefer Herzog’s Nosferatu to the original Murnau. Love Bruno Ganz.
I’m cackling over the fact that this reporter asked Werner Herzog if he felt pressure working with Jon Favreau?! Werner Herzog?! Feel pressure working with the director of the live action Lion King remake? Because it made money or something? Really?! Oh my sweet innocent reporter! Gather near while I tell you a little story called Fitzcarraldo and about a young man named Klaus Kinski! 😂 😂