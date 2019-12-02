“The first teaser trailer for Daniel Craig’s last 007 film is here” links

Here’s the first teaser trailer/behind-the-scenes footage from Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, No Time to Die. [Just Jared]
Beyonce celebrated and supported Queen & Slim. [LaineyGossip]
Liam Payne got into a messy bar fight in Texas? [Dlisted]
I wish Sweden’s Princess Victoria would do something else with her hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
Pajiba’s counting down their favorite movies of the year. [Pajiba]
Hunter Biden doesn’t want to pay child support, for the love of… [Jezebel]
Franklin Graham is praying for a more homophobic Chik-Fil-A. [Towleroad]
Anna Duggar gave birth to her sixth child with Josh Duggar. [Starcasm]
This conga line looks fun. [Seriously OMG]
First poster for 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond. Coming to theaters April 8, 2020
(via @007) pic.twitter.com/7jxKuHKLYy
— Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 5, 2019
Leave a comment