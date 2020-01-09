Tiffany Haddish: A bad boss takes credit for your work, a good boss uplifts

Embed from Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is a joy to watch in interviews. She’s one of those people whose energy is infectious. I want to be more like that. Tiffany is promoting Like a Boss, with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, which is out this week! I have to arrange a girls’ night out for that. She had a brief interview with Access on the red carpet and I loved her answers about what she’s looking for in a man, I’m pretty sure she’s talked about that before, and about what makes a good and bad boss. Sometimes I wonder what it’s like to be a celebrity and answer a bunch of random questions like that. It’s like you’re in constant job interviews. Here’s what she said and you can see the video below!

Who should ask her out

Whoever likes me and has a good job. No kids or kids over 21. They got to have their own business going on. On good and bad bosses

A bad boss is someone who takes credit for your work and doesn’t give you the respect due. A good boss is one who amplifies and uplifts their employees.

I had a boss who took credit for my work and I caught her plagiarizing from the internet multiple times too! I didn’t even turn her in I just quit that job and got a better one. I think I’m a good boss but it’s hard sometimes! I also don’t really think of myself as a boss because it’s more like I work with everyone. You have to figure out people’s personalities and work with them in a way that is best for both of you. It’s also important to know that not everyone does things your way, but that they often come up with a way that’s better than what you’re imagining.

Here’s that interview!



Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images