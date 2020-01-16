Too Faced CEO fires sister for transphobic comments about Nikkie of NikkieTutorials

Embed from Getty Images

I don’t know how much interest there is in this follow-up story but the original story got more comments than I thought it would. As you know, Dutch makeup artist Nikkie de Jager came out as transgender in a heartfelt YouTube video earlier this week. Nikkie revealed that she’d been blackmailed by people who wanted to expose her and that was why she was being open about it. The response was overwhelmingly positive and supportive except for a few key people, namely the sister of the CEO of TooFaced, a popular high-end makeup brand. Nikkie worked with TooFaced last year on a makeup palette. They had a bad business deal apparently, with Nikkie calling out TooFaced for changing their formulation after she approved it. You can read her tweet about that here, she was upset at the negative review and considered them not her fault. That’s just background for the mean way this woman Lisa Blandino (she goes by Dani California online) responded to Nikkie’s announcement. She changed her Instagram bio to “Transgender, huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about” (that’s so mean!) but later deleted and replaced that with a message of support for transgender people, still shading Nikkie obliquely. The CEO of TooFaced, Jerrod Blandino, wrote a statement that his sister doesn’t represent their company and then he fired her.

The co-founder of the cosmetics company Too Faced said he fired his sister over comments she made attacking YouTube creator Nikkie de Jager after [Nikkie] came out as transgender… Shortly after [Nikkie's] video was posted, Too Face co-founder Jerrod Blandino’s sister, who goes by Dani California on Instagram, allegedly changed her bio to: “Transgender, huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about.” The comment sparked a wave of backlash on Twitter, with many people labeling the remark as transphobic. Dani California later changed her Instagram bio to: “Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!” In a lengthy statement on Too Faced Cosmetics’ Twitter page Tuesday night, Blandino praised de Jager for “sharing her beautiful truth” and condemned his sister’s comments. “I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form,” he said. “I have always stood for love, equality and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused.” The statement continued: “Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions. I do not tolerate this behavior and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced.” Blandino went on to say that he was proud of de Jager. “I am sending all my love to her,” he said.

[From NBC]

After all that Lisa aka Dani made her Instagram private. This response by Jarrod is probably the only way to save face for his brand. You can’t be bigoted about LGBTQ people and have a successful brand unless you market to the fundies and they’re dwindling.

For her part Nikkie has released a couple of tweets thanking everyone for their support.

I’ll never be able to put into words what these last few days have been like. thank you for accepting me and teaching me that on the other side of fear lies freedom. 🥺🌈💖 I love you so unconditionally, always. — NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) January 15, 2020

Incidentally, I watched a couple of Nikkie’s videos and I feel like I instantly upped my makeup game! I was able to sculpt my eyebrows, do contouring and highlighting and I got some great tips for how to define my eyes. Also thank you for all of your YouTube recommendations and I’m looking forward to watching more this weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images