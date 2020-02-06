Vanessa Bryant is ‘processing’ her grief: ‘The shock hasn’t entirely worn off’

Vanessa Bryant posted some messages on Instagram yesterday. She’s deep in the grieving process and the messages were about how she misses her “best friend” Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gigi. I’m including those IGs at the end of the post. Those are Vanessa’s own words – I imagine she’s trying to process things slowly using social media sparingly, and wanting to highlight some of the memorials for her husband and child. People Magazine also had an update on Vanessa’s state of mind:

Vanessa Bryant is “processing” her grief after the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a January 26 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 9 people.

“The shock hasn’t entirely worn off,” a source close to the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE. “She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next.” Since the crash, Vanessa has taken comfort in the many tributes that people have paid to Kobe and Gianna. “Every memorial means something to her,” says the insider. “Every memorial is important.”

The source tells PEOPLE that Vanessa Bryant has a strong support system who is helping her get through the difficult days.

“She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” says the insider. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

A fund has been created for the families of the seven other victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. Donations are being accepted through the Mamba Sports Foundation called the MambaOnThree Fund.