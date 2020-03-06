Lili Reinhart: ‘We need to be bringing the idea of mental health into schools’

Wow, this is the first time I’ve really seen Lili Reinhart’s beautiful gold-green eyes. Her eye color is really enchanting and unusual! Lili covers the latest issue of Allure and they did this insane thing to her eyelashes, but I guess it’s fine? Lili is probably best known for her role in Riverdale, but I’m not watching that, so I only know her from Hustlers, where she stole some scenes away from Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. She’s really beautiful and she reminds everyone of Brittany Murphy (RIP). Anyway, you can read Lili’s Allure piece here. Some highlights:
She’s not vegan: Reinhart is not vegan, gluten-free, keto, or on a macrobiotic diet. She is a self-described picky eater and considers this a treat. “No one wants to go [here] with me,” she says about The Cheesecake Factory.
General thoughts: She volunteers thoughts on cute babies (just her goddaughter, for now), romantic love (something she prefers to fall into rarely, and fiercely), taking a spouse’s surname (she favors hyphenation), and being the “grandma” of her friend group.
How her name came to be: Her parents named their second daughter after the actor Lili Taylor. There wasn’t any special connection. “They just liked the spelling of her name. It’s the French spelling.”
She was 16 when an adult work associate attempted to force himself on her. “I felt physically pinned down to the ground while someone dry humped me, basically,” she says. She has spoken publicly about the assault before — but in retrospect, she believes those statements were premature. “I think I shared my story…before I had really understood it. I kept thinking of it as something physical, but it was more so a psychological abuse…that spanned a couple of months. I went along with it and was trying to get his approval because we were working together…. I wanted my work environment to be easy.”
On mental health: She recently read an article she can’t get out of her head, about a child under the age of 10 who ended his life after being severely bullied. “Now more than ever, we need to be bringing the idea of mental health into schools and teaching it. It’s about communicating clearly.” She recalls experiencing crippling anxiety when she was growing up. “I felt very alone. But I was not being bullied, which made it really hard for my parents to understand.”
Equal pay: “Going into projects in the future, I’m much more aware of it. So is my lawyer.” She’s also learned from the experiences of women like Michelle Williams and Taraji P. Henson. “I was taking notes,” she says. “Taraji Henson had said something like, when she renegotiated for Empire, she knew her value to the show. She knew what that value was, and she demanded it… I do know the value that I bring as someone who attracts an audience. And I’m not going to accept less than what I think I’m worth. And it’s okay to fight for what I’m worth.”
Sometimes, I feel so proud when I hear younger women talk about stuff like equal pay and how they’ve dealt with harassment and abuse, because I feel like what the industry went through with Me Too and then Time’s Up… it really did make a difference. It really did change some hearts and minds. Younger girls and women really did learn some stuff and there will be changes we can see immediately and changes that we’ll see in the years to come. It’s clear that Lili has been paying attention to what the older actresses have said publicly and she’s learned from it, from negotiating her worth to how to speak about her assault.
Also: she’s on the cover of Allure for several reasons, including Riverdale and her Cover Girl contract, but she’s also releasing a book of poetry! That’s kind of cool.
Covers courtesy of Allure.
Jeebus. Someone tell her since the rethugs began dismembering public education there’s barely any money for counselors. Many schools have to share and the guidelines are pathetic. Some schools use security or campus cops to handle mental health issues. Nice, huh? And it’s not because they want to.
My mental health starting getting worse when I was in my first semester in college. I literally couldn’t get out of bed and I know I was paying for it but I was messed up.
People gloss over mental health and for some reason it’s supposed to shame you.
I started medication and it took about about ten years to get there.
I love when people talk about mental health and de-stigmatize their struggles or the act of taking medication because both those conversations in a public forum really helped push me forward to get counseling and get on an anti depressants and anti anxiety med. I also couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. It was bad. I knew I couldn’t keep living that way though, I didn’t want to. I needed more help than I had the capacity to generate for myself at that time. If you’re reading this and need help, if you don’t want to get up and live through your own day every day, if anxiety prevents you from doing normal things, please get help. See a physician, maybe consider lexapro, start seeing a counselor. There’s help out there, and you deserve a happy life
Everything, every topic for discussion, every reason for change precluding actual change has a life span. How long has it taken to publicly speak about mental health and all its parameters, layers and when that health breaks down failing us in untold ways? Forever. That’s how long. And we’re just now getting to the grit of actual conditions. Most of us probably aren’t as open as we should be because we’re surrounded by Neanderthals. Which is my point. As long there’s people still praying away gay, closing low cost health centers while health boutiques take over in unprecedented numbers, awarding enormous tax breaks to big pharma, yada yada yada, what do you think the governmental reaction is to any proposed public school mental health programs (education and testing)? Exactly. Maniacal laughter. Maybe that’s the answer. Start at the top. Let’s investigate and test the mental health top to bottom in Washington. How fast would a bill get passed if they thought their numbers were in Jeopardy?
I like her. She’s smart, capable, willing to learn and willing to speak out. I like her acting. I watch Riverdale and take it for exactly what it is: mindless bingeable nonsense that acts as incentive to keep me exercising when I don’t wanna, but yeah it’s trash. Her intelligence carries that show because without her I think it would be not believable in the least. It isn’t but she helps suspend that disbelief. Hoping she continues to get much better roles.