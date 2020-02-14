A burger press, anti-procrastination timer, eyeglass nightstand holder and more

A burger press that can go in the freezer for perfect patties every time



From CB: It’s more affordable to buy ground beef or turkey and shape your own burgers, but the ones I make are never quite uniform. This burger press lets you shape a pound of meat into perfect hexagonal quarter pounders. It comes with a cover so you can stick the whole thing in a freezer or in a cooler. It makes it easy to bring burgers with you to cookouts, grill-your-own picnics and more. The patties easily pop out of each section so it works well if you only need one to two at a time. It also works great for individual servings of soups and meals. Plus it goes right in the dishwasher afterwards. This has 4.4 stars, 610 ratings and a B on Fakespot.

A cube timer with increments so you’ll do that thing you’re procrastinating



From CB: I’ve been following Gretchen Rubin’s one minute rule, where you do an annoying or menial task if it takes under a minute. This has made my house much cleaner because I wipe up little messes, wash dishes and take care of the little things right away. May as well do it now, right? This is a cube timer with different sides featuring specific numbers. There are versions with 1, 2, 3 and 5 minutes, 1, 5, 10, and 15 minutes, 5, 10, 20 and 45 minutes and more. You just flip it over, turn it on and a digital countdown begins. It has a little beep like an old school alarm clock. The time cube is great as a visual reminder that you can do that thing and that it doesn’t have to take forever. It can be used for fitness activities, homework, reminders for kids and so many other tasks. This has 1,500 ratings, 4.1 stars and an A on Fakespot.

A plush standing eyeglass holder so you won’t lose your glasses at night



From CB: I can’t tell you how many times I’ve lost my glasses in bed, under the bed, and in my bathroom. I got a tray for them but I still end up setting them on the nightstand. This is a magnetic plus standing eyeglass holder in multiple colors, prints and finishes so you’ll always know where your glasses are. People love this thing, it has 4.8 stars, 485 ratings and an A on Fakespot! Plus it’s under $9! Reviewers say this “keeps my glasses easy to spot and grab,” which is especially important when you can’t see, that it keeps them from getting scratched, that it doesn’t take up much space and that it is “extremely useful and attractive.” If you’re looking for more colors here is another option that has a B on Fakespot. It comes in fancy metallic finishes and I especially like the celestial design.

A triple recycling sorter that’s portable and easy to carry



From CB: At my new house I’ll have to cart my own recyclables to the county facility unless I pay for private pickup. I’m still trying to decide about that. This is a 2.5 foot wide three-section recycling center with handles for easy pickup. It has 4.8 stars, over 400 ratings and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating well over 4 stars. Reviewers call it “nicely made,” larger than expected, but “great for small spaces,” “not bulky,” “very light” and a “genius product” that works as intended.



An update from Hecate: I have been using my acupressure mat and I love it. It was slightly uncomfortable the first minute I used it but it didn’t hurt. Once the blood started flowing, I felt my whole body relax. It’s not a first-time fix, but I feel my shoulder getting better with each use. Both my husband and my daughter are using it too. It was well worth the $20.

A lemon and lime cutter to help you get more vitamin C



From Hecate: This is so cool. It slices citrus the same way an apple slicer does, but it has its own stabilizing base so the tart little buggers don’t get away from you as you slice. Perfect garnish every time! It comes in black or white and only costs $10. It has 4.4 stars, 70 ratings and a B on Fakespot. The reviews say it’s sturdy and works great every time. What’s funny is that many of the reviews mention how well it slices wedges for their Coronas specifically. You know, lime can go in any beer, folks. I don’t drink beer, but I do eat plenty of things that ask for a lime wedge so this’ll save me a bunch of time.

Low thread count sheets to help with overheating at night



From Hecate: A couple of you were asking about how to regulate your heat while sleeping. I’ve been having an issue with night sweats and haven’t had a chance to go on estrogen yet so I looked into this. There’s a lot of debate about whether cotton or bamboo sheets are better and to be honest, I did not get a definitive answer. But, I did read that what you want to look for is a low thread count because the tighter the weave, the less breathable. I just got this four-piece, 300-thread count sheet set for $46. It comes in all sizes and five colors. It has 4 stars out of 1,650 ratings and an A on Fakespot. I swear, I can feel the difference.

An ergonomic adjustable keyboard stand to save your wrists



From Hecate: I’ve been complaining about my neck and shoulders for a while so I’m in the process of switching out many things in my office to make it more ergonomic. This stand elevates your keyboard or laptop to three different heights to adjust to your needs. 74 reviewers gave it 4.3 stars and Fakepstop gave it an A. One reviewer said, “Very easy to use and no need to remove it for travel,” while another said, “this gives me flexibility as opposed to others with a fixed position.” This stand does have stickers to adhere to your keyboard. If you want something that doesn’t, I also found these silicone risers for $13 which earned an A from Fakespot.



From Hecate: More Books of the Month! Last week we discussed some Valentine picks last week but February is also Black History Month so I wanted to honor that as well. My book of the month is :Grand Union: Stories by Zadie Smith

This is Zadie Smith’s first short story collection. As you know, I am a huge fan of short stories but especially when the stories vary in tone and genre, which this one does. It has something for the historian to the sci-fi reader. Zadie is a fantastic storyteller and this collection just emphasizes her ability to slip in and out of voices beautifully. I highly recommend it, but then, I recommend everything I’ve read from her.



An Unseen Light by various authors I got an advance copy of this book because I am friends with one of the editors. It’s an excellent examination of Memphis, Tennessee and their place in the struggle for Civil Rights. Not only have some of Memphis’ best scholars and community activists contributed to this collection of essays, the discussions in the book speak locally but apply globally to the fight for freedom.



In honor of its Academy Award, shout out to Hair Love by Matthew Cherry and Vashti Harrison