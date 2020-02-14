A burger press, anti-procrastination timer, eyeglass nightstand holder and more

A burger press that can go in the freezer for perfect patties every time
From CB: It’s more affordable to buy ground beef or turkey and shape your own burgers, but the ones I make are never quite uniform. This burger press lets you shape a pound of meat into perfect hexagonal quarter pounders. It comes with a cover so you can stick the whole thing in a freezer or in a cooler. It makes it easy to bring burgers with you to cookouts, grill-your-own picnics and more. The patties easily pop out of each section so it works well if you only need one to two at a time. It also works great for individual servings of soups and meals. Plus it goes right in the dishwasher afterwards. This has 4.4 stars, 610 ratings and a B on Fakespot.
A cube timer with increments so you’ll do that thing you’re procrastinating
From CB: I’ve been following Gretchen Rubin’s one minute rule, where you do an annoying or menial task if it takes under a minute. This has made my house much cleaner because I wipe up little messes, wash dishes and take care of the little things right away. May as well do it now, right? This is a cube timer with different sides featuring specific numbers. There are versions with 1, 2, 3 and 5 minutes, 1, 5, 10, and 15 minutes, 5, 10, 20 and 45 minutes and more. You just flip it over, turn it on and a digital countdown begins. It has a little beep like an old school alarm clock. The time cube is great as a visual reminder that you can do that thing and that it doesn’t have to take forever. It can be used for fitness activities, homework, reminders for kids and so many other tasks. This has 1,500 ratings, 4.1 stars and an A on Fakespot.
A plush standing eyeglass holder so you won’t lose your glasses at night
From CB: I can’t tell you how many times I’ve lost my glasses in bed, under the bed, and in my bathroom. I got a tray for them but I still end up setting them on the nightstand. This is a magnetic plus standing eyeglass holder in multiple colors, prints and finishes so you’ll always know where your glasses are. People love this thing, it has 4.8 stars, 485 ratings and an A on Fakespot! Plus it’s under $9! Reviewers say this “keeps my glasses easy to spot and grab,” which is especially important when you can’t see, that it keeps them from getting scratched, that it doesn’t take up much space and that it is “extremely useful and attractive.” If you’re looking for more colors here is another option that has a B on Fakespot. It comes in fancy metallic finishes and I especially like the celestial design.
A triple recycling sorter that’s portable and easy to carry
From CB: At my new house I’ll have to cart my own recyclables to the county facility unless I pay for private pickup. I’m still trying to decide about that. This is a 2.5 foot wide three-section recycling center with handles for easy pickup. It has 4.8 stars, over 400 ratings and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating well over 4 stars. Reviewers call it “nicely made,” larger than expected, but “great for small spaces,” “not bulky,” “very light” and a “genius product” that works as intended.
An update from Hecate: I have been using my acupressure mat and I love it. It was slightly uncomfortable the first minute I used it but it didn’t hurt. Once the blood started flowing, I felt my whole body relax. It’s not a first-time fix, but I feel my shoulder getting better with each use. Both my husband and my daughter are using it too. It was well worth the $20.
A lemon and lime cutter to help you get more vitamin C
From Hecate: This is so cool. It slices citrus the same way an apple slicer does, but it has its own stabilizing base so the tart little buggers don’t get away from you as you slice. Perfect garnish every time! It comes in black or white and only costs $10. It has 4.4 stars, 70 ratings and a B on Fakespot. The reviews say it’s sturdy and works great every time. What’s funny is that many of the reviews mention how well it slices wedges for their Coronas specifically. You know, lime can go in any beer, folks. I don’t drink beer, but I do eat plenty of things that ask for a lime wedge so this’ll save me a bunch of time.
Low thread count sheets to help with overheating at night
From Hecate: A couple of you were asking about how to regulate your heat while sleeping. I’ve been having an issue with night sweats and haven’t had a chance to go on estrogen yet so I looked into this. There’s a lot of debate about whether cotton or bamboo sheets are better and to be honest, I did not get a definitive answer. But, I did read that what you want to look for is a low thread count because the tighter the weave, the less breathable. I just got this four-piece, 300-thread count sheet set for $46. It comes in all sizes and five colors. It has 4 stars out of 1,650 ratings and an A on Fakespot. I swear, I can feel the difference.
An ergonomic adjustable keyboard stand to save your wrists
From Hecate: I’ve been complaining about my neck and shoulders for a while so I’m in the process of switching out many things in my office to make it more ergonomic. This stand elevates your keyboard or laptop to three different heights to adjust to your needs. 74 reviewers gave it 4.3 stars and Fakepstop gave it an A. One reviewer said, “Very easy to use and no need to remove it for travel,” while another said, “this gives me flexibility as opposed to others with a fixed position.” This stand does have stickers to adhere to your keyboard. If you want something that doesn’t, I also found these silicone risers for $13 which earned an A from Fakespot.
From Hecate: More Books of the Month! Last week we discussed some Valentine picks last week but February is also Black History Month so I wanted to honor that as well. My book of the month is :Grand Union: Stories by Zadie Smith
This is Zadie Smith’s first short story collection. As you know, I am a huge fan of short stories but especially when the stories vary in tone and genre, which this one does. It has something for the historian to the sci-fi reader. Zadie is a fantastic storyteller and this collection just emphasizes her ability to slip in and out of voices beautifully. I highly recommend it, but then, I recommend everything I’ve read from her.
An Unseen Light by various authors I got an advance copy of this book because I am friends with one of the editors. It’s an excellent examination of Memphis, Tennessee and their place in the struggle for Civil Rights. Not only have some of Memphis’ best scholars and community activists contributed to this collection of essays, the discussions in the book speak locally but apply globally to the fight for freedom.
In honor of its Academy Award, shout out to Hair Love by Matthew Cherry and Vashti Harrison
Does the procrastination timer ship to the UK?
You can buy something similar from amazon UK. I dont know if these are the exact same but a quick look says they are similar.
Dont know if links are allowed so if no, please delete.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Miracle-Minutes-Management-Kitchen-Workout/dp/B07KCLV372/ref=sr_1_14?keywords=The+Miracle+TimeCube+Timer&qid=1581707441&sr=8-14
Thank you!
I got the same acupressure mat a couple years ago and I love it. It DOES take a couple mins of discomfort when you first lay down, but the relaxation thereafter is totally worth it! I would describe it as waves of relaxation or a radiating relaxation. It also feels nice if I use it on the bottoms of my feet…
Totally agree about thread counts and sheets: higher thread counts might have a softer feel to them, but they do not breathe. I have sheets that range from 300 to 600 TC – I’ve looked at some up to 1000 but didn’t buy them – and I can definitely feel a difference.
As for bamboo vs cotton, I have both and like them both. The cotton ones are a bit lighter but the bamboo ones are so soft and wash really well (I find mine don’t pill as much as my 100% cotton sheets do.)
TL;DR – lower thread counts FTW! Now I’m off to check out that acupressure mat.
Just wanted to thank everyone for the heads up on cooling sheets. I bought a set of bamboo ones last week and they are great so far – they’re still cool to the touch when I wake up. We’ll see how it goes once I get really warm again.
I would like to get some, where did you get yours?
Joanna – I got mine at Homesense (not sure if that’s in the states?). The brand is Paarizaat, which is made in China. Some other posters said better to avoid sheets made there. I think anything that’s 100% rayon from bamboo should be good.
That timer is cute. I can attest to timers. We’ve been doing incremental cleaning as long as I can remember, maybe when my oldest was five’ish? Whether it’s a song length or timers or alarms and bells, we get more done collectively in five, ten and 15-minute increments than without. Something about stopping soon makes me hurry, and something about knowing it’s a small unit of time gets my son off the sofa.
I have the eyeglasses holder and I love it more than I imagined I would when I bought it. I bought it shortly after I adopted kittens who thought that glasses on a nightstand was a toy. It’s kept my glasses safe from them and I always know exactly where my glasses are when I’m not wearing them. And, stupid as it sounds, it makes me happy at night when I put my glasses in their holder.
This is a great list. I use Alexa to be a timer for my house cleaning strategy. 15 on and 15 off. I can clean an entire house that way and still read, play games and watch my shows. I swear it works.
I remember we talked about the night sweats last week (Ladies, that happens to young women too.) but I have to have the softest sheets I can find. It’s my little luxury. I’ve never had 1000 TC sheets; I think 700 was the highest.
I always wanted to try linen sheets like one lady advised but I think I’m too, too puckered to deal with the wrinkles and I assume they wrinkle like…linen.
I’d like to try the bamboo sheets if they are soft.
For awhile, bamboo was discouraged due to Pandas and all but I used to live in Alabama (jungle) and someone had planted bamboo at the edge of the yard at one time and I tried and tried to kill it but couldn’t.
That stuff is like Kudzu and if you’ve ever lived in the South, you’ll know. I finally just learned to keep it from taking over, so, I think bamboo is okay but maybe not from China. I avoid everything from China due to pesticides, bad water, health issues, child labor, etc.
I’ve been looking at them and they are touted to be healthier, more durable, cooler and so on. The Spruce has the top 8 bamboo sheets for 2020 and some are on Amazon and some are Target and other places.
I’m going to try those next.
Based on the feedback I got last week I picked up a set of bamboo sheets at Homesense (they were on sale) and they are the softest sheets I’ve ever used. 300 thread count and almost silky. They also stay cool all night. So far I’m loving them!
I have both cotton & linen sheets. Linen softens after a few washings & imo is cooler in summer/warmer in winter than cotton @ 300+ thread count.
