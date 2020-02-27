“Cate Blanchett’s fashion at the Berlinale is pretty terrible, actually” links
  • February 27, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cate Blanchett poses at the STATELESS Premiere for the 70th Berlin International Film Festival ( Berlinale ) on Wednesday 26 February 2020

Cate Blanchett’s Berlinale fashion is either ‘70s wallpaper or ‘80s nightmare?? It’s sad to see this from a red carpet hall-of-famer. [GFY]
E.L. James’ The Mister is going to be a movie, sigh. [Dlisted]
Justin Timberlake is greatly improved with SZA beside him. [LaineyGossip]
Katie Holmes is at Paris Fashion Week! [JustJared]
I mean… I would buy Dunkin Donuts’ just-bacon sides. [Seriously OMG]
Pete Davidson hates Louis CK. [The Blemish]
Photos from the Saint Laurent show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Whatever happened to Edward Burns? [Pajiba]
Florida woman doing Florida women things. [Jezebel]

24 Responses to ““Cate Blanchett’s fashion at the Berlinale is pretty terrible, actually” links”

  1. DiegoInSF says:
    February 27, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    I like the dress, hate the hair. The second outfit is awful.

    Reply
  2. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    February 27, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    What? Cate’s dress and jacket in that top pic are AMAZING! But yeah ok – the green over-sized PJ thing isn’t great. Comfy though, I bet!

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    SZA >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> JT.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany :) says:
    February 27, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    I think her dress is beautiful and really goes well with her coloring.

    Reply
  5. Spicecake38 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Love the first outfit

    Reply
  6. Madi says:
    February 27, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    I love the first dress! Cate is always just so elegant.

    The second suit is awful, but she still manages to look beautiful. It is the kind of suit that Lainey would like. It just looks like a too-big set of PJ’s!

    Reply
  7. Severine says:
    February 27, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Awful and beyond awful. If it is her own choice to wear these, then at least we can say she just has lousy taste. If it is stylist putting her together, then shame on them and they need to be fired ASAP.

    Reply
  8. amilou says:
    February 27, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Hate the Arsenio Hall suit, but I quite like the dress (minus the jacket).

    Reply
    • L4frimaire says:
      February 27, 2020 at 1:45 pm

      Yes, that’s it. Great comparison But I like it. Very 90s. The color may not be the best for her, but it works for me. Slightly androgynous.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 27, 2020 at 2:57 pm

      Yeah the dress is fine. Not my favorite, but it’s perfectly okay. The jacket really seems like an afterthought.

      Reply
  9. L4frimaire says:
    February 27, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    I like her dress and jacket combo. Pretty print and nice fit on her. The oversized suit has an 80s, Talking Heads vibe, although the color blocking is very 90s. I kind of like it. The thing with Blanchett is that the older she gets, her face looks a bit harsher, and elongated. I’m getting Diana Vreeland and vibes, especially with that haircut.

    Reply
  10. Ann says:
    February 27, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    I read a few things about Pete Davidson’s beef with Louis CK and it makes perfect sense. Pete’s new Netflix special is so freaking funny. I think he is extremely hilarious. His snarky attitude about Louis CK’s glorious demise is so funny and so deserved.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 27, 2020 at 2:21 pm

      I’m going to have to watch it. We had dinner with friends last night, and they said they were almost crying they were laughing so hard.

      Reply
  11. Cosmo says:
    February 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    The first outfit is nice but not the second. I think the problem is with her hair. She has a habit of looking amazing most of the time.

    Reply
  12. OriginalLara says:
    February 27, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Ed Burns is married to Christy Turlington so I assume he’s doing mighty fine.

    Reply
  13. ooshpick says:
    February 27, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    love both

    Reply
  14. Chanteloup says:
    February 27, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Mark this day down for posterity, I agreed with Pete Davidson.
    I hate Louis CK, too.

    Reply

