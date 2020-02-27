“Cate Blanchett’s fashion at the Berlinale is pretty terrible, actually” links

Cate Blanchett’s Berlinale fashion is either ‘70s wallpaper or ‘80s nightmare?? It’s sad to see this from a red carpet hall-of-famer. [GFY]
E.L. James’ The Mister is going to be a movie, sigh. [Dlisted]
Justin Timberlake is greatly improved with SZA beside him. [LaineyGossip]
Katie Holmes is at Paris Fashion Week! [JustJared]
I mean… I would buy Dunkin Donuts’ just-bacon sides. [Seriously OMG]
Pete Davidson hates Louis CK. [The Blemish]
Photos from the Saint Laurent show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Whatever happened to Edward Burns? [Pajiba]
Florida woman doing Florida women things. [Jezebel]
I like the dress, hate the hair. The second outfit is awful.
Agreed
I like the dress too.
Agreed.
I think both outfits are amazing on her, so obviously I have no taste.
DITTO
What? Cate’s dress and jacket in that top pic are AMAZING! But yeah ok – the green over-sized PJ thing isn’t great. Comfy though, I bet!
It looks like something Sinbad would have worn back in the day. It looks comfy and hilarious. I actually quite like it.
Lmao…It’s all kinds of vintage Sinbad!
SZA >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> JT.
I think her dress is beautiful and really goes well with her coloring.
Love the first outfit
I love the first dress! Cate is always just so elegant.
The second suit is awful, but she still manages to look beautiful. It is the kind of suit that Lainey would like. It just looks like a too-big set of PJ’s!
Awful and beyond awful. If it is her own choice to wear these, then at least we can say she just has lousy taste. If it is stylist putting her together, then shame on them and they need to be fired ASAP.
Hate the Arsenio Hall suit, but I quite like the dress (minus the jacket).
Yes, that’s it. Great comparison But I like it. Very 90s. The color may not be the best for her, but it works for me. Slightly androgynous.
Yeah the dress is fine. Not my favorite, but it’s perfectly okay. The jacket really seems like an afterthought.
I like her dress and jacket combo. Pretty print and nice fit on her. The oversized suit has an 80s, Talking Heads vibe, although the color blocking is very 90s. I kind of like it. The thing with Blanchett is that the older she gets, her face looks a bit harsher, and elongated. I’m getting Diana Vreeland and vibes, especially with that haircut.
I read a few things about Pete Davidson’s beef with Louis CK and it makes perfect sense. Pete’s new Netflix special is so freaking funny. I think he is extremely hilarious. His snarky attitude about Louis CK’s glorious demise is so funny and so deserved.
I’m going to have to watch it. We had dinner with friends last night, and they said they were almost crying they were laughing so hard.
The first outfit is nice but not the second. I think the problem is with her hair. She has a habit of looking amazing most of the time.
Ed Burns is married to Christy Turlington so I assume he’s doing mighty fine.
love both
Mark this day down for posterity, I agreed with Pete Davidson.
I hate Louis CK, too.