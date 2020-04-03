Reality star Jax Taylor thinks the pandemic is ‘a punishment from the man upstairs’

Jax Taylor is the star of Vanderpump Rules, one of the eleventy-billion shows which saw its production paused or postponed during the pandemic. Personally, I don’t really care about Vanderpump stars – they all seem like terrible people? – but Jax wrote something that bugged me. According to Jax, all of this stuff happening in the world is a punishment from God.
“I know a lot of people are out of work and are having a rough time and that sucks and I am so sorry, but I feel like this is a punishment from the man upstairs. I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful, I mean I could go on and on.. but this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world.”
“When we come out of this we need to change for the better. All of us need a wake up call, we need to change our ways because obviously it wasn’t working and we needed a punishment and this is it. The true test will be how we come out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us.”
“Let’s show the man upstairs that we can do better for ourselves and humanity,” he concluded, adding a crucifix and a heart. “He’s done so much for us, it’s time to pay him back.”
I don’t pretend to be religious but I find this all very… uncomfortable/gross. The idea that thousands of people are dying because of a particularly nasty flu virus and that it’s all a punishment from God… well, it feels like he’s saying that people had to die because God had to teach us a lesson? I just don’t think anything really works that way. I just find this entire conversation to be science-denial, like if we’re talking about a punitive God, we don’t have to be proactive in dealing with the crisis, and like we’re saying that thousands of people had to die because of God’s will or to “teach us a lesson.”
— Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) March 29, 2020
A bio lab is very close to the wet market in Wuhan and this was probably accidental from a lab worker. Another good rumor is the lab used bats and instead of disposing them, they were sold to the wet market. We can conclude the wet market had the highest probability of being the root cause.
What is the wet market? Is that fish?
@nicole, It’s basically where they sell live animals as food. Many of these markets sell snakes, pangolins, koalas, bats, etc, and it is thought that the virus originated from one of the animals from these wet markets, and passed to the human who ate it. The coronavirus has existed in these animals for a long time; this is one of the few times it mutated to allow animal-to-human infection.
Let’s not spread these conspiracy theories about this being lab-created, the right-wing media is doing a great job of that without your help. It’s widely believed that this came out of a wet market, where a lot of Coronaviruses have leapt from people to animals due to the close quarters and unsanitary and inhumane conditions. Let’s leave it at that.
Hasn’t it been proven the virus was most likely from a pangolin that was infected by a bat (most likely while in the wild)? Bats, I heard, aren’t even sold at that particular wet market in Wuhan. Pangolins, some believe, have strong medicinal properties and I believe are sold at that market. I just think we’ll never really know the truth. The Chinese government has hid a lot from the world. I’m just saddened by all the hatred that is being directed at Chinese people. Hate their government, but don’t hate the innocent people. They are suffering like everyone else.
Just as an aside…is all that shine from botox? Super creepy.
Lol @ The MAN Upstairs. What a turd.
lol, dumbass. I do think that this is making us think more about our everyday actions and the way we interact not only with each other but with the environment. If any good can come out of this, I believe it’ll come in the form of social and environmental improvements.
He’s an idiot. I’m not religious either, this is clearly science. I really hate when something horrible happens and someone twists it around and makes it a judgemental thing. This is a time when compassion and kindness should be shown, not ignorance.
From what I’ve seen from VR, if that were the case, Jax would have been the very first to get the virus!!!!
Worth mentioning for those unaware…Jason ‘Jax’ Cauchi ‘Taylor’ has slept with friends girlfriends. Has cheated on his now wife with a woman while she was taking care of an elderly woman at the woman’s house. Has been arrested for theft, including post fame when he certainly had the money for it, been shown to be a liar many hundreds of times over with video evidence, supposedly turned gay tricks for money, hired a homophobic pastor to officiate his wedding and only switched after public heat, and now refuses to have a relationship with his mother after his father passed away because she kept Jax from knowing how bad the dad was, seemingly at the father’s request. I would take any religious opinion coming from Jax with a heaping Dead Sea level pile of salt.
HAHAHAHAAAAA!! Jax Taylor getting all religiousy is f-king hilarious. It’s like he’s forgotten what an atrocious human being he’s been for most of his life.
Ah yes, the ole’ “bad things only happen to bad people” trap. This is the shallow thinking of someone who has led an easy life.
As a sort of religious person – I say that God has given us graces during this nightmare…but he has not caused it. Free will and all that. And he walks with those who are suffering – he does not cause their suffering.
Controversial opinion: Maybe reality tv stars don’t know everything?
Jax Taylor is also a known and complete idiot, so pay no mind.
Well, speaking for myself… I have zero interest in the white Sky Daddy narrative. Zero.
No white sky parent for me, thanks.
Nope. Not today, not ever.
How can people believe in a God like this?!? I would never want to be a part of this sadistic thinking, it’s fkng twisted. So God wants to murder innocent people, mostly elderly people at that, to punish everyone? No thanks, and shit like this is why I’ll never go back to church. Screw Jax Taylor, he’s already proven himself to be a terrible person. He’s a serial cheater, liar, thief, and one of the most narcissistic people I’ve ever seen on reality tv, if God was punishing us he’d most certainly take out this asshole first.
If you are not religious nor have a faith incorporated in your life other will not begin to comprehend the point he is trying to make. Things happen for a reason some that is understood others that are not. God created this world and us we must recognize as quickly as he gave it to us he can take it away. I’m not very religious but I do agree with him 100%