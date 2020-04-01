“Lindsay Lohan is back with new music or something, who even knows” links

Lindsay Lohan says “I’m back” with a cryptic social media video. [LaineyGossip]
Oooh, I love Margot Robbie’s sweater here, is it Chanel? [Just Jared]
Dolly Parton will read us bedtime stories during the lockdown. [Dlisted]
I’m really enjoying The Fug Girls’ random gossip-history posts! [Go Fug Yourself]
John Krasinski continues to highlight good news. [OMG Blog]
I love the “March 1st v. March 31st” meme. I made two yesterday! [Pajiba]
Would you try this chocolate souffle hack? [Jezebel]
Sony probably won’t put out any movies this summer? [The Blemish]
Bill Gates has been warning people about pandemics for years. [Towleroad]
Scott Grimes shows off the glamour of voiceover work. [Seriously OMG]
March 1st vs March 31st pic.twitter.com/oSvAe5mgQv
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) March 31, 2020
No one missed her … it’s a pity she’s back from … where exactly?
First the coronavirus, now Lohan? Can’t deal.
Locusts! It’s supposed to be plagues and locusts! Not plagues and Lohans. Can’t she get anything right?
I like those earrings on the right.
That March 31st picture is about as Nora Desmond as it gets. Yikes.
She used to be so striking. Don’t do drugs, kids.