“Lindsay Lohan is back with new music or something, who even knows” links
  • April 01, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lindsay Lohan says “I’m back” with a cryptic social media video. [LaineyGossip]
Oooh, I love Margot Robbie’s sweater here, is it Chanel? [Just Jared]
Dolly Parton will read us bedtime stories during the lockdown. [Dlisted]
I’m really enjoying The Fug Girls’ random gossip-history posts! [Go Fug Yourself]
John Krasinski continues to highlight good news. [OMG Blog]
I love the “March 1st v. March 31st” meme. I made two yesterday! [Pajiba]
Would you try this chocolate souffle hack? [Jezebel]
Sony probably won’t put out any movies this summer? [The Blemish]
Bill Gates has been warning people about pandemics for years. [Towleroad]
Scott Grimes shows off the glamour of voiceover work. [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Lindsay Lohan is back with new music or something, who even knows” links”

  1. Mrs. Peel says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    No one missed her … it’s a pity she’s back from … where exactly?

    Reply
  2. Jules says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    First the coronavirus, now Lohan? Can’t deal.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:47 pm

      Locusts! It’s supposed to be plagues and locusts! Not plagues and Lohans. Can’t she get anything right?

      Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    I like those earrings on the right.

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    April 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    That March 31st picture is about as Nora Desmond as it gets. Yikes.

    She used to be so striking. Don’t do drugs, kids.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment