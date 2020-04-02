“Fiona Apple’s new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, comes out April 17th” links

Embed from Getty Images

Fiona Apple’s new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, is coming out on April 17th!! [JustJared]

Is Kim Kardashian trying to free Joe Exotic? [Starcasm]

Aishwarya Rai’s best red carpet moments of the 2010s. [RCFA]

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin are isolating together. [LaineyGossip]

There is meaning behind the knitwear of Star Trek: Picard. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Whoopi Goldberg has had enough of Bernie Sanders. [Pajiba]

I was relieved by the lack of April Fools Day jokes. [Dlisted]

New Yorkers are snitching on each other about social distancing. [Jezebel]

Rest in peace, Adam Schlesinger. [Towleroad]