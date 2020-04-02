“Fiona Apple’s new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, comes out April 17th” links

Fiona Apple’s new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, is coming out on April 17th!! [JustJared]
Is Kim Kardashian trying to free Joe Exotic? [Starcasm]
Aishwarya Rai’s best red carpet moments of the 2010s. [RCFA]
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin are isolating together. [LaineyGossip]
There is meaning behind the knitwear of Star Trek: Picard. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Whoopi Goldberg has had enough of Bernie Sanders. [Pajiba]
I was relieved by the lack of April Fools Day jokes. [Dlisted]
New Yorkers are snitching on each other about social distancing. [Jezebel]
Rest in peace, Adam Schlesinger. [Towleroad]
No fooling. Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Fiona Apple.
#fetchtheboltcutters #FionaApple @DavidGarzaMusic #amyaileenwood #sebastiansteinberg #daveway #tchadblake #johnwould pic.twitter.com/l9nfA2wxsg
— Zelda Hallman (@zeldahallman) April 1, 2020
Rest in Peace, Adam Schlesinger and Ellis Marsalis.
Now, I get why she was was spilling the beans on past relationships. New album coming out!
I have mixed feelings on the reporting people who aren’t following guidelines. There have been multiple cases in the maritimes where people refused to quarantine. I know a few fines have been handed out for not following the rules during this state of emergency. The problem is – I know this will affect people disproportionately. What are homeless people expected to do? There have been a lot of threats made against RCMP members where people have talked about purposely coughing on them and things like that. It’s a really difficult situation for everyone involved – and I don’t think there’s any one size fits all solution for this. But at the end of the day – people who are choosing not to follow health directives should face some sort of consequence for endangering others. And I definitely don’t mean the folks that have no choice but to be out in public – I mean the ones who are purposely making a genuine choice to keep having big gatherings, businesses who are not keeping their staff safe, – situations like that.
Maybe Dakota and Chris can borrow Gwyn and Brad’s fluffer.
Thank God, Fiona Apple. We need all the good stuff we can find. Super excited.
Thank God for Whoopi. Bernie did not answer her questions but she put them out there. It exposed him for the career accomplish-nothing politician that he is – when asked a question that reveals critical weaknesses he just talked about other things, like as if that was an answer.