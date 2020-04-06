Theory: Doria Ragland is probably isolating with the Sussexes in LA somewhere?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in California for several weeks now. I personally believe that they probably arrived in LA soon after Commonwealth Day, which was March 9th. That was their final event in London, and Meghan reportedly left the country that evening. My theory is that she returned to Canada, got Archie, packed up their sh-t and moved to LA within one week at most. Maybe Harry – who spent an additional few days in London – flew to Canada first, or maybe he went directly to LA. I don’t know. What I do know is that Meghan and Harry got to LA before all of the travel bans and stay-at-home orders. So excuse me if I do not believe that Meghan hasn’t seen her mother Doria all this time?

Meghan has not seen her beloved mum Doria since returning to Los Angeles – despite living just ten miles away. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have been self-isolating after quitting Vancouver Island, and have been advised not to socialise with the 63-year-old former social worker during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sun on Sunday can also reveal that even though 38-year-old Meghan was the driving force behind the couple’s return to Hollywood, she has no plans to return to acting. Instead, as she and Harry househunt for a permanent home — and are currently social distancing in a secluded mansion in a private gated community — she hopes to focus on her philanthropic causes while she is prevented from seeing her mum. Tonight a source said: “Meghan is absolutely heartbroken. After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus. They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same. Meghan has been using her time in isolation to plan her future and has been exploring various good causes she could align herself with. She has also had a big conference call with her agents and told them that at the moment she doesn’t wish to be considered for any acting roles. Those days are gone.”

Personally, I think the Sun’s motivations for writing this kind of story are more interesting than the story itself. I think the background for their reasoning is probably quite fascinating (and gross) – I’d be willing to bet that several British tabloids (The Sun and the Daily Mail among them) have paid people to stake out Doria Ragland’s LA home. If they had recent photos of Doria, they would have published them too. Because they don’t have recent photos of Doria, I suspect the Sun just surmised that “Meghan hasn’t visited Doria” and “Doria and Meghan haven’t seen each other in weeks.” But I’ve been wondering this whole time if Meghan actually left Archie in Doria’s charge when Meghan went to London, and I wonder if Doria is isolating with Meghan, Harry and Archie. It would explain the lack of photos of Doria, wouldn’t it? Because you know they’ve staked out Doria’s house, even in a quarantine.