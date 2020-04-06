Theory: Doria Ragland is probably isolating with the Sussexes in LA somewhere?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in California for several weeks now. I personally believe that they probably arrived in LA soon after Commonwealth Day, which was March 9th. That was their final event in London, and Meghan reportedly left the country that evening. My theory is that she returned to Canada, got Archie, packed up their sh-t and moved to LA within one week at most. Maybe Harry – who spent an additional few days in London – flew to Canada first, or maybe he went directly to LA. I don’t know. What I do know is that Meghan and Harry got to LA before all of the travel bans and stay-at-home orders. So excuse me if I do not believe that Meghan hasn’t seen her mother Doria all this time?
Meghan has not seen her beloved mum Doria since returning to Los Angeles – despite living just ten miles away. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have been self-isolating after quitting Vancouver Island, and have been advised not to socialise with the 63-year-old former social worker during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sun on Sunday can also reveal that even though 38-year-old Meghan was the driving force behind the couple’s return to Hollywood, she has no plans to return to acting. Instead, as she and Harry househunt for a permanent home — and are currently social distancing in a secluded mansion in a private gated community — she hopes to focus on her philanthropic causes while she is prevented from seeing her mum.
Tonight a source said: “Meghan is absolutely heartbroken. After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus. They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same. Meghan has been using her time in isolation to plan her future and has been exploring various good causes she could align herself with. She has also had a big conference call with her agents and told them that at the moment she doesn’t wish to be considered for any acting roles. Those days are gone.”
Personally, I think the Sun’s motivations for writing this kind of story are more interesting than the story itself. I think the background for their reasoning is probably quite fascinating (and gross) – I’d be willing to bet that several British tabloids (The Sun and the Daily Mail among them) have paid people to stake out Doria Ragland’s LA home. If they had recent photos of Doria, they would have published them too. Because they don’t have recent photos of Doria, I suspect the Sun just surmised that “Meghan hasn’t visited Doria” and “Doria and Meghan haven’t seen each other in weeks.” But I’ve been wondering this whole time if Meghan actually left Archie in Doria’s charge when Meghan went to London, and I wonder if Doria is isolating with Meghan, Harry and Archie. It would explain the lack of photos of Doria, wouldn’t it? Because you know they’ve staked out Doria’s house, even in a quarantine.
That would be so risky! I hope they are isolating separately and then see each other when it’s safe to. It’s really ridiculous that the story is being framed by the Sun/DM as “she won’t see her mother, what a bad daughter!” and not “she won’t endanger her mother, what a caring human.”
What’s so risky about self isolating with other known family members? If there were any concerns they likely could have all been tested before becoming a multigenerational household. They tested entire NBA teams I have no doubt they could have gone this route if they wanted.
I wouldn’t be surprised if M&H had Doria move into their temp. digs with Archie while they went to London (isn’t it supposed to be one of Mike Hess’ places? He’s married to Meg’s bf Misha). I would go further and guess Meg isolated for a week to 10 days before flying into LA to join (so as to make sure), and Harry followed (flying straight into LA, isolating in a guest house (I assume would be) on the property). I doubt they’d do anything that could put Archie or Doria at risk.
Again, all conjecture on my part…but it wouldn’t surprise me if this happened.
That’s risky because children can be healthy carrier , and pass on the virus without showing any symptom. It has been argued that one of the reason Italy ( and also Spain) is so severely touched is because of frequent mutligenerational households, or at least very frequent visits between old people and their children and grandchildren . The authorities ( here in Europe) advised to avoid any contact between children and grandparents ( aka not having grandparents provide childcare, no visits …) Children here haven’t seen their grandparents for a months or more when they saw them every week. People sometimes greet elderly family members through windows to keep them safe.
Of course i suspect Meghan and Harry they do have access to tests … unlike common people.
my mom is isolating with us, she is so helpful and we are all staying home except for the necessities every few weeks. I would rather her be with us if she gets sick so we can help than across the city. Shrug.
In my dream they have a giant house and a guest house for doria
Please Sussex theorists explain: I understand why they’d want to live in LA but then why first relocate to Canada and leave 2 months later? I still don’t understand this.
Doesn’t it just make them seem like they’re indecisive and don’t know what they’re doing? Or did something happen in Canada that made them say f— this, we’re going to LA?
Who cares why?
It’s possible they just saw the writing on the wall regarding CoVid-19 and wanted to be in the States close to Doria or even with her for the duration.
Yes. I hope they are all together and looking after each other.
I think they went to Canada because they wanted to spend time in that part of Canada. I don’t think there was a business reason for it, I think they wanted some quiet family time in a relatively secluded area and they got it. Also, at the time, they still wanted to work for the Queen on a PT basis and they prob figured a commonwealth country made more sense because of that.
I didn’t think staying there (in British Columbia) was ever their long term plan. It seems to me like they went there for some downtime before planning their next steps.
well Meghan, Harry, Archie are not citizens of Canada. My theory is they were renting there, came to LA during the crisis to be with Meghan’s mother in Meghan’s country and have not returned to Canada since because as we can see the pandemic isn’t showing signs of stopping any time soon. I don’t know why, but I have this feeling they will buy a place in Canada and stay there several times in the year like the Jolie-Pitts used to in France.
It’s to my understanding that locating to Canada was probably part of Plan A where they would’ve been allowed to be part time working royals. They aren’t working royals, no longer represent the Commonwealth and neither are citizens so they couldn’t stay. Also, they NEVER specified Canada as where they’d permanently stay. They ALWAYS said “North America”. That includes Canada AND the US.
I think their plan was to make Canada their home base but because of COVID19 they relocated to CA to be with Doria. Doria and Meghan are extremely close; she wants to be with her family during this time.
This is very likely it. Also, there could have been an issue with Doria’s visa in Canada, depending on how long she was there for before all this started. It was probably much more straightforward to go to a country where 3/4 of the family are citizens and Harry wouldn’t have a problem and where private doctors/ clinics were plenty (Los Angeles has tons of private medical facilities for plastic surgery recovery, etc.)
I never got the impression that Canada was permanent. I think they just went there as a stop-gap when they were planning what they were going to do late last year and when Sussexit was being finalised this year. They were there for almost 5 months. As soon as they finished their Royal duties they headed straight for LA. If they had been in LA for the past few months the British press would have been in even more of a frenzy (which is hard to imagine, but they would have managed it) Canada is also a Commonwealth country and Meghan has closed ties to there as well.
I think they first went to Canada because they planned to stay there originally.
The Queen took away their Commonwealth appointments, so the plans changed. If the Queen had let them stay Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors, I think they would have stayed in Canada.
That’s possible.
Also, weren’t they staying at the home of a friend? Possibly that friend said “come stay here until you figure out where you want to be.”
This is what I think too. It would have been a PR nightmare for them to jump straight to “Hollywood”. It was to soften the blow of leaving that they could say, “we’re in a Commonwealth country still!” Once royal appointments were gone, they had no reason to stay.
Plus, if I had the opportunity to visit a seaside Canadian island for a few months, I’d jump on the chance. It looked like a beautiful place to visit.
What Nikki said, 100%. It was a transition plan to soften the narrative, easing into the inevitable LA move. Which is fine. Makes much more sense for what they wanted to live in LA over Vancouver Island.
You’re making too much of a muchness out of this. They went to Canada because Meghan knows Canada. They were in one of the most scenic and tranquil places in the country. They needed a break from their horrible experience back in the UK. That’s all.
They were in Canada since November, so not just 2 months. None of the three of them are canadian citizens, they can’t just stay there forever. It was meant to be a vacation that got extended when sussexit got accelerated and they were told they couldn’t be part time royals. So they stayed in Canada while they made their moving plans. Then coronavirus happened and all countries were telling their citizens to come home, now, before travel bans. Come home and shelter in place, at home, where you are a citizen who can more easily get access to medical care if you need it, and so you’re not taking up the resources of the place you’re visiting. So since Meghan and Archie are both American citizens, and since the plan was to move to America and base their work out of America eventually, likely sometime in April or May, they moved earlier. Because that’s what the governments were telling their citizens to do: come home and shelter in place. Don’t get stranded in a country where you’re not a citizen and might end up with immigration/over staying your visa issues. Come home to where your doctors and hospitals are.
Were they really planning on living in Canada or even staying the extra 2 months that they did. They were in that vacation house in Vancouver and they were going to go for a Christmas holiday that they announced at the last minute to the family. Then Harry emailed his family to tell them the plans to go part time and when they pushed back they dropped the website. When they didn’t get what they wanted they had to stay longer in Canada.
I imagine Doria has been with them the entire time — in Canada while they were in the UK for Commonwealth Day, and made the move down to LA with them. I reckon Doria has been doing a lot of Archie childcare. The Sussexes are so tight with Doria, I can’t imagine they’d isolate without her.
It’s risky to have grandparents caring for children, because they can be healthy carrier. So i hope they stayed away from Doria. even if it’s very hard ( that’s what families are doing in Europe to keep older people safe).
I completely agree about Doria being on Vancouver Island with Archie while Meghan & Harry returned to London for their final Royal tour and now she’s with them in L.A. Makes complete sense.
I don’t think they meant to permanently settle in Canada. Their statement said North America. I think they picked Vancouver Island for their initial holiday way back in November because it’s beautiful & isolated. When The Sun leaked the news that they wished to be working Royals, things rapidly changed and it became a temporary home base. None of them are Canadian. Now that they are free, they can live where they want. L.A. makes sense because it’s Meghan’s home town AND I’ve heard that it has its own system for celebs to move around without anyone’s knowledge which will work as well.
I hope so! That would be lovely for her to have so much time with her grandson.
I disagree Doria is living in LA with Harry and Meghan. I think she is at home. It’s easy getting rid of nosy photographers during COVID-19. One phone call reporting unknown person or persons hanging outside your house instead of self isolating is all it would take.
Eva the question of Why Canada has been explained endlessly. Non citizens. Visas. Borders are closing. Return home.
Indecisive must be the new word of the day.
Side note: I just think Doria is so lovely and classy and inspirational. Do you know she received a Master’s only a few years ago? She’s a yogi, and Meghan needs to get her to share her hair routine.
The woman oozes class, dignity and inner light doesn’t she!
Where is Carole Middleton?
Now I would be interested in that information.
I’m buying this rabid Royal Rota BS about as much as I’m going to believe they have a ‘source’ that knows what social media activity Meghan does on a daily basis. Once again, I believe the Sussexes’ own statement, that no sources speak for them. And, I agree with other commenters above —— Doria rocks!
Archie with a real grandmother who is caring and attentive, and not used as a prop for the Corgi lover in the UK. Fortunate family, they’re together.