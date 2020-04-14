“Florida’s governor declared the WWE to be an essential service” links
  • April 14, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the WWE an “essential service.” LOL. [JustJared]
Disney is going to remake the sexiest cartoon of my childhood, Robin Hood. I don’t know how to feel! Will they make the foxes less sexy? [LaineyGossip]
Should we watch Belgravia? [Tom & Lorenzo]
What is Robert Downey Jr.’s best film role? I disagree with this post! [Pajiba]
Brandi Glanville was drunk on Cameo. [Dlisted]
Sex education is going online & it’s kind of great? [Jezebel]
Gay bars are struggling in the pandemic too. [Towleroad]
Joel McHale should host 90 Day Fiance reunions? [Starcasm]
Kourtney Kardashian’s vintage Roberto Cavalli. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Florida’s governor declared the WWE to be an essential service” links”

  1. me49 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Vince McMahon’s wife was part of the trump administration. Vince and trump are “friends” so I’m sure a “ favor” happened.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    I’m just going to say that the SkinnyTaste bagel recipe linked above is awesome and everyone should make it. I use that same basic recipe for mini pizza, garlic knots, etc. If you have self-rising flour its just a 1:1 ratio with the 0% greek yogurt. The bagels don’t taste quite the same as a traditional bagel, but its a pretty good and easy recreation.

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Heart and Souls is a great movie! Young RDJ is wonderful in it, as he is in Chances Are and Chaplin.

    Reply
  4. Lady D says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    One too many hits to the head.

    Reply
  5. G says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Florida .. thats it . thats my sentence fU**ING florida

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Hearts and Souls was just fantastic. It was a film that had you rooting for everyone to find their place and peace in the worlds they should be in.

    When Robert and Kyra were able to hug one another, oh, the waterworks still come on.

    It is just a great film that you can watch with anyone of any age and just fill comfort.

    I would love for Downey to do another film like this.

    Reply
  7. LolaB says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Why was that fox so hot as Robin Hood? I remember seeing that as a kid and thinking, “Oh, hello…”

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment