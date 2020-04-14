“Florida’s governor declared the WWE to be an essential service” links

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the WWE an “essential service.” LOL. [JustJared]
Disney is going to remake the sexiest cartoon of my childhood, Robin Hood. I don’t know how to feel! Will they make the foxes less sexy? [LaineyGossip]
Should we watch Belgravia? [Tom & Lorenzo]
What is Robert Downey Jr.’s best film role? I disagree with this post! [Pajiba]
Brandi Glanville was drunk on Cameo. [Dlisted]
Sex education is going online & it’s kind of great? [Jezebel]
Gay bars are struggling in the pandemic too. [Towleroad]
Joel McHale should host 90 Day Fiance reunions? [Starcasm]
Kourtney Kardashian’s vintage Roberto Cavalli. [RCFA]
Vince McMahon’s wife was part of the trump administration. Vince and trump are “friends” so I’m sure a “ favor” happened.
I’m just going to say that the SkinnyTaste bagel recipe linked above is awesome and everyone should make it. I use that same basic recipe for mini pizza, garlic knots, etc. If you have self-rising flour its just a 1:1 ratio with the 0% greek yogurt. The bagels don’t taste quite the same as a traditional bagel, but its a pretty good and easy recreation.
Heart and Souls is a great movie! Young RDJ is wonderful in it, as he is in Chances Are and Chaplin.
One too many hits to the head.
Florida .. thats it . thats my sentence fU**ING florida
Hearts and Souls was just fantastic. It was a film that had you rooting for everyone to find their place and peace in the worlds they should be in.
When Robert and Kyra were able to hug one another, oh, the waterworks still come on.
It is just a great film that you can watch with anyone of any age and just fill comfort.
I would love for Downey to do another film like this.
Why was that fox so hot as Robin Hood? I remember seeing that as a kid and thinking, “Oh, hello…”