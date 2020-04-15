Michael Buble’s wife Luisana hits back at claims that Michael is abusive

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato have been together for more than a decade. They started dating in 2009, I think, and they married in 2011. They have three kids together (one of whom battled cancer for a while). Luisana is Argentinian, Michael is Canadian. The only real gossip (that I’ve heard) about them is that their marriage was understably under some strain when their child was battling cancer. But other than that, I don’t feel like people are really paying close attention to them. Except for this week. A few days ago, Michael posted this Instagram Live thing with Luisana and just judge for yourself:
Michael Bublé is currently under fire due to a recent IG live in which he forcefully grabbed his wife Luisana Lopilato after she talked over him.
Similar clips from the past have surfaced, and the actress has put out a statement denying the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MGtPJfx42o
— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 12, 2020
Yeah, it made me uncomfortable. The way he jabs her with his elbow, the way she apologizes immediately and then he grabs her arm and pulls her closer. I’m not saying that this alone is abusive, but it totally made me uncomfortable and like he’s a complete a–hole as a husband. Well, the video went viral and Luisana took it upon herself to defend Michael and say that he’s not abusive.
After Bublé fans expressed their disappointment in his behavior, Lopilato reassured them everything was fine in their 9-year marriage.
“It is incredible how some human beings are!!” she wrote in Spanish via Instagram on Sunday, April 12. “While we cross this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to live to bring them a little joy, entertainment, and we have to bear to listen and see what malicious people publish who come out to talk about anything and without knowing anything about our family.”
The Chiquititas actress told fans not to believe any negative stories they might see about her relationship. “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers. [These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don’t allow it either … The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”
According to Hello magazine, some fans even urged Lopilato to leave her husband after the shocking behavior he displayed on the livestream. “Thank you for worrying,” the South American model reportedly said in a video addressing the scenario. “It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer [from abuse].”
I find this whole thing odd. It honestly feels like Michael barked at her until she defended him when really he should have just issued an apology himself and said “yeah, I can see how that looked bad, that wasn’t really what happened, I’m sorry, I would never.” And don’t blame other people for simply watching a video on social media and commenting about how the body language is completely WRONG. Yikes.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It doesn’t look abusive to me at all, and I know I’m going to be yelled at for sure.
I agree! It looks kind of playful.
Yes, that’s what I wanted to write!
That video was uncomfortable to watch. His jerky movements, elbowing and grabbing her. He seems like an aggressive man. If he’s comfortable doing this on camera, imagine what he’s like behind closed doors. He should have been the one publicly acknowledging this mess. I understand having a child with cancer is extremely stressful on a family and marriage, but this is something else. I hope the kids are okay too.
I really don’t know. Watching it (I didn’t use sound, can’t find headphones lol) but there didn’t seem to be any surprise or fear or anything in her expression? Not that that’s a guaranteed sign of anything – and it still WAS strange. But it almost looked rehearsed? Like almost weirdly choreographed, but it could be beacuse I’m missing a big chunk of context by not listening to the vid.
It’s definitely somewhat uncomfortable though. Maybe they’re both really handsy people? I honestly have never heard anything negative about Buble (and I’m Canadian) but I’m also not a fan of his music ( I get that he’s talented, just not my style) so I don’t follow him closely. My gram is someone who’s always poking or swatting at people when she’s talking to them. Drives my mother nuts, but it’s never done TO BE aggressive. Still rude, but never out of anger or anything. So that does kind of skew my perception, maybe.
If he’s abusive towards her, I really hope she gets help for her sake and the kids. I also do appreciate that the public IS looking out for things like this, but I’m not sure putting them on blast would be beneficial if he IS abusive. I think it’d probably just make him angrier, wouldn’t it?
I agree, uncomfortable is the right word. He seemed kind of surprised to me, like he only meant to nudge her.. and she seemed surprised that he did it also. I was also trying to gauge her face afterwards and couldnt really tell how she was feeling. Definitely a bad video.