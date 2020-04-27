Lizzo: ‘We get addicted to seeing ourselves’ wearing makeup instead of natural

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday we talked about Rita Wilson’s thoughts on makeup, which was that she doesn’t like to wear it at home but has a “live and let live” approach to it. (I was surprised how popular that story was!) She wasn’t telling other women not to wear it, she was wondering out loud what it would be like if no one wore makeup and speculated that it would level the beauty field, essentially. Rita was talking to People Magazine for their most beautiful issue, and they also got some quotes from Lizzo on makeup and self image. Lizzo’s cause is body image and body positivity, so it’s nice to hear from her on different but related subject. I don’t agree with her take, but let’s get to that after her quotes.

For [Lizzo], 31, the alone time at home has meant a break from her super fast-paced routine — and usual glam sessions. If there’s a silver lining to being in quarantine, “I think it’s cool that we get the opportunity to turn off,” says the singer. “My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my ‘fro out and walk around naked in my own garden.”

She continues, “I think I’ve been in makeup every single day of my life for the last six months. We get addicted to seeing ourselves really dolled up. I had a few days off in Brazil back in February where I wasn’t in makeup and I remember being like, ‘Yo why am I so ugly to myself right now?…

“It’s because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour. I never thought that would happen because I’m such an earthy bitch, I can go days without makeup!’” And for that reason, she’s pleased with all the bare faces she’s seeing right now, including her own.

“What’s been really cool is seeing all of these people who are in glam every single day, not in glam every single day. I think that’s f—ing sick!”

“I’ve been cooking, which is exciting and I cook for one. It’s just me up in here and I love being able to meditate. And I’ve been taking f—ing baths! This is the first time I ever had a bathtub in my house that I can actually fit in and I’ve been using that [thing].”

[From People]

It has been nice to see people without makeup, but how is makeup an addiction? It’s a preference and we get “accustomed” to it, not addicted! You know my stance on makeup, I put it on most mornings even when I’m at home. Of course I’m not going out much now but I have so many video conferences that I may as well wear it. I also prefer the way I look with makeup, but I don’t think of it as an addiction at all. In fact this never occurred to me until now. Sugar and caffeine are addictions, makeup is a habit and preference. I’m defensive about this because I’m not about to stop wearing makeup at this point. We shouldn’t pressure anyone to wear makeup, just as we shouldn’t try to make them feel bad about preferring to wear it. She’s not doing that here though.

Also I hear her on cooking more (I’ve also been baking) and taking more baths. My water bill has been up so I’m trying to cut it down.

Lizzo did a whole half hour meditation with crystals and her flute on Instagram! I appreciate that she didn’t just do an Insta story either. I might actually try to do this.