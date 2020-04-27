Jeff Goldblum asked uncomfortable questions during his ‘Drag Race’ appearance

During the lockdown, it feels like some of the most random celebrities are trending on Twitter for the oddest reasons. Like, people will dig up some old clip and re-amplify it like it’s new and then try to say that so-and-so is “canceled.” It’s bizarre. But on Friday night, Jeff Goldblum was trending for a real reason: he appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. He wept over a lip sync to Katy Perry and he also asked some weird or uncomfortable questions about tucks and why an Iranian-Canadian queen wore a sparkly hijab.
Jeff Goldblum, known for his iconic role in the “Jurrasic Park” franchise, is facing social media backlash over comments he made to a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Goldblum, who appeared as a Season 12 guest judge on the wildly popular show with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s” Rachel Bloom, came under fire when he asked if the Islamic religion was “anti-homosexuality” and “anti-woman.”
His comments came during a “Stars and Stripes” themed runway walk, when Jackie Cox, whose non-drag name is Darius Rose, wore a red and white striped caftan and a blue hijab with silver stars. Cox, who is Iranian-Canadian, strutted the runway saying, “You can be Middle Eastern, you can be Muslim and you can still be American.”
Goldblum asked Cox if she was religious, and she said that she was not. “To be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country,” Cox explained. That’s when Goldblum asked about the Islamic religion and how it treats people who identify as LGBTQ. “Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid,” the actor said.
The comment instantly sparked a backlash from fans, some of whom insisted that Islam is not the only religion that persecutes women and the LGBTQ community. Calling it a “complex issue,” Cox said that she also has misgivings about the way people who identify as LGBTQ are treated in the Middle East. A recent study done by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 52% of American Muslims agreed that “society should approve of homosexuality.”
I’m including the clip below… personally, I don’t think this was the moment for a larger conversation about how one particular religion deals with homosexuality, drag and women’s issues. It feels especially like a set-up because Jackie Cox was just doing the stars-and-stripes theme and… yeah, it feels like Goldblum couldn’t wrap his mind around the idea of a patriotic hijab. Christianity has had significant issues with all of this as well.
Ummmmmmmmm….. Jeff Goldblum wyd pic.twitter.com/dQndTH65VR
— Ira Madison III (@ira) April 25, 2020
Personally, I think the tuck question was a lot worse??
Jeff Goldblum being confused by tucking. That’s it, that’s the tweet. 😂@thegigigoode #DragRace pic.twitter.com/GuU2fEUmL1
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 25, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Both questions clearly made the contestants uncomfortable. Gigi Goode’s face when he asked about tucking was….horrified. Normally the contestants would toss back a joke-Trinity was especially good about that-but I didn’t care for the way he was saying the comments.
I was excited for his appearance but I came out of it grossed out by the way he spoke to the contestants. I didn’t enjoy him in the debate challenge either.
Was it awkward? Sure. Was it in a political episode? Yes, so I can understand why they kept it in. Have they raised the issue before about Christianity? Yes, the queens have often talked about coming from a strict Christian background and the difficulties it can bring. An example is Dusty Ray Bottom talking about being sent to conversion camp.
I’m probably one of the few, but Jeff Goldbloom gives me the creeps. There’s something so slick and calculated about him – I just don’t get good vibes, and never have.
Religion is a tricky ground. We’ve gotten used to debating Christianity and attacking Islam and there is so much difference in the way those religions have been criticized. Being raised in Christian society helped me see how hypocritical it was. And I see Church as a vile Firm. However, I do think it is important to raise the questions about women’s position in ANY religion, as most are (Christianity too) still undermining women and our rights. I don’t see one of them as a problem – I see all of them. But, that’s just me. I don’t judge people who have beliefs – I think faith can be a wonderful friend in life, however, when it’s about rights, politics and norms that are 2000 years old we need to discuss the politics behind all of them now. Spirituality is a different thing to me.
Abrahamic religions are deeply rooted in misogyny. But it really wasn’t the right time for this type of discussion. Yikes.