Queen Letizia & King Felipe finally leave their palace, but still wear gloves & masks

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been in lockdown, like everybody else in Spain. Spain’s stay-at-home orders were some of the strictest in Europe, and I saw a thing about how the Spanish government wouldn’t even allow children to go outside whatsoever during the lockdown. No walks, no playgrounds, no fresh air (well, only if the family has a balcony or backyard, which few people have). The only people outside are the one walking their dogs in Spain. That just got lifted this week – children are finally getting to play outside.

After about six weeks of strict lockdown, some of the other restrictions are being loosened at a glacial pace, which is how it should be in a pandemic. Spain’s strict lockdown “worked” in the sense that they really did flatten the curve and everybody did what they were supposed to do. Does it follow that everything needs to go back to pre-pandemic style? Of course not. That’s what I’m getting from these photos too – Letizia and Felipe had been locked down in one of their palaces, only conducting meetings by phone or video-conference for weeks and weeks. But they finally did an actual, real, physical “event” yesterday in Madrid. They visited some emergency facilities and made sure to be photographed wearing gloves and masks. They also practiced social distancing. That’s how it should be – the curve only stays flat if we still take these precautions and things only open up gradually.

A few notes and questions… is it just me or do both Felipe and Letizia’s masks look slightly too big? It annoys me when a mask isn’t flush to the face – I feel like the germs and viruses are clever enough to sneak through the side door, you know? That being said, I’m jealous of those cool looking black gloves. I went to the grocery store over the weekend, and I obviously wore a mask (one made for me by CB’s mom!!), but I’ve become HYPER-aware of what I’m touching with my bare hands while I’m out. I’m not saying I’m going to start wearing gloves everywhere, but I definitely don’t judge the people who are wearing gloves. Last thing: it’s the Seven Week Itch, right? Most Western countries have been in lockdown for about seven weeks and we’re all getting itchy to go outside and have things “go back to normal.”