“Rep. Justin Amash might launch a Libertarian bid for president” links
  • April 29, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash – an anti-Trump Republican turned Independent – wants to launch an Libertarian presidential run. Who would he hurt & who would he help? [Towleroad]
What does Tyra Banks eat in a day? [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Irrfan Khan. He was one of the most beloved Bollywood actors out there and he passed away at the age of 53. [Just Jared]
AMC movie theaters are being gigantic a–holes. [LaineyGossip]
Rob Lowe spilled some tea about Tom Cruise. [Dlisted]
Oh, some of these spring dresses are cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tucker Carlson is still trying to kill people. [Pajiba]
Are we all having pandemic nightmares? [Jezebel]
Kylie Jenner did a Tik Tok. [The Blemish]
Mario Lopez & Conan O’Brien joked around. [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Rep. Justin Amash might launch a Libertarian bid for president” links”

  1. Anonymouse says:
    April 29, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Sit down, Justin

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    April 29, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    News of Irrfan Khan’s death today hit me with the feels. I just adored his work.

    And the tea from Rob ain’t new. He wrote about this in his 1st biography. And for such a douche Lowe is, that was a very good book.

    Reply
  3. Sara H says:
    April 29, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Cinema lost a giant today.

    RIP Irfan Khan.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    April 29, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Rest in Peace, Irrfan Khan.

    Reply
  5. SaraR. says:
    April 29, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    So sad about Irrfan Khan. What a wonderful actor he was.

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    April 29, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    Justin Amash… providing more evidence for the theory that all Justin’s suck. See Timberlake, Theroux, and Bieber.

    Trudeau was thankfully spared. But I think my thesis is pretty much proven.

    Reply
  7. Joanna says:
    April 29, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    OH GOD

    Reply
  8. ravynrobyn says:
    April 29, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    I’m SO sad about Irrfan Kahn. I was praying he would survive that g-d cancer and his colon infection. His 95 yo mother passed away four days before he did. He had to attend her funeral by video. Heartbreaking.

    He had such an incredible stillness on screen, along with warm kind eyes, a sly smile and that melodious voice.

    I JUST saw him in the 2010 HBO show “In Treatment” as a patient. He was brilliant. My two favorite movies of his are “The Luncbox” & “The Namesake”. Even if I didn’t like one of his movies, I always loved him.

    His messages to his fans after his diagnosis were positive, empowering, kind and full of hope and love.

    RIP sweet Prince, you are sorely missed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment