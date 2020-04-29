“Rep. Justin Amash might launch a Libertarian bid for president” links

Rep. Justin Amash – an anti-Trump Republican turned Independent – wants to launch an Libertarian presidential run. Who would he hurt & who would he help? [Towleroad]
What does Tyra Banks eat in a day? [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Irrfan Khan. He was one of the most beloved Bollywood actors out there and he passed away at the age of 53. [Just Jared]
AMC movie theaters are being gigantic a–holes. [LaineyGossip]
Rob Lowe spilled some tea about Tom Cruise. [Dlisted]
Oh, some of these spring dresses are cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tucker Carlson is still trying to kill people. [Pajiba]
Are we all having pandemic nightmares? [Jezebel]
Kylie Jenner did a Tik Tok. [The Blemish]
Mario Lopez & Conan O’Brien joked around. [Seriously OMG]
Sit down, Justin
+1
No way. Stand up, Justin, and split that Republican vote!
News of Irrfan Khan’s death today hit me with the feels. I just adored his work.
And the tea from Rob ain’t new. He wrote about this in his 1st biography. And for such a douche Lowe is, that was a very good book.
Cinema lost a giant today.
RIP Irfan Khan.
Rest in Peace, Irrfan Khan.
So sad about Irrfan Khan. What a wonderful actor he was.
Justin Amash… providing more evidence for the theory that all Justin’s suck. See Timberlake, Theroux, and Bieber.
Trudeau was thankfully spared. But I think my thesis is pretty much proven.
OH GOD
I’m SO sad about Irrfan Kahn. I was praying he would survive that g-d cancer and his colon infection. His 95 yo mother passed away four days before he did. He had to attend her funeral by video. Heartbreaking.
He had such an incredible stillness on screen, along with warm kind eyes, a sly smile and that melodious voice.
I JUST saw him in the 2010 HBO show “In Treatment” as a patient. He was brilliant. My two favorite movies of his are “The Luncbox” & “The Namesake”. Even if I didn’t like one of his movies, I always loved him.
His messages to his fans after his diagnosis were positive, empowering, kind and full of hope and love.
RIP sweet Prince, you are sorely missed.