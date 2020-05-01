Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy has been emotional & she’s craving everything-bagels

Gigi Hadid appeared – via video-conference – on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. The news of Gigi’s pregnancy “leaked” this week and Gigi is still acting like she had no idea how that happened. I mean… Yolanda Foster did it, correct? It was clearly leaked by someone in the family, and I suspect Gigi’s mother. But whatever, it’s not actually that important, I’m just slightly annoyed that Gigi doesn’t get that “the call came from inside the house.” Gigi chatted with Fallon about pregnancy cravings and how the Cake Boss worked during quarantine:

Gigi Hadid is officially going to be a mom! The supermodel, 25, confirmed that she’s expecting a child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in a sneak peek of Thursday night’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon, “Obviously, we wish they could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

Reflecting on her current situation as she continues to practice social distancing from home, Hadid said her pregnancy is a “nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day.” Hadid also opened up about her first pregnancy craving, explaining to Fallon that she has been eating everything bagels with cream cheese so much lately that her family ordered her a birthday cake shaped like the food for her recent 25th birthday.

“In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day, so I was so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel,” she gushed. The cake was made by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro’s bakery and featured marbled layers and featured her “favorite” chocolate chip buttercream frosting, Hadid said, explaining that she’s been a fan of the TLC show for some time.

“I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just like quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake,” she revealed. “I couldn’t stop crying. I was just so happy; Honored that he would make my cake during quarantine.”