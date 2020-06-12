Disneyland plans to reopen on July 17th, pending approval

As a resident, I feel qualified to say that California is a mess right now. We were so on top of everything, especially pandemic precautions, and then, somehow, the right hand lost sight of the left and who knows what’s going on currently. The local dog park opened recently, which was a huge cause of celebration at Hecate Temple, but absolutely no one is observing social distancing or mask rules so we still can’t go. The people parks remain closed, but only the equipment so everyone is crowding the green space surrounding the taped off equipment. The beaches are bedlam as people try to figure out what’s allowed and not allowed. I’m needed as a caregiver very soon and am trying to get tested, which is supposedly available and free for everyone, but I have been turned down at four different places because I don’t qualify. So I’m presently self-isolating solely so I can break quarantine to travel. Like I said, it’s not quite the well-oiled machine Gov Newsom was bragging about. However, all hell is about to break loose because Disneyland is set to open next month. But it won’t be business as usual, you’ll need a reservation and a whole lot of patience.

Disneyland is ready to bring back the magic! After a months-long closure due to coronavirus concerns, Disney announced on Wednesday that it plans to reopen its California-based theme parks — Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park — on July 17, pending approval from state and local government. The parks’ surrounding Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9, according to a press release from the company. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is slated to reopen on July 23. As theme park capacity will be limited to comply with social distancing guidelines, Disney plans on introducing a reservation system that will require all guests, including annual passholders, to reserve their park entry in advance. At this time, the company has placed a temporary pause on new ticket sales and the purchase and renewal of annual passes. “We are purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach,” Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. “While certain aspects of your visit may change, I assure you the quality of our storytelling, magic of our experiences and the caliber of our cast members has not,” D’Amaro wrote. “I know this has been a difficult year due to the impacts of COVID-19, but I can’t help but feel a great sense of hope and optimism. And like many of you, I look forward to hearing the laughter and seeing the joy of families making memories together… and I can’t wait to see you when the magic returns to all of our parks and resorts.”

COVID case numbers have spiked since stages 1 and 2 of reopening Cailifornia have gone into effect. We’re already being warned about reclosing that state. So their July dates really are soft targets. However, since Newsom excepted Disneyland from state closures initially, I doubt they will be denied their proposal to reopen. And Anaheim is in Orange County, which is more conservative than Los Angeles County, so they will likely approve as well, especially considering the tourism dollars Disneyland generates. In addition to limiting the number of guests at the parks, they have suspended the fireworks, shows, parades and character meets, all of which makes sense as it would be virtually impossible to negotiate social distancing in those situations. I understand this. The park has to open eventually and most of the state thinks they will be reopened in mid-July. So they’re floating the changes now to prepare people. One thing Disney is proficient at is controlling their population and keeping them moving. When they open, they will have thought out how to do it thoroughly. That isn’t to say that I think it will be totally safe nor do I think Disney will only have our best interest in mind, their bottom line is pretty important to them, but of all the companies looking at reopening, I believe Disney can avoid mayhem better than most. What I can’t figure out is how people will wait in line for rides, especially since I heard they are suspending Fast-Pass. They may have virtual lines like Disneyworld is planning.

On the other hand, a much-less-populated Disneyland would be a dream come true. I’m not willing to risk COVID or spend whatever astronomical price it would cost me to experience it, but wandering down Main Street without interference? Strolling through the castle lagoon and being able to fully take it in? Walking on to a ride within twenty minutes of queuing for it? Oh my gawd, it’s my Mouse-Themed fantasy!