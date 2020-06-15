Nickelodeon included Spongebob on their LGBTQ+ tweet, does that mean he’s gay?

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

Nickelodeon started a controversy over the weekend when they made the tweet above, including Spongebob on their LGBT characters list. The other characters are well known, Korra on The Legend of Korra, an Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel is bisexual and Michael D. Cohen is a transgender man who plays Schwoz Schwartz on Henry Danger. What about Spongebob though, is he gay, bi or just an ally? Nickelodeon could have put Squidward on there and no one would have blinked, but they chose Spongebob instead, limited comments to people they follow and caused a huge controversy.

TMZ declared Spongebob gay, but so many people on Twitter pointed out that Spongebob’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg (he passed away in 2018) has said that Spongebob is asexual. While some LGBTQ orgs consider asexual people part of the community, others do not. Nickelodeon might have just included Spongebob as an ally. Either way Nickelodeon is trolling and people had fun with it.

Everyone remembered when Spongebob married Sandy and of course he’s super close with Patrick:

