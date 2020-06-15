Nickelodeon included Spongebob on their LGBTQ+ tweet, does that mean he’s gay?
Nickelodeon started a controversy over the weekend when they made the tweet above, including Spongebob on their LGBT characters list. The other characters are well known, Korra on The Legend of Korra, an Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel is bisexual and Michael D. Cohen is a transgender man who plays Schwoz Schwartz on Henry Danger. What about Spongebob though, is he gay, bi or just an ally? Nickelodeon could have put Squidward on there and no one would have blinked, but they chose Spongebob instead, limited comments to people they follow and caused a huge controversy.

TMZ declared Spongebob gay, but so many people on Twitter pointed out that Spongebob’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg (he passed away in 2018) has said that Spongebob is asexual. While some LGBTQ orgs consider asexual people part of the community, others do not. Nickelodeon might have just included Spongebob as an ally. Either way Nickelodeon is trolling and people had fun with it.

Everyone remembered when Spongebob married Sandy and of course he’s super close with Patrick:

This is hilarious. The end made me laugh so hard!

6 Responses to “Nickelodeon included Spongebob on their LGBTQ+ tweet, does that mean he’s gay?”

  1. Lucy says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:10 am

    “I’m ugly and I’m proud” LOL, that’s one of my fave episodes.

  2. Tiffany says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:10 am

    This isn’t new with Spongebob. I don’t know it you all remember but a few years ago there was a children’s book written that was based on an episode of Spongebob celebrating Valentine’s Day with Patrick.

    Spongebob being Spongebob went all out for his friend on that day. Now, as an a adult with sense, I saw it as it is okay for you to spend and celebrate that day with family and/or friends. Valentine’s Day is just about being with a romantic partner.

    But other people did not, some clutched their pearls and here were are.

  3. Adrianna says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Yes, he’s gay.

  4. Milkweed🦋 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Great!🌈

  5. Some chick says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Spongebob is definitely queer. He has had boyfriends and girlfriends. He lives in a pineapple under the sea and runs around in his tighty whities. It’s a spectrum anyway – look up the Kinsey Scale.

