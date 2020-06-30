Barack Obama rage-texts about politics until 2 am, then rage-Pelotons at 8 am

The New York Times did a lengthy piece about Barack Obama this week. I thought, at first, it was just going to be a hype piece about how the former president is getting amped up to campaign for Joe Biden. But it’s about a lot more than that, and it was a lot shadier than I was expecting. The Times goes through Obama’s history with Donald Trump, his opinions on his successor, Obama’s qualms about what to say and when about how awful Trump is, and how Obama doesn’t want to overshadow Biden in any way. You can read the full Times piece here. There were several excerpts I wanted to highlight:
Obama knows he lives in Trump’s head: “There is no model for my kind of post-presidency,” he told the aide. “I’m clearly renting space inside the guy’s head.” The stakes of that re-engagement were always going to be high. Mr. Obama is nothing if not protective of his legacy, especially in the face of Mr. Trump’s many attacks. Yet interviews with more than 50 people in the former president’s orbit portray a conflicted combatant, trying to balance deep anger at his successor with an instinct to refrain from a brawl that he fears may dent his popularity and challenge his place in history.
Obama’s summer plans: Mr. Obama’s head appears to be somewhere in the middle. He is not planning to scrap his summer Vineyard vacation and is still anguishing over the publication date of his long-awaited memoir. But last week he stepped up his nominally indirect criticism of Mr. Trump’s administration — decrying a “shambolic, disorganized, meanspirited approach to governance” during an online Biden fund-raiser.
He hates Trump’s racism: On Thursday, during an invitation-only Zoom fund-raiser, Mr. Obama expressed outrage at the president’s use of “kung flu” and “China virus” to describe the coronavirus. “I don’t want a country in which the president of the United States is actively trying to promote anti-Asian sentiment and thinks it’s funny. I don’t want that. That still shocks and pisses me off,” Mr. Obama said, according to a transcript of his remarks provided by a participant in the event.
His advice to Biden: Mr. Obama speaks with the former vice president and top campaign aides frequently, offering suggestions on staffing and messaging. Last month, he bluntly counseled Mr. Biden to keep his speeches brief, interviews crisp and slash the length of his tweets, the better to make the campaign a referendum on Mr. Trump and the economy, according to Democratic officials.
His long-struggling memoir versus Michelle’s Becoming: The process has been a gilded grind. One former White House official who checked in with Mr. Obama in mid-2018 was told the project “was like doing homework.” Another associate, who ran into the former president at an event last year, remarked at how fit he looked. Mr. Obama replied, “Let’s just say my golf game is going a lot better than my book.” It was not especially easy for the former president to look on as his wife’s book, “Becoming,” was published in 2018 and quickly became an international blockbuster. “She had a ghostwriter,” Mr. Obama told a friend who asked about his wife’s speedy work. “I am writing every word myself, and that’s why it’s taking longer.”
The rage-Peloton-er: The former president devours online news, scouring The New York Times, The Washington Post and Atlantic sites on his iPad constantly, and keeps to his White House night-owl hours, sending texts and story links to friends between midnight and 2 a.m. Even during the pandemic he does not sleep late, at least on weekdays, and is often on his Peloton bike by 8 a.m., sending off a new round of texts, often about the latest Trump outrage.
Obama shies away from calling Trump racist: Eric Holder has few qualms about calling Mr. Trump a racist in the former president’s presence. Mr. Obama has never contradicted him, but he avoids the term, even in private, preferring a more indirect accusation of “racial demagoguery,” according to several people close to both men.
I think that last part, about Obama being reticent to call Trump a racist is indicative of the larger concerns around Obama right now. He’s so used to being attacked over everything, especially whenever he said anything about race and racism, that he pulls his punches. Michelle does that too. And I get it – we should not expect Mom and Dad to rescue us all the time. We got ourselves into this f–king mess, it’s not Barack Obama’s responsibility to get us out of it. But yeah, he’s being too cautious. I hope he starts rage-tweeting a bit too, come on! That would be fun. And my mind was blown by the fact that he’s told people that Michelle had a ghostwriter!!
Racists have attacked this man for just breathing, so I can understand him not wanting to engage in a war of words. Trump and all cronies will cry jealousy and it angers me that someone cannot voice their true opinion without it becoming a racist free for all.
I think President Obama is also still extremely careful because he has children who are navigating the world as young adults and he is prioritizing their safety over being the spicy, petty b we all want him to be.
I’m so looking forward to him joining this battle in a more public forum.
His comment about renting space in trumps head is so spot on especially because that is FREE rent space!
can you imagine being in a Peloton class with him? I wonder what his leaderboard name is lol.
He’s in a tricky part. Usually past presidents are supportive of their successors and there’s not this level of animosity. So GWB didn’t need to attack Obama because Obama wasn’t attacking GWB once elected. This is a new situation and I can see Obama wanting to look like the bigger person here.
I get that it would be cool to see Obama go off because he’s got such a way with words but a lot of his value comes from being able to remain cool under all circumstances, which is something Trump could never.
Michelle has always been the smarter one. Why labour over every word when a ghost writer can do a much better job with less need for copy and structural editing. I wish him the very best. Even people that did not particularly like him in the UK respected him. As for the present occupant, I hope America votes him out, come what may.
It’s not Obama’s fault America chose a dumpster fire to lead the country, and it’s not his responsibility to save it. I miss that man.
He is no Ionger an elected official and he gets to pull punches now. He’s like an ex boyfriend we’re trying to pull into our awful marriage. Just let the man be!! Also I love that he’s a little bitter about Michelle’s ghost writer. It was still a success and she’s not sweating it anymore. As an expert short cut cook, it’s smart to use items you know will taste the same and save you time. Think about some help Barack!! Lol
Truth to Power. Obama lives rent free in my head. That part which is filled with warmth and gratitude, pleased he speaks out and will continue to do so. I have a passion for inclusivity and diversity, the 14th amendment, and a new administration.
I don’t see him as being overly cautious. He’s strategic. Make the most noise at the right time. He’s the biggest weapon in the Democratic arsenal. He needs to be deployed at the right time. Now ain’t it, it’s premature.
Now I want a Pelaton.
Me too!! I’ve just given away my elliptical aka clothes hanger. My husband would kill me if I bought a Pelaton but there’s an empty space in my home office…
It’s no secret Michelle had a collaborator – she refers to her in the acknowledgements. Sarah Corbett of the NYT – amazing writer. She also helped Amanda Lindhout with A House In The Sky. Nothing wrong with a collaborator – it’s celebrities who pretend they’ve written something all by themselves that make me roll my eyes. If Barack is taking so long with it, he is probably writing most of it himself.
I think his pulled punches are totally understandable. Obbbbbbbviously not the same thing, but I’m going through a divorce right now + dealing with narc parents for years and years ……the abuse does make you very cautious about engaging or going toe to toe. And it teaches one to play the long game and anticipate every possible reaction …he’s playing the long game. He wants to support Biden and not do anything whatsoever controversial to possibly be responsible for tanking a Biden campaign. It’s not fair to have to measure ones words against as*holes that have no filter but he’s wise to play it safe …for now. Post Trump, we might get an earful.
As for the ghostwriter comment, it came off a little bitter?!!!!! Or maybe just competitive.
I wish I was on Obama’s late night mailing list!
I think with all the scrutiny he has faced with everything, if he had a ghost writer people would attack him for it (even though they shouldn’t). Michelle was smart to get a ghost writer and sadly I think he’s being smart to attempt it himself. He couldn’t even be born in the country he lead without people doubting him ffs.
Barack, Michelle and their daughters were targets of racist commentary when he was President. (As an Australian) I saw it in mainstream media outlets, fringe right wing commentary & social media.
Trump uses dog whistles to incite racially charged violence against Black Americans.
I respect Barack’s right to publicly discuss a violent fascist however he sees fit. I hope the Obamas continue to be safe & pursue their aspirations (political or otherwise).
Goodness, gracious… I miss this man in office so much, it hurts.
It’s understandable that he doesn’t want a ghost writer. I think people are forgetting that he previously wrote two great books. Having someone else write it would feel inauthentic. Also understandable that Michelle hired a collaborator if that’s what she was inclined to do. God I miss them….