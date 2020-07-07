Kanye West, Planned Parenthood & Jared Kushner’s businesses received PPP loans

On Monday, data was finally released on the Paycheck Protection Program, the pandemic program which gave loans (which acted as grants) to businesses small and large as a way to keep employers afloat during widespread lockdowns. The criteria for the PPP loans was close to non-existent, and basically everybody got a hand-out, even people like Kanye West:

Kanye West’s clothing and sneaker brand Yeezy received a loan from the federal government’s pandemic rescue fund worth between $2 million and $5 million, helping it save 106 jobs, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday. Yeezy, best known for its $250 sneakers, just announced a major deal with Gap that will have the rap superstar designing hoodies and T-shirts that will be sold in the chain’s 1,100 stores around the world. A representative for Yeezy did not immediately respond to request for comment.

[From CBS News]

I don’t even imagine that Kanye knew that his Yeezy business asked for those PPP loans, let’s be real. And the conspiracies about this are hysterical too – like Kanye would take a $2 million payout to “run for president.” Kim makes that just from shilling waist trainers on Instagram. Kanye is running for president because the voices in his head are telling him that the Zonkulans from Galaxy 8 want him to be president. Anyway, as it turns out, PPP loans were given to all kinds of Jared Kushner businesses, churches and… Planned Parenthood??

The federal government backed loans totaling as much as $150 million for Planned Parenthood affiliates in recent weeks, according to federal Paycheck Protection Program data released Monday by the Small Business Administration. The loans infuriated anti-abortion-rights conservatives, who cheered last year when President Donald Trump moved successfully to block the organization from getting access to the federal government’s main family planning fund. The Planned Parenthood money was just one of many revelations that caught the attention of lawmakers and activists across the political spectrum as they pored over the names of more than 600,000 loan recipients Monday. Ultimately, Congress and Trump placed few restrictions on eligibility for the loan program, which was designed to help struggling small businesses and nonprofits meet payroll during the coronavirus crisis. But in addition to restaurants, mom-and-pop shops and churches, the list of beneficiaries includes a private school named for a grandfather of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, companies with ties to lawmakers and their families, Washington lobbying shops, Wall Street investment firms and private jet managers. Even the educational affiliate of Americans for Tax Reform — a group led by Grover Norquist, who once said he wanted to shrink government to the size it could be drowned in a bathtub — took a loan of $150,000 to $350,000.

[From NBC News]

Apparently, the Trump administration has given away $521 billion in PPP loans/grants but the program still has $132 billion left to give away. I mean… on one side, I think that in a global health crisis, it’s good to have money flowing freely. On the other side, it would have been better for the economy to merely keep the stimulus checks flowing to individual tax filers alongside a PPP program with stricter controls. There’s zero reason for churches to apply for (let alone receive) PPP loans. And the PPP was basically acting like a slush fund for Kushner associates.

People are missing the fact that someone at the Ayn Rand Institute had to take the initiative to apply for the PPP loan. That’s called lifting yourself up by the bootstraps. https://t.co/s55O4IeAUg — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) July 6, 2020