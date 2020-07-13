Ghislaine Maxwell wants to be released on a $5 million bond, will it happen?

I don’t want to jinx anything, but is anyone else surprised that Ghislaine Maxwell hasn’t died under mysterious circumstances in jail yet? Maybe the one thing 2020 will give us is the ability to keep Ghislaine alive long enough to destroy a lot of lives and careers. Last Friday, the federal prosecutors and Maxwell’s lawyers argued whether she could be released on bond – her lawyers want a $5 million bond. The DOJ detailed the lengths Maxwell went through to hide, including relocating dozens of times, using fake names for deliveries and changing cell phones and email addresses. The FBI has apparently been tracking her for a year now. Besides all of that, this B is one of the biggest flight risks out there – God knows how many passports, secret homes and bank accounts she has. Anyway, no decision has been made thus far. The formal arraignment is tomorrow, July 14th.

Meanwhile, the British papers have been full of competing and contradictory stories about Maxwell. They spoke to several “unnamed friends” who laid out Ghislaine’s possible defense, which is basically that she didn’t do anything and it was all Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, the Sun had this exclusive interview:

Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-lover Ghislaine Maxwell recorded videos of powerful people having sex with under-age girls, according to a former friend of the pair. And the reformed jewel thief, who uses the pseudonym William Steel, claims the couple made him watch some to prove how they “owned” people. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the ex-criminal turned writer tells how he was shown footage involving two high-profile US politicians having sex with minors and two high society figures having a threesome with an under-age girl. Steel — who is not being paid for this interview — also branded Maxwell, 58, who was arrested last week in connection with trafficking young girls, a wild “nymphomaniac” who would try “everything and anything in bed”. He says: “I was forced to watch their videos because they were trying to impress me. They wanted to convince me of their power and who they held in their grip. They boasted about ‘owning’ powerful people. Ghislaine was more into showing me those than Jeff. When you’re in a situation like that, you have to pretend to be non- judgmental. But it was shocking. I saw videos of very powerful people — celebrities, world figures — in those videos having sex, threesomes, even o–es with minors.”

[From The Sun]

Attention, British and American media: stop saying “sex with minors.” It’s rape. It’s human trafficking. It’s abuse. It’s pedophilia or statutory rape. It’s not “sex with minors.” Anyway, I don’t believe that “William Steel” has some sort of fresh tea, it’s been widely rumored and reported for years that Epstein taped prominent people and politicians doing crimes against children and now the question is whether Ghislaine has any of those tapes. And of course, the larger question is who is on the tapes? Virginia Roberts says Prince Andrew is on-tape:

A lawyer representing Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts has sensationally claimed that the Duke of York may have been secretly caught on video visiting convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. ‘There is no doubt Prince Andrew would have been captured on footage filmed in rooms and private areas of Epstein’s property,’ said David Boies. The disclosure will raise more concerns for Andrew, who has vehemently and repeatedly denied all allegations against him, including that he had sex with Ms Roberts three times, the first when she was just 17. Mr Boies, who represents more than a dozen of Epstein’s victims, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘We know there were cameras throughout the New York mansion and in Epstein’s other properties. We know there were a multitude of cameras and very large quantities of tapes. Prince Andrew would have been included. He would certainly have been included among the people who would have been captured on the tapes.’ Many of Epstein’s victims have reported seeing surveillance cameras in private areas of his properties, including bedrooms.

[From The Daily Mail]

Remember how Prince Andrew really thought he could stage some kind of comeback after Harry and Meghan left the UK? LOL. That’s still funny to me.