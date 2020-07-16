“Gigi Hadid showed off her bump & talked about her quiet pregnancy” links

Gigi Hadid’s baby bump is getting so big! And look at her chubby cheeks, she’s such a cute pregnant girl. [JustJared]
Just the image of “Utah Karens” is exactly what you could predict. And the fact that they’re protesting masks… my God. [Towleroad]
A review of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. [Pajiba]
More mysterious sh-t about Ghislaine Maxwell. [LaineyGossip]
Spotlight on black-owned fashion label Za by Mzukisi Mbane. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Machine Gun Kelly is obsessed with Megan Fox? [Dlisted]
I still remember Nicole Kidman’s iconic look at the Mission Impossible II premiere, that’s how important her fashion used to be! [GFY]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital. [Jezebel]
Check out the “real” casa de Golden Girls. [Seriously OMG]
