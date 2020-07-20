Mark Zuckerberg went surfing in a hoodie & a face full of caked-on sunscreen

This is a dumb story, I know. But I laughed, and I hope you will too. Mark Zuckerberg was photographed surfing in Hawaii, on the island of Kauai. Zuckerberg is a fair, freckled man and I would imagine that he is very worried about skin cancer. So he decided to slather on enough sun block for his surfing jaunt to make him look like the Joker:

Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020

These photos were honestly trending for hours. It’s worth noting that Zuckerberg has been buying property in Hawaii and he’s angered the Native Hawaiians. He’s actually suing native Hawaiians in Kauai over a land dispute because he wants to build a big mansion, of course. Anyway, he was surfing with Kai Lenny, a pro surfer, but Zuck was the only one with a face full of sunscreen and a HOODIE on a surfboard.

There's a fresh career just waiting for Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/o56fyyiLCY — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 19, 2020

my therapist: mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass isn't real, it can't hurt you mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass: pic.twitter.com/jS983iuIY9 — Bobby // BLM 🇵🇸♿️ (@Bobby19_) July 19, 2020

this photo of mark zuckerberg with way too much sunscreen and a dump truck ass is my new sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/OT42wSN4uu — “rachel” (@rachellobaugh) July 20, 2020