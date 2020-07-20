Mark Zuckerberg went surfing in a hoodie & a face full of caked-on sunscreen

This is a dumb story, I know. But I laughed, and I hope you will too. Mark Zuckerberg was photographed surfing in Hawaii, on the island of Kauai. Zuckerberg is a fair, freckled man and I would imagine that he is very worried about skin cancer. So he decided to slather on enough sun block for his surfing jaunt to make him look like the Joker:
Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6
— New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020
These photos were honestly trending for hours. It’s worth noting that Zuckerberg has been buying property in Hawaii and he’s angered the Native Hawaiians. He’s actually suing native Hawaiians in Kauai over a land dispute because he wants to build a big mansion, of course. Anyway, he was surfing with Kai Lenny, a pro surfer, but Zuck was the only one with a face full of sunscreen and a HOODIE on a surfboard.
There's a fresh career just waiting for Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/o56fyyiLCY
— Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 19, 2020
my therapist: mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass isn't real, it can't hurt you
mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass: pic.twitter.com/jS983iuIY9
— Bobby // BLM 🇵🇸♿️ (@Bobby19_) July 19, 2020
this photo of mark zuckerberg with way too much sunscreen and a dump truck ass is my new sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/OT42wSN4uu
— “rachel” (@rachellobaugh) July 20, 2020
Looks like mike meyers in his halloween mask.
I’m not going to talk trash about people wearing loads of sunscreen. However, MZ’s other shenanigans are up for discussion and it stinks that he’s suing Islanders so he can have a mansion built. I’m glad a quit face book a few years back.
I won’t make fun of his body, but he is an unethical piece of sh*t.
Mark Zuck is in league with white supremacists on Facebook.
Yeah. This is the one thing I won’t bash him about. I developed aggressive vitiligo in my early 40s and have lost melanin on a significant portion of my face. I’m naturally incredibly pale so you can’t really see it in the winter but, in the summer, the parts with melanin tan and the rest fries to the point that I get blisters. The burning starts within seconds. I totally look like a Geisha if I’m outside without a hat/umbrella. It is far better than the alternative.
Also, his face isn’t white because he caked the sunscreen on. That is just what the zinc-based stuff looks like even in thin layers. He should have put more on. His face is looking really red despite his efforts.
Not a Zuckerberg fan, but I probably look like that too with sunscreen and I’m guessing his hoodie is a rash guard, material with SPF in it.
Like Mich said, it’s probably sunscreen that looks relatively normal in person but photographs like a clown. It’s why you have to be careful what makeup you have on when you’re in a situation where your picture will be taken.
Other than that – he’s a rich white dude who is protecting other rich white dudes.
Can’t shade protecting your skin. My husband’s uncle and grandfather both died from melanoma- that’s pretty much how my family looks when we spend time in the sun.
The tweets, lol, so funny. I read that the sunscreen is something that surfers wear. Who knows. I have no explanation for the ass.
It might be an ocean friendly sun block. You have to cake it on because it creates an actual Physical barrier not a chemical one.
not a real surfboard….motorized for kooks
I’ve been surfing all my life. The only time you really need a wetsuit with a hood is in freaking Iceland. Especially summer in Hawaii, the water is like literally 85 degrees F. I get wearing a rash guard for the sun protection but I don’t know why his has a hood. I use chemical sunscreens that don’t leave a white-cast–the Supergoop everyday play SPF 50 is my go-to. It’s water resistant and keeps me from getting sunburned while I surf. It’s not uncommon to see lifeguards and surfers with white patches of zinc on their nose/under their eyes but I’ve surfed up and down the California coast, and in Hawaii, and it’s really not common to see someone with their entire face covered in zinc like that. I’m fair and burn easily and even I wouldn’t bother. It’s hell to remove that stuff and it gives me acne. Honestly I think he did it in hopes that he would be less recognizable.
Here’s my semi-annual PSA to everyone–always always always wear SPF on the back of your hands. It is one of the first places to show aging. And on the tops of your ears–a common place for skin cancer to develop because people forget their ears. Use a tablespoon of sunscreen per limb and a heaping teaspoon at least for the face. Reapply everywhere at least every two hours (I do it hourly because I’m a Fitzgerald Type 2). Use *broad spectrum* SPF 30 at a minimum. If you’re using it properly, your sunscreen bottle should be halfway used up after a long day at the beach. SPF expires, you should be buying new bottles regularly, check the expiration date on the bottle. Even if your skin is darker and you don’t get sunburned, you can still get skin cancer. So yes, you need it, too. Chemical sunscreens won’t leave a white-cast on darker skin.
I’m okay with a thick layer of sunscreen, but it shouldn’t stop at the jawline, that’s what is so odd. It’s like an old comedy sketch where someone gets a cream pie to the face. Your ears and neck are delicate, too, Mark! And also don’t be a dick to indigenous people k bye.
I slather on sunscreen that thick although I think it disappears. I haven’t noticed that effect in photos.
I’m paler than him though. I can’t go in broad day light without being fully covered with clothes and hat in addition to the sunblock.
We can shame him for that hair though. Honest to god, all that money and he sticks with the Jim Carey from Dumb and Dumber look.